Lorena Wiebes wins Omloop van het Hageland

By

Bastianelli second, Norsgaard third

TIELTWINGE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Arrival Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg Celebration during the 16th Spar Omloop Van Het Hageland 2020 Women Elite a 130km race from Tienen to TieltWinge LottoCyclingCup BELCycling on March 01 2020 in TieltWinge Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images)
TIELTWINGE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Lucy Kennedy of Australia and Team MitcheltonScott AbbyMae Parkinson of The United Kingdom and Team Lotto Soudal Ladies Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg Grace Brown of Australia and Team MitcheltonScott Vineyards during the 16th Spar Omloop Van Het Hageland 2020 Women Elite a 130km race from Tienen to TieltWinge LottoCyclingCup BELCycling on March 01 2020 in TieltWinge Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images)
TIELTWINGE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Alba Teruel of Spain and Movistar Team Daniela Reis of Portugal and Team Ciclotel Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg during the 16th Spar Omloop Van Het Hageland 2020 Women Elite a 130km race from Tienen to TieltWinge LottoCyclingCup BELCycling on March 01 2020 in TieltWinge Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images)
TIELTWINGE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Arrival Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg Celebration Marta Bastianelli of Italy and Team Al Btc Ljubljana during the 16th Spar Omloop Van Het Hageland 2020 Women Elite a 130km race from Tienen to TieltWinge LottoCyclingCup BELCycling on March 01 2020 in TieltWinge Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images)
TIELTWINGE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Sprint Arrival Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg Marta Bastianelli of Italy and Team Al Btc Ljubljana during the 16th Spar Omloop Van Het Hageland 2020 Women Elite a 130km race from Tienen to TieltWinge LottoCyclingCup BELCycling on March 01 2020 in TieltWinge Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images)
TIELTWINGE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Arrival Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg Celebration Marta Bastianelli of Italy and Team Al Btc Ljubljana during the 16th Spar Omloop Van Het Hageland 2020 Women Elite a 130km race from Tienen to TieltWinge LottoCyclingCup BELCycling on March 01 2020 in TieltWinge Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) won the Omloop van het Hageland on Sunday. The talented sprinter beat Marta Bastianelli (Ale BTC Ljubljana) and Emma Cecilie Norsgaard (Bigla-Katusha) from a reduced group sprint that came to the line in Tielt-Winge.

"It was an exciting race," Wiebes said in a press statement. "It always feels good to win, but even more so after sprinting against these riders. Good thing the team worked hard and I knew which wheel to go for."

Omloop van het Hageland formed part of the opening weekend for the elite women's peloton, held the day after the kick-off Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in Belgium won by Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott). 

The women raced 131km with a start in Tienen. They raced one larger 52km loop before six smaller 13km loops in Tielt-Winge. The route included a total of five climbs: once over Kerkstraat at the 48.5km mark, and then once on the finish circuits they race four times up Roeselberg before the finish in Tielt-Winge.

The peloton remained in tact within the last 20km, despite attacks from multiple riders from Trek-Segafredo. Lucinda Brand, followed by two other riders from Mitchelton-Scott and Ale BTC Ljubljana, cleared the field inside the last 20km but they were all reeled back in before the finish.

Wiebes started her sprint early on the lefthand side of the finishing straight. Bastianelli came close to matching that sprint on the righthand side of the road, but she was no match Wiebes.

More to follow...

Results

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 3:30:05
2Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Btc Ljubljana
3Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla - Katusha
4Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
5Teniel Campbell TTO Valcar - Travel & Service
6Charlotte Kool (Ned) Nxtg Racing
7Lotta Pauliina Henttala (Fin) Trek - Segafredo
8Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
9Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service
10Jelena Erić (Srb) Movistar Team Women
11Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
12Roxane Fournier (Fra)
13Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
14Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
15Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Ale' Btc Ljubljana
16Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
17Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
18Marlen Reusser (Swi) Bigla - Katusha
19Birgitte Ravndal (Nor)
20Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
21Špela Kern (Slo) Lviv Cycling Team
22Romy Kasper (Ger) Parkhotel Valkenburg
23Daniela Reis (Por) Ciclotel
24Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 0:00:08
25Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Chevalmeire Cycling Team
26Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' Btc Ljubljana 0:00:10
27Claire Faber (Lux)
28Janneke Ensing (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 0:00:11
29Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale' Btc Ljubljana
30Lone Meertens (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
31Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
32Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
33Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
34Jenelle Crooks (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
35Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
36Nicola Juniper (GBr)
37Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek - Segafredo
38Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) Wcc Team
39Inez Beijer (Ned) Biehler Krush Pro Cycling 0:00:20
40Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla - Katusha 0:00:36
41Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling 0:01:13
42Anastasiya Kolesava (Blr) Wcc Team 0:01:14
43Laura Vainionpää (Fin)
44Julia Borgström (Swe) Nxtg Racing
45Leah Dixon (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
46Sarah Gigante (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
47Greta Richioud (Fra) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
48Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bigla - Katusha
49Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Chevalmeire Cycling Team
50Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:03:27
51Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
52Jade Wiel (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
53Marijke De Smedt (Bel)
54Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
55Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
56Gilke Croket (Bel)
57Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla - Katusha
58Maike Van Der Duin (Ned) Biehler Krush Pro Cycling 0:03:39
59Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:41
60Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
61Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
62Silvia Magri (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service 0:03:45
63Amber Aernouts (Bel) Multum Accountants - Lsk Ladies Cycling Team 0:03:51
64Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
65Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
66Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service
67Evita Muzic (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
68Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
69Rossella Ratto (Ita) Chevalmeire Cycling Team 0:04:09
70Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
71Mae Lang (Est) 0:08:37
72Liisa Ehrberg (Est)
73Katie Van Geyte (Bel)
74Senna Feron (Ned) Biehler Krush Pro Cycling
75Viktoriia Bondar (Ukr) Lviv Cycling Team
76Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Ciclotel
77Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla - Katusha
78Antonia Gröndahl (Fin)
79Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service
80Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler Krush Pro Cycling
81Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Multum Accountants - Lsk Ladies Cycling Team
82Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
83Femke Geeris (Ned)
84Jessica Roberts (GBr) Mitchelton Scott
85Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
86Kim De Baat (Bel) Ciclotel
87Rozanne Slik (Ned) Chevalmeire Cycling Team
88Veronika Jandová (Cze) Wcc Team
89Maroesjka Matthee (RSA) Ciclotel
90Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
91Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
92Estefania Pilz (Arg) Lviv Cycling Team
93Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport 0:11:26
94Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' Btc Ljubljana
95Ditte Lenseclaes (Bel)
96Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek - Segafredo
97Ellen Feytens (Bel) Lviv Cycling Team
98Lucy Van Der Haar (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
99Emily Nelson (GBr) 0:15:40
100Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
101Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Krush Pro Cycling
102Sara Van De Vel (Bel) Ciclotel
103Demi Van Dijke (Ned)
DNFMerel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Krush Pro Cycling
DNFIngrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
DNFMelanie Klement (Ned) Biehler Krush Pro Cycling
DNFHana Heřmanovská (Cze)
DNFJade Lenaers (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
DNFZsófia Szabó (Hun) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
DNFBryony Van Velzen (Ned) Ciclotel
DNFDemmy Druyts (Bel) Chevalmeire Cycling Team
DNFMia Berg (Lux)
DNFKelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
DNFKirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Ciclotel
DNFElizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla - Katusha
DNFFabienne Buri (Swi)
DNFSarah Berkane (Fra)
DNFAnna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Btc Ljubljana
DNFDina Scavone (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
DNFAlice Andersson (Swe)
DNFFiona Turnbull (GBr) Lviv Cycling Team
DNFEmily Wadsworth (GBr) Nxtg Racing
DNFBritt Knaven (Bel) Nxtg Racing
DNFSylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFMarit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFSaartje Vandenbroucke (Bel)
DNFLeonie Vanderjeugt (Bel)
DNFDesiree Liegeois (Ned)
DNFFederica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service
DNFCathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Nxtg Racing
DNFCaren Commissaris (Bel)
DNFRozemarijn Ammerlaan (Ned) Nxtg Racing
DNFAranka Lisanne Berends (Spa)
DNFAinsley Black (Can)
DNFCatalina Anais Soto Campos (Chi) Wcc Team
DNFRoni Fishman (Isr) Wcc Team
DNFAkvile Gedraitytė (Ltu) Wcc Team
DNFEyeru Tesfoam Gebru (Eth) Wcc Team
DNFKate Wightman (NZl)
DNFEllen Mcdermott (Irl)
DNFSavannah Morgan (GBr)
DNFElena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service
DNFImogen Cotter (Irl)
DNFBrodie Chapman (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFLauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFPernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
DNFNatalie Irene Midtsveen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
DNFNele Armee (Bel)
DNFIsabella Stone (GBr)
DNFMia Griffin (Irl)
DNFMalin Eriksen (Nor)
DNFRachel Jary (GBr)
DNFEva Jonkers (Ned) Nxtg Racing
DNFStine-Marie Snortheim (Nor)
DNFMinke Bakker (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
DNFYuliia Biriukova (Ukr)
DNFMette Egtoft Jensen (Den)
DNFViktoriia Yaroshenko (Ukr) Lviv Cycling Team
DNFGloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNFDésirée Ehrler (Swi) Multum Accountants - Lsk Ladies Cycling Team
DNFHanna Johansson (Swe) Multum Accountants - Lsk Ladies Cycling Team
DNFAnna Badegruber (Aut) Multum Accountants - Lsk Ladies Cycling Team
DNFJessy Druyts (Bel) Multum Accountants - Lsk Ladies Cycling Team
DNFAurore Verhoeven (Fra) Multum Accountants - Lsk Ladies Cycling Team
DNFAmber Lacompte (Bel)

