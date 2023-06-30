How to watch the 2023 Giro d'Italia Donne – live streaming

Starting on Friday, June 30, the 34th edition of the Giro d'Italia Donne 2023 will kick off with a Grand Départ with a time trial in Chianciano.

The 2023 Giro d'Italia Donne route will cover 928km across nine stages and will traverse the five Italian regions of Tuscany, Emilia-Romagna, Piedmont, Liguria and Sardinia.

The 2023 Giro d'Italia Donne will be broadcast around Europe and the rest of the world, with two hours of live coverage of all nine stages, and you can find out how to watch the race wherever you are with our handy guide with ExpressVPN



Race Preview

The 2023 Giro d'Italia Donne route begins with a 4.4km time trial in Chianciano. The second day of racing will be a 102.1km race from Bagno a Ripoli to Marradi where the climbing begins. Moving on to stage 3, the 118.2km race from Formigine to Modena is suited to a breakaway or a sprint.

Stage 4 will present a 134km race from Fidenza to Borgo Val di Taro. It is the longest stage of the event and runs through the province of Parma.

Stage 5 is a 103km race from Salassa to Ceres but begins with a category 1 climb along the Passo (Pian) del Lupo, which is marked as the 'Cima Coppi' of the Giro d'Italia Donne, the highest peak of the race. Stage 6 offers the field a hilly 104.4km loop to and from Canelli, and the first uphill finish of the nine-day race.

On stage 7, the peloton will race 109.1km from Albenga to Alassio, travelling along the Ligurian coastline. There is a rest day on Friday, July 7, ahead of the final two stages.

The penultimate day of racing begins on Sardinia on Saturday. Stage 8 will be 125.7km from Nuoro to Sassari with just one category 3 ascent at Romana-Ittiri. The nine-day race will conclude on stage 9 with a 126.8km from Sassari to Olbia.

The 2023 Giro d'Italia will suit the most powerful riders. Cyclingnews analyses the riders to watch for stage wins and the overall classification at the 2023 Giro d'Italia Donne, as Annemiek van Vleuten returns with her Movistar team to defend her general classification title in the 2023 edition.

Read on for all the information on how to watch the 2023 Giro d'Italia Donne.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2023 Giro d'Italia Donne with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia Donne

Following an agreement reached by the Cycling League managing the television rights, the 2023 Giro d'Italia will be broadcast in over 207 countries.

The 2023 Giro d'Italia Donne's nine stages will be broadcast by Eurosport and aired in the United Kingdom, Europe, and in select other territories on GCN+ platform. A subscription to GCN+ will cost you £6.99 per month or £59.99 for a year.

Live streaming will be from 13:00 to 15:00 CET.

The Giro d'Italia Donne will be broadcast by Eurosport, live streaming from 13:00 CET to 13:00 CET, while being hosted on cable TV on Eurosport 1 from 18:00 CET after the men's Tour de France.

The race will be broadcast in Italian, English, French, German, Spanish, Dutch, Polish, Romanian, Greek, Czech, Serbian, Bulgarian, Turkish and Portuguese.

In Italy, the television coverage is guaranteed by RAI and will be divided between the channels Rai Sport and Rai 2.

Rai 2 will be broadcasting the last two hours of the competition. From 13:00 CET to 14:00 CET, the race will go live on Rai Sport and then from 14:00 CET to 15:00 CET on Rai Due.

Be warned, though, geo-restrictions may apply if you're outside your home country or on holiday during the Giro d'Italia Donne.

