Fabio Jakobsen is the reigning elite men's European road champion after winning in Munich last year

Grand Tour season is over, but the top-level road racing season continues this week with the UEC Road European Championships in the Netherlands. We have all the information on how to watch the Championships, including free-to-air options and VPN streaming options.

The races – encompassing time trials, mixed relay TTTs and road races across men's and women's elite, U23, and junior ranks – run from September 20 to 24, culminating in the battle for the elite European road titles on the Col du Vam.

Top names, including Wout van Aert, Lotte Kopecky (Belgium), Demi Vollering, Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands), Filippo Ganna (Italy), and Marlen Reusser (Switzerland) will all be taking part throughout the week, so the races will certainly be ones to watch.

Other major names taking part include Mads Pedersen, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark), Julian Alaphilippe, Audrey Cordon-Ragot (France), Lotte Kopecky (Belgium), Alexander Kristoff, Tobias Foss (Norway), Josh Tarling, Pfeiffer Georgi (Great Britain), Stefan Bissegger, Stefan Küng (Switzerland), Elisa Balsamo, Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy), and Michał Kwiatkowski, Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland).

Key dates to remember include Wednesday, September 20, for the elite men's and elite women's time trials, Saturday, September 23, for the elite women's road race, and Sunday, September 24, for the elite men's road race.

In addition to scrolling down the page for our live streaming guide, check out our UEC Road European Championships guide, the route maps below, plus the elite road race start list information powered by FirstCycling.

How to watch the UEC European Championships in the USA & Canada

FloBikes will air the race in Canada with an annual subscription costing $12.50 per month.

How to watch the UEC European Championships in the UK

The 2023 UEC European Road Championships will be broadcast in the United Kingdom and around Europe on Eurosport channels 1 and 2 (410, 411 on Sky) as well as streaming on Discovery+, which carries Eurosport's live coverage.

A subscription to Discovery+ costs £6.99/$9.15 per month or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass.

Additionally, the racing will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe, and in select other territories on GCN+, with a year’s subscription costing £39.99 and a monthly subscription costing £6.99.

ITV4 will also be showing highlights of the race for free in the UK.

How to watch the UEC European Championships around the world

Eurosport and GCN+ will serve numerous countries around Europe and the rest of the world. Consult GCN+'s live streaming schedule for information on your location.

In Australia, GCN+ will carry coverage to watch in full and for free on national broadcaster SBS.

Finally, RTVE's free-to-air streaming will be your port of call.

Best VPNs for streaming the UEC European Championships

Geo-restrictions are the bane of cycling fans because they can prevent you from watching the UEC European Championships using your live streaming accounts if you are outside of your home country.

While you can always follow Cyclingnews for all the live coverage, you can access your geo-blocked live streaming services by simulating being in your home country with a VPN – a 'virtual private network'.

Our experts have thoroughly tested VPNs for live-streaming sports and recommend ExpressVPN. The service lets you watch the race live on various devices – Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

There are a couple of other very good options that are safe, reliable and offer good bandwidth for streaming sports. Check out the best two options below – NordVPN and the best budget option, Surfshark.

