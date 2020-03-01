Lorena Wiebes wins Omloop van het Hageland

Image 1 of 6 TIELTWINGE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Arrival Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg Celebration during the 16th Spar Omloop Van Het Hageland 2020 Women Elite a 130km race from Tienen to TieltWinge LottoCyclingCup BELCycling on March 01 2020 in TieltWinge Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 6 TIELTWINGE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Lucy Kennedy of Australia and Team MitcheltonScott AbbyMae Parkinson of The United Kingdom and Team Lotto Soudal Ladies Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg Grace Brown of Australia and Team MitcheltonScott Vineyards during the 16th Spar Omloop Van Het Hageland 2020 Women Elite a 130km race from Tienen to TieltWinge LottoCyclingCup BELCycling on March 01 2020 in TieltWinge Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 6 TIELTWINGE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Alba Teruel of Spain and Movistar Team Daniela Reis of Portugal and Team Ciclotel Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg during the 16th Spar Omloop Van Het Hageland 2020 Women Elite a 130km race from Tienen to TieltWinge LottoCyclingCup BELCycling on March 01 2020 in TieltWinge Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 6 TIELTWINGE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Arrival Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg Celebration Marta Bastianelli of Italy and Team Al Btc Ljubljana during the 16th Spar Omloop Van Het Hageland 2020 Women Elite a 130km race from Tienen to TieltWinge LottoCyclingCup BELCycling on March 01 2020 in TieltWinge Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 6 TIELTWINGE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Sprint Arrival Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg Marta Bastianelli of Italy and Team Al Btc Ljubljana during the 16th Spar Omloop Van Het Hageland 2020 Women Elite a 130km race from Tienen to TieltWinge LottoCyclingCup BELCycling on March 01 2020 in TieltWinge Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 6 TIELTWINGE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Arrival Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg Celebration Marta Bastianelli of Italy and Team Al Btc Ljubljana during the 16th Spar Omloop Van Het Hageland 2020 Women Elite a 130km race from Tienen to TieltWinge LottoCyclingCup BELCycling on March 01 2020 in TieltWinge Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) won the Omloop van het Hageland on Sunday. The talented sprinter beat Marta Bastianelli (Ale BTC Ljubljana) and Emma Cecilie Norsgaard (Bigla-Katusha) from a reduced group sprint that came to the line in Tielt-Winge.

"It was an exciting race," Wiebes said in a press statement. "It always feels good to win, but even more so after sprinting against these riders. Good thing the team worked hard and I knew which wheel to go for."

Omloop van het Hageland formed part of the opening weekend for the elite women's peloton, held the day after the kick-off Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in Belgium won by Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott).

The women raced 131km with a start in Tienen. They raced one larger 52km loop before six smaller 13km loops in Tielt-Winge. The route included a total of five climbs: once over Kerkstraat at the 48.5km mark, and then once on the finish circuits they race four times up Roeselberg before the finish in Tielt-Winge.

The peloton remained in tact within the last 20km, despite attacks from multiple riders from Trek-Segafredo. Lucinda Brand, followed by two other riders from Mitchelton-Scott and Ale BTC Ljubljana, cleared the field inside the last 20km but they were all reeled back in before the finish.

Wiebes started her sprint early on the lefthand side of the finishing straight. Bastianelli came close to matching that sprint on the righthand side of the road, but she was no match Wiebes.

More to follow...

Results