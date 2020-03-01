Lorena Wiebes wins Omloop van het Hageland
By Cyclingnews
Bastianelli second, Norsgaard third
Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) won the Omloop van het Hageland on Sunday. The talented sprinter beat Marta Bastianelli (Ale BTC Ljubljana) and Emma Cecilie Norsgaard (Bigla-Katusha) from a reduced group sprint that came to the line in Tielt-Winge.
"It was an exciting race," Wiebes said in a press statement. "It always feels good to win, but even more so after sprinting against these riders. Good thing the team worked hard and I knew which wheel to go for."
Omloop van het Hageland formed part of the opening weekend for the elite women's peloton, held the day after the kick-off Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in Belgium won by Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott).
The women raced 131km with a start in Tienen. They raced one larger 52km loop before six smaller 13km loops in Tielt-Winge. The route included a total of five climbs: once over Kerkstraat at the 48.5km mark, and then once on the finish circuits they race four times up Roeselberg before the finish in Tielt-Winge.
The peloton remained in tact within the last 20km, despite attacks from multiple riders from Trek-Segafredo. Lucinda Brand, followed by two other riders from Mitchelton-Scott and Ale BTC Ljubljana, cleared the field inside the last 20km but they were all reeled back in before the finish.
Wiebes started her sprint early on the lefthand side of the finishing straight. Bastianelli came close to matching that sprint on the righthand side of the road, but she was no match Wiebes.
More to follow...
Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3:30:05
|2
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Btc Ljubljana
|3
|Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla - Katusha
|4
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5
|Teniel Campbell TTO Valcar - Travel & Service
|6
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) Nxtg Racing
|7
|Lotta Pauliina Henttala (Fin) Trek - Segafredo
|8
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|9
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service
|10
|Jelena Erić (Srb) Movistar Team Women
|11
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|12
|Roxane Fournier (Fra)
|13
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|14
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|15
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Ale' Btc Ljubljana
|16
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|17
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|18
|Marlen Reusser (Swi) Bigla - Katusha
|19
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor)
|20
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|21
|Špela Kern (Slo) Lviv Cycling Team
|22
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|23
|Daniela Reis (Por) Ciclotel
|24
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:08
|25
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Chevalmeire Cycling Team
|26
|Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' Btc Ljubljana
|0:00:10
|27
|Claire Faber (Lux)
|28
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:11
|29
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale' Btc Ljubljana
|30
|Lone Meertens (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|31
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|32
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|33
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|34
|Jenelle Crooks (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|35
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|36
|Nicola Juniper (GBr)
|37
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|38
|Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) Wcc Team
|39
|Inez Beijer (Ned) Biehler Krush Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|40
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla - Katusha
|0:00:36
|41
|Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|0:01:13
|42
|Anastasiya Kolesava (Blr) Wcc Team
|0:01:14
|43
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin)
|44
|Julia Borgström (Swe) Nxtg Racing
|45
|Leah Dixon (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|46
|Sarah Gigante (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|47
|Greta Richioud (Fra) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|48
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bigla - Katusha
|49
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Chevalmeire Cycling Team
|50
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:03:27
|51
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
|52
|Jade Wiel (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|53
|Marijke De Smedt (Bel)
|54
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
|55
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|56
|Gilke Croket (Bel)
|57
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla - Katusha
|58
|Maike Van Der Duin (Ned) Biehler Krush Pro Cycling
|0:03:39
|59
|Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:41
|60
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|61
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|62
|Silvia Magri (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:03:45
|63
|Amber Aernouts (Bel) Multum Accountants - Lsk Ladies Cycling Team
|0:03:51
|64
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|65
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|66
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service
|67
|Evita Muzic (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|68
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
|69
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Chevalmeire Cycling Team
|0:04:09
|70
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|71
|Mae Lang (Est)
|0:08:37
|72
|Liisa Ehrberg (Est)
|73
|Katie Van Geyte (Bel)
|74
|Senna Feron (Ned) Biehler Krush Pro Cycling
|75
|Viktoriia Bondar (Ukr) Lviv Cycling Team
|76
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Ciclotel
|77
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla - Katusha
|78
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin)
|79
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service
|80
|Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler Krush Pro Cycling
|81
|Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Multum Accountants - Lsk Ladies Cycling Team
|82
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|83
|Femke Geeris (Ned)
|84
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) Mitchelton Scott
|85
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|86
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Ciclotel
|87
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Chevalmeire Cycling Team
|88
|Veronika Jandová (Cze) Wcc Team
|89
|Maroesjka Matthee (RSA) Ciclotel
|90
|Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|91
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|92
|Estefania Pilz (Arg) Lviv Cycling Team
|93
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:11:26
|94
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' Btc Ljubljana
|95
|Ditte Lenseclaes (Bel)
|96
|Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek - Segafredo
|97
|Ellen Feytens (Bel) Lviv Cycling Team
|98
|Lucy Van Der Haar (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|99
|Emily Nelson (GBr)
|0:15:40
|100
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|101
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Krush Pro Cycling
|102
|Sara Van De Vel (Bel) Ciclotel
|103
|Demi Van Dijke (Ned)
|DNF
|Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Krush Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|DNF
|Melanie Klement (Ned) Biehler Krush Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Hana Heřmanovská (Cze)
|DNF
|Jade Lenaers (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|DNF
|Zsófia Szabó (Hun) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|DNF
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Ciclotel
|DNF
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Chevalmeire Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mia Berg (Lux)
|DNF
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|DNF
|Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Ciclotel
|DNF
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla - Katusha
|DNF
|Fabienne Buri (Swi)
|DNF
|Sarah Berkane (Fra)
|DNF
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Btc Ljubljana
|DNF
|Dina Scavone (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|DNF
|Alice Andersson (Swe)
|DNF
|Fiona Turnbull (GBr) Lviv Cycling Team
|DNF
|Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Nxtg Racing
|DNF
|Britt Knaven (Bel) Nxtg Racing
|DNF
|Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel)
|DNF
|Leonie Vanderjeugt (Bel)
|DNF
|Desiree Liegeois (Ned)
|DNF
|Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service
|DNF
|Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Nxtg Racing
|DNF
|Caren Commissaris (Bel)
|DNF
|Rozemarijn Ammerlaan (Ned) Nxtg Racing
|DNF
|Aranka Lisanne Berends (Spa)
|DNF
|Ainsley Black (Can)
|DNF
|Catalina Anais Soto Campos (Chi) Wcc Team
|DNF
|Roni Fishman (Isr) Wcc Team
|DNF
|Akvile Gedraitytė (Ltu) Wcc Team
|DNF
|Eyeru Tesfoam Gebru (Eth) Wcc Team
|DNF
|Kate Wightman (NZl)
|DNF
|Ellen Mcdermott (Irl)
|DNF
|Savannah Morgan (GBr)
|DNF
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service
|DNF
|Imogen Cotter (Irl)
|DNF
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|DNF
|Natalie Irene Midtsveen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|DNF
|Nele Armee (Bel)
|DNF
|Isabella Stone (GBr)
|DNF
|Mia Griffin (Irl)
|DNF
|Malin Eriksen (Nor)
|DNF
|Rachel Jary (GBr)
|DNF
|Eva Jonkers (Ned) Nxtg Racing
|DNF
|Stine-Marie Snortheim (Nor)
|DNF
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|DNF
|Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr)
|DNF
|Mette Egtoft Jensen (Den)
|DNF
|Viktoriia Yaroshenko (Ukr) Lviv Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Multum Accountants - Lsk Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Hanna Johansson (Swe) Multum Accountants - Lsk Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) Multum Accountants - Lsk Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Multum Accountants - Lsk Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Multum Accountants - Lsk Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Amber Lacompte (Bel)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Mathieu van der Poel cancels Flanders recon, doubtful for Strade BiancheNokere Koerse being lined up if coronavirus sees Italian races cancelled
-
Simon Clarke beats Barguil and Nibali to win Royal Bernard Drome ClassicAustralian wins in Livron-sur-Drôme
-
Team Ineos: Moscon's actions unacceptable, disqualification deserved'We need to support him so it doesn't happen again' says director
-
Lorena Wiebes wins Omloop van het HagelandBastianelli second, Norsgaard third
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy