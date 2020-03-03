How to watch the Spring Classics – Le Samyn TV, live stream

Florian Sénéchal on the attack during the 2019 race

The 2020 Classics season got under way at the weekend with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne. On Tuesday, the semi-classic Le Samyn continues the action before the one-day races move to Italy for coming weeks.

Once again, Cyclingnews will be bringing you reports, interviews, results and news throughout the Classics, starting with Saturday's race. Read on to find out how to watch Le Samyn via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

Despite being among the second-tier of cobbled Classics, Le Samyn attracts some big names every year, with Magnus Bäckstedt, Robbie McEwen and Philippe Gilbert among the race's past winners.

This year, the start list includes two-time champion Niki Terpstra (Total Direct Énergie), 2015 winner Kris Boeckmans (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) and reigning champion Florian Sénéchal (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winner Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) will be among the main favourites, while Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne runner-up Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT Pro Cycling) is also racing, alongside teammate Edvald Boasson Hagen.

Other major names to start in Wallonia include Tim Declercq and Álvaro Hodeg (both Deceuninck-QuickStep), Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept), Belgian champion Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix), Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Adrien Petit (Total Direct Énergie), Hugo Hofstetter and Tom Van Asbroeck (both Israel Start-Up Nation) plus 2019 runner-up Aimé De Gendt and Timothy Dupont (both Circus-Wanty Gobert).

The 202km route, which runs between the Walloon towns of Quaregnon and Dour, concludes with three laps of a 27km finishing circuit and takes in 20 cobbled sectors plus eight classified climbs as well as an uphill finish. The weather is set to be cloudy with rain showers, to make it even more interesting.

Le Samyn des Dames also runs on Saturday, with Chantal van den Broek-Blaak and Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans), Emma Norsgaard (Bigla-Katusha) and Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) among the notable starters.

Live streams

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for alerts on important stories and action during the race. Meanwhile, ExpressVPN can help you watch the Classics, no matter your location.

The Spring Classics are being aired live across Europe via Eurosport and on the Eurosport Player, with British Eurosport showing almost every race live.

You can sign up for a subscription to Eurosport Player for £6.99 / $9.16 for a month, £4.99 / $6.54 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 / $52.42 for a 12-month pass.

GCN Racing will also show select races, starting with the women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

In North America, both Fubo.tv and FloBikes are airing a number of Classics throughout the spring, though neither offering is as comprehensive as Eurosport's.

Subscribing to FloBikes cost $150 for the year and gives you access to watch most of the season's biggest races. Fubo.tv, meanwhile is available for a week's free trial, while their most popular package costs $54.99 per month for over 75 channels.

A handful of major races will also be available to view via NBC Sports Gold, which is available for a cut-price fee of $19.99.

In Australia, SBS will show Flanders, Roubaix and the Ardennes triple.

As you might expect, local broadcasters such as Sporza, RTBF and Rai Sport are showing the bulk of the spring Classics live. Feeds will be geo-restricted, mind.

Check below for a full list of races and broadcasters who are airing them

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Spring Classics schedule & broadcasters