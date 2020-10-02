How to watch the Spring Classics – Liège-Bastogne-Liège TV, live stream

The much-delayed 2020 Classics season is belatedly under way, with Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes coming up on Sunday as the Ardennes Classics precede the cobbles for one season only.

2019 champion Jakob Fuglsang won't be present in Liège, though both races will feature star-studded lineups, including world champions Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans).

Cyclingnews will bring you full live coverage, reports, results, news, interviews and analysis throughout the races. Read on to find out how to watch the 2020 Classics season via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

The men's race, which features 257km of Ardennes hills before the flat finish in Liège, is headlined by Alaphilippe but there are plenty of other big names set to start.

Previous winners Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Wout Poels (Bahrain McLaren) and Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep) will all be taking part, as will La Flèche Wallonne podium finishers Marc Hirschi (Sunweb), Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) and Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling).

Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) will also be competing. Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Rigoberto Urán (EF Pro Cycling) and the Ineos duo of Chris Froome and Michał Kwiatkowski are among the other notable names to take part.

In the women's race – 135km long and running from Bastogn to Liège – Van der Breggen will be joined by 2019 winner Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott), Floortje Mackaij (Sunweb) and the CCC-Liv duo of Marianne Vos and Ashleigh Moolman Pasio.

Other big names such as Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo), Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) are all expected to race but have yet to be confirmed.

Check below for all the details of how to watch all the action through the Classics.

Live streams

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for alerts on important stories and action during the race.

The Classics are being aired live across Europe via Eurosport and on the Eurosport Player, with British Eurosport showing almost every race live.

You can sign up for a subscription to Eurosport Player for £6.99 for a month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass. GCN Racing will also show select races, though only via app.

In North America, both Fubo.tv and FloBikes are airing a number of Classics throughout the spring, though neither offering is as comprehensive as Eurosport's.

Subscribing to FloBikes cost $150 for the year and gives you access to watch most of the season's biggest races. Fubo.tv, meanwhile is available for a week's free trial, while their most popular package costs $54.99 per month for over 75 channels.

A handful of major races, including the women's Ardennes races, will also be available to view via NBC Sports Gold, which is available for $54.99.

In Australia, SBS will show Flanders, Roubaix and the Ardennes triple.

As you might expect, local broadcasters such as Sporza, RTBF, France TV and NOS.nl are showing the bulk of the spring Classics live. Feeds will be geo-restricted, mind.

Check below for a full list of races and broadcasters airing them

Classics schedule & broadcasters