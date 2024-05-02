How to watch stage 1, 2 and 3 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia

The 107th edition of the Giro d'Italia beings in Turin on Saturday, May 4 with two explosive stages ready to be launching pads for the highly-anticipated debut of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) in the race.

The other favourites, like last year's runner-up Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), will have to fight to keep up with the rampaging Slovenian on the first summit finish on stage 2 on May 5. The race is expected to settle down into a more normal rhythm on Monday's stage 3.

The Grande Partenza of the 2024 Giro d'Italia is in Venaria Reale, on the northern side of Turin, looping around the city before heading back into town via two major climbs, the Superga and Colle Maddalena.

Just 140km long, the opening stage will pack a big punch with the 6.1km Maddalena (average grade 7.4% with pitches to 12%) crested with 22km to go. An unclassified climb on the Bivio di San Vito was a late addition, coming 3km from the finish and ruling out a big bunch sprint.

Stage 2 ramps up the competition even more with the first summit finish at the Santuario di Oropa (11.8km at 6.2%, max 13%).

Cyclingnews will be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the races. Read on to find out how to watch the racing action via live stream, no matter your location, with NordVPN.

Free live broadcasts will be available in many countries including S4C in Wales, EITB in the Basque Country, VTM in Belgium, SBS in Australia, and RAI in Italy.

Paid options to watch the opening stages of the Giro d'Italia include Max in the USA ($10 per month or $100 per year with ads, $16/$150 for an ad-free experience), FloBikes in Canada (CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 per month) and on Eurosport and live streaming on Discovery+ in the UK (£6.99 per month or £59.99 per year). In Geraint Thomas' home region in Wales, S4C will show the race on live television or their streaming service S4C Clic.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Giro d'Italia stages 1, 2 and 3 schedule Date Stage Distance Stage Times (CET) Saturday May 4, 2024 Stage 1: Venaria Reale - Torino 140km 13:50 - 17:15 Sunday May 5, 2024 Stage 2: San Francesco al Campo - Santuario di Oropa (Biella) 161km 12:55 - 17:15 Monday May 6, 2024 Stage 3: Novara - Fossano 166km 13:10 - 17:15

