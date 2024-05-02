How to watch stage 1, 2 and 3 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia

By Dani Ostanek
published

The mountains come in the first weekend so don't miss a minute as Tadej Pogačar makes his debut

The Giro d'Italia's 107th edition begins on Saturday, May 4, 2024
The Giro d'Italia's 107th edition begins on Saturday, May 4, 2024
Jump to:

The 107th edition of the Giro d'Italia beings in Turin on Saturday, May 4 with two explosive stages ready to be launching pads for the highly-anticipated debut of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) in the race.

The other favourites, like last year's runner-up Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), will have to fight to keep up with the rampaging Slovenian on the first summit finish on stage 2 on May 5. The race is expected to settle down into a more normal rhythm on Monday's stage 3.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Giro d'Italia stages 1, 2 and 3 schedule
DateStageDistanceStage Times (CET)
Saturday May 4, 2024Stage 1: Venaria Reale - Torino140km13:50 - 17:15
Sunday May 5, 2024Stage 2: San Francesco al Campo - Santuario di Oropa (Biella)161km12:55 - 17:15
Monday May 6, 2024Stage 3: Novara - Fossano166km13:10 - 17:15
