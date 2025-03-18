How to watch Nokere Koerse 2025 – TV and streaming options, timings

published

All the broadcast information for the semi-classic in Belgium on Wednesday

NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 13 LR Jonas Rickaert of Belgium and Team Alpecin Deceuninck Rick Zabel of Germany and Team Israel Premier Tech Siebe Roesems of Belgium and Team Alpecin Deceuninck and Sebastien Grignard of Belgium and Team Lotto Dstny lead the peloton during the 78th Danilith Nokere Koerse 2024 Mens Elite a 1881km one day race from Deinze to Nokere UCIWT on March 13 2024 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
The peloton will get some cobble practice in Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Watch Nokere Koerse on Wednesday, March 19 for a taste of one-day racing on the cobblestones and hills of Flanders, with plenty of broadcast options available via TV and streaming for both the men's and women's races. 

Nokere Koerse: Key information

► Date: March 19, 2025

Free stream: Sporza (Belgium)

UK: Discovery+

US: Max

Canada: FloBikes

