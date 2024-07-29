How to watch Olympics BMX Freestyle live streams at Paris 2024

A guide to watching all the tricks in the urban park on July 30 and 31

Charlotte Worthington winning gold in the BMX Freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021
Charlotte Worthington winning gold in the BMX Freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
With medals already awarded in Mountain Bike and on the Road, the cycling events at the Paris Olympic Games continue with the BMX Freestyle on July 30 and July 31. Tuesday will see the qualification process in the men’s and women’s events, while the finals play out on Wednesday, and here’s how to watch an Olympics 2024 BMX Freestyle live stream.

There are two BMX disciplines at the Olympics: Freestyle and Racing. While BMX Racing sees riders race one another to a finish line on a track, BMX Freestyle is a feast of tricks and stunts. Taking place in the Urban Park at La Concorde, the athletes have two one-minute runs to show the judges what they can do, with points awarded for difficulty and execution of their flips, 360s, tailwhips and the like. 

