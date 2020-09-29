How to watch the Spring Classics – La Flèche Wallonne TV, live stream

The much-delayed 2020 Classics season is almost under way, with La Flèche Wallonne and La Flèche Wallonne Feminine kicking things off on Wednesday afternoon as the Ardennes Classics precede the cobbles for one season only.

Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) is among the favourites in an open field, with no previous winners – Alejandro Valverde, world champion Julian Alaphilippe or Philippe Gilbert on the start line of the men's race.

There will still be a number of big names taking the start in Wallonia, though, including five-time winners of the women's race, Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) and Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv).

Cyclingnews will bring you full live coverage, reports, results, news, interviews and analysis throughout the race. Read on to find out how to watch the 2020 Classics season via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

While the men's race will be aired in full across various platforms, 90 minutes of the women's race will be aired across several broadcasters, including Eurosport, GCN, NBC Sports Gold, and local channel RTBF.

Big-name riders taking on the women's race which is 124km long and features two trips up the famous Mur de Huy climb, include Van der Breggen and Vos, as well as Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg), Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (CCC-Liv), Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and the Trek-Segafredo duo of Elizabeth Deignan and Elisa Longo Borghini.

The men will take on three ascents of the steep finishing climb, with 202km separating them from victory in Huy. Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren), Daniel Martínez (EF Pro Cycling), Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers), Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb) and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) will all be taking part on Wednesday.

Not on the line are defending champion and new World Champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) or five-time winner Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), who will wait until Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday to resume racing.

You can check out previews of the men's and women's races here and start lists for men and women.

Check below for all the details of how to watch all the action through the Classics.

Live streams

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for alerts on important stories and action during the race. Meanwhile, ExpressVPN can help you watch the Classics, no matter your location.

The Classics are being aired live across Europe via Eurosport and on the Eurosport Player, with British Eurosport showing almost every race live.

You can sign up for a subscription to Eurosport Player for £6.99 for a month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass. GCN Racing will also show select races, though only via app.

In North America, both Fubo.tv and FloBikes are airing a number of Classics throughout the spring, though neither offering is as comprehensive as Eurosport's.

Subscribing to FloBikes cost $150 for the year and gives you access to watch most of the season's biggest races. Fubo.tv, meanwhile is available for a week's free trial, while their most popular package costs $54.99 per month for over 75 channels.

A handful of major races, including the women's Ardennes races, will also be available to view via NBC Sports Gold, which is available for $54.99.

In Australia, SBS will show Flanders, Roubaix and the Ardennes triple.

As you might expect, local broadcasters such as Sporza, RTBF, France TV and NOS.nl are showing the bulk of the spring Classics live. Feeds will be geo-restricted, mind.

Check below for a full list of races and broadcasters airing them

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Classics schedule & broadcasters