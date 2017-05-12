How to follow the 2017 Tour of California
Your guide to keeping up with the first WorldTour race in the USA
The Amgen Tour of California steps up its stature this year, and joins its sister event, the Amgen Breakaway from Heart Disease Women's Race empowered with SRAM (Amgen Women's Race for short) in the top tier of racing, the WorldTour.
The men's race has been reduced to seven stages to better facilitate travel, but will pack the action into a tighter, punchier race that opens with the high-speed circuit in Sacramento, which coincides with the conclusion of the women's race.
There will be live streaming coverage of the men's race, and video recaps for the women. Cyclingnews will offer its live text coverage as a companion to the live pictures, getting exclusive information from within the race convoy to enhance your viewing experience. Engage with us on Twitter, and you could find your tweet embedded in our live coverage!
Previews
Over the past couple of weeks Cyclingnews has been steadily reporting on the riders who will star in the California races, and we will continue to highlight the athletes - from well-known to up-and-coming - that will make the races exciting.
Live coverage
We will have live coverage of each Tour of California stage from sign-on to the post-race press conferences, with race reports, news, video highlights and more.
Each stage's live coverage starts when the flag drops, approximately 11:40 local west coast time, with most stages wrapping up at 3:45PM.
Race reports and news
Cyclingnews' daily race coverage will include comprehensive race reports, accompanied by the full results and a photo gallery, with video highlights for men and women's events.
Our team on the ground will be reporting with all the latest news from the race, speaking to the winners, protagonists and animators of the racing.
Highlights videos
We will have video highlights of each day of racing shortly after the culmination of the stage.
Stage timings (all times PDT)
Thursday, May 11: Women's stage 1: South Lake Tahoe (117km)
Start: 10:40, estimated finish 14:00
Friday, May 12: Women's stage 2: South Lake Tahoe (108km) - 14:00
Start: 10:25, estimated finish 14:00
Saturday, May 13: Women's stage 3: Elk Grove - Sacramento (118km)
Start: 10:35, estimated finish 13:56
Sunday, May 14: Women's stage 4: Sacramento (70km)
Start: 12:30, estimated finish 14:10
Sunday, May 14: Men's stage 1: Sacramento (167.5km)
Start: 11:25, estimated finish 15:28
Sunday, May 15: Men's stage 2: Modesto-San Jose (144.5km)
Start: 12:10, estimated finish 16:13
Sunday, May 16: Men's stage 3: Pismo Beach-Morro Bay (192.5km)
Start: 11:05, estimated finish 15:44
Sunday, May 17: Men's stage 4: Santa Barbara-Santa Clarita (159.5km)
Start: 11:30, estimated finish 15:45
Sunday, May 18: Men's stage 5: Ontario-Mt. Baldy (125.5km)
Start: 12:00, estimated finish 15:46
Sunday, May 19: Men's stage 6: Big Bear Lake TT (24km)
Start: 12:52, estimated finish 15:45
Sunday, May 20: Men's stage 7: Mountain High-Pasadena (125km)
Start: 10:50, estimated finish 13:42
Social Media
The official Amgen Tour of California Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are worth following to keep up to date with all things Giro.
Cyclingnews' social media platforms will also add to your Tour of California experience with our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts all offering something different and unique.
The official hashtag of the 2017 Tour of California is #AmgenTOCWomen and #AmgenToC
