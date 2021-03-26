How to watch the E3 Saxo Bank Classic 2021 – live TV and streaming

The build-up to the Tour of Flanders continues on Friday with the E3 Saxo Bank Classic, the 64th edition of the race formerly known as E3 Harelbeke, which carries a reputation as a mini Flanders.

Zdenek Štybar (Deceuninck-Quickstep) won the last edition, back in 2019, triumphing from a small group including Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-Nippo) and Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën), and all four men will be back this year – along with a host of other Classics stars – to contend for the title.

Cyclingnews will be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the race.

Almost every big cobbled Classics specialist that springs to mind will be present at the 203.9-kilometre race in Harelbeke, including Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), competing for the first time since Milan-San Remo.

Štybar will be joined by Yves Lampaert and Kasper Asgreen as part of a strong Deceuninck-QuickStep squad, while Lotto Soudal duo Philippe Gilbert and John Degenkolb also take part.

Oliver Naesen joins 2017 winner Van Avermaet on the start line, while San Remo champion Jasper Stuyven teams up with former world champion Mads Pedersen at Trek-Segafredo.

2018 winner Niki Terpstra (Total Direct Énergie) is also racing, as is Sep Vanmarcke (Israel Start-Up Nation). Tom Pidcock will lead Ineos Grenadiers, while Tiesj Benoot, Søren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM), Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange), Alexander Kristoff, and Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) are also racing.

The race, which carves its way through the Flemish countryside much like the Tour of Flanders, takes in 16 bergs along the way, as well as 10 cobbled sectors, with famous hills such as the Taaienberg, Eikenberg, Paterberg and Oude Kwaremont all making it a tough test for the riders.

Read on for all the information on how to watch the E3 Saxo Bank Classic 2021.

E3 Saxo Bank Classic live stream

The E3 Saxo Bank Classic will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99 for a single month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass.

The race will be aired in the United Kingdom, the USA, Europe, and Australia on GCN+ and in select other territories. A year’s subscription to GCN+ will set you back £39.99 / €39.99 / $49.99.

In Belgium, Sporza and Tipik will air the race.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

