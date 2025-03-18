How to watch Nokere Koerse 2025 – TV and streaming options, timings

The peloton will get some cobble practice in Nokere Koerse

Watch Nokere Koerse on Wednesday, March 19 for a taste of one-day racing on the cobblestones and hills of Flanders, with plenty of broadcast options available via TV and streaming for both the men's and women's races.

Nokere Koerse is not one of the biggest Spring Classics – in fact it's a race you might hear referred to as a 'semi-Classic' – but it's an entertaining mid-week rattle through northern Belgium. The races often come down to a dash up the final cobbled drag of the Nokereberg, but the race is usually more open and attacking than a traditional sprinter's race.

In the absence of the winner of the past three editions of the men's race, Tim Merlier, the field is headlined by fellow Belgians Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Arnaud De Lie (Lotto). Likewise, the winner of the past two editions of Nokere Koerse Women, Lotte Kopecky, is absent but her SD Worx-Protime teammate Marta Lach could step up in her place.

There are broadcast options in the UK, USA and Canada, as well as free live streaming options in Belgium, so read on for all the details on how to watch Nokere Koerse online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Nokere Koerse in the UK

In the UK, Nokere Koerse will be broadcast by Warner Bros Discovery across TNT Sports and Discovery+ on March 19.

If you're a television viewer, you can catch the women's race on TNT Sports 1 and then men's race on TNT Sports 2. Both races are also available to stream on Discovery+.

First up is the women's Nokere Koerse from 11.15am to 1pm GMT, followed by the men's Nokere Koerse from 2pm to 4.30pm GMT.

To get TNT Sports on your TV you'll need to look at packages with pay-TV providers. Streaming subscriptions are simpler, but Discovery+ recently shot up in price to £30.99 a month.

How to watch Nokere Koerse in the USA

Fans in the US can watch Nokere Koerse live on the Max streaming platform.

You can sign up to watch cycling on Max for $9.99 a month right now, but only until the end of the month, when $16.99 will be the standard monthly cost.

The women's Nokere Koerse will air on Max from 6.15am to 8am ET and the men's race will be on from 9am to 11.30am ET on March 19.

How to watch Nokere Koerse in Canada

Fans in Canada can watch both Nokere Koerse races on FloBikes on March 19. Coverage runs from 6.15am to 8am ET for the women's race, and 9am to 11.30am ET for the men's race.

Flobikes costs $39.99 a month but you'll save in the long run by paying $203.88 up front for the year. You get pretty much every race you could want.

Can I watch Nokere Koerse in Australia?

There are no broadcasters in Australia or New Zealand offering coverage of Nokere Koerse.

Can I watch Nokere Koerse for free?

The 2025 edition of Nokere Koerse will be shown for free in Belgium thanks to the Flemish public broadcaster VRT and its sports brand, Sporza.

Both the men's and women's editions of Nokere Koerse on March 19 will be available to watch on the VRT Max streaming platform or simply on the Sporza website.

Not in Belgium right now? VRT Max and Sporza are geo-restricted, but you can get your usual coverage while travelling by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Nokere Koerse from anywhere

If you're outside your usual country when Nokere Koerse is on, you might think you can’t watch the race due to the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms impose. But a VPN is a simple and safe way around this.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

