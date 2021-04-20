How to watch La Flèche Wallonne 2021 – live TV and streaming

Anna van der Breggen took victory in 2020, here sixth title at La Flèche Wallonne

La Flèche Wallonne, the midweek installment of the Ardennes triple, is Wednesday, the 85th edition of the men's race and the 24th edition of the women's race coming just sixth months after last year's rescheduled races.

The steep slopes of the Mur de Huy will once again welcome a wealth of star names across both men's and women's races, with Grand Tour champions joining world champions and star climbers in Wallonia.

World Champion Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) is seeking to extend her record-setting winning run to seven, but will face tough competition from the likes of Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) and Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma).

Meanwhile, in the men's race, Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) seeks win number three, against the likes of Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).

Cyclingnews will be bringing you live coverage during La Flèche Wallonne. We will also be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the race. Read on to find out how to watch La Flèche Wallonne via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

2020 winner Marc Hirschi, now Pogačar's teammate, will also be back, though he doesn't look in the same form he did last year. Ineos Grenadiers bring a typically strong squad, with five potential leaders in the shape of Tom Pidcock, Richard Carapaz, Michał Kwiatkowski, Adam Yates, and Tao Geoghegan Hart.

Alejandro Valverde, 41 next week, leads Movistar in pursuit of a fifth title. Elsewhere, Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange), Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal), Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech), and Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën) are among other big names hoping for success on the famous climb.

In the women's race, the three Dutchwomen face competition from Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Lianne Lippert (Team DSM), Mavi García (Alé BTC Ljubljana), and Amanda Spratt (Team BikeExchange).

Lucinda Brand and Elisa Longo Borghini lead Trek-Segafredo's challenge, while Demi Vollering and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio will race alongside Van der Breggen at SD Worx.

Read on for all the information on how to watch La Flèche Wallonne 2021.

La Flèche Wallonne live stream

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for alerts on important stories and action during the race.

La Flèche Wallonne will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport with the women exclusively via livestream online. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99 for a single month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass.

The race will be aired in the USA, Australia and in select other territories around Europe on GCN+ . A year’s subscription to GCN+ will set you back £39.99 / €39.99 / $49.99. Highlights will be available in the UK and Canada.

In the USA, the race will be available to watch via NBC Sports Gold, with a subscription lasting through the end of May costing $24.99.

In Belgium, Sporza, Eén and RTBF will air the races.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Our sister site TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Spring Classics schedule