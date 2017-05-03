UnitedHealthcare releases rosters, special kit for Tour of California

Image 1 of 5 The 2017 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Men’s team at training camp in Colombia. Carlos Alzate (left) and Sebastian Haedo (right) lead the group (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 5 UnitedHealthcare will wear special jerseys in California this month (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) Image 3 of 5 Stage 8 victory for Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) leads teammate Taylor Wiles to the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

UnitedHealthcare today released provisional rosters for the Amgen Tour of California and the Amgen Women's Race, where both squads will wear special jerseys promoting the UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation.

The men's eight-rider team for the May 14-21 race will feature a three-pronged attack for the hilly stages on days two and five, with 2013 stage winner Janier Acevedo taking the reins along with Daniel Jaramillo and Gavin Mannion.

For the flat stages, the team will rely on the fast finish of Travis McCabe, fresh from two stage wins at the Tour de Langkawi. McCabe will have the support of veteran WorldTour rider Greg Henderson as well as Jonny Clarke, Tanner Putt, and Daniel Eaton.

Tour of the Gila winner Tayler Wiles will join double Gila stage winner Katie Hall in leading the women's team, which currently has been whittled down to seven riders being considered for the six-rider Amgen Women's Race roster.

Ruth Winder, winner of the Joe Martin Stage Race and McClellan Road Race and current leader of USA Cycling's Pro Road Tour, will be in the running for the general classification and the best young rider competition.

Other riders being considered for the Amgen Women's Race roster include New Zealand national road champion Rushlee Buchanan, Lauren Hall, Diana Peñuela and Lauretta Hanson.

The four-day women's race, which runs May 11-14, features a mix of flat days and mountain stages along the 410.5km route.

Special kits for California

For the first time at a nationally televised world-class event, the UnitedHealthcare teams will change their kits to promote a special cause: The UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation, which provides medical grants to help children gain access to health-related services not covered, or fully covered, by their family's commercial health insurance plan.

The one-off kits will feature the logos and colors of the UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation, and the team will also place the foundation's logo on its support equipment throughout the tour.

In addition to changing their team kits, the riders will give behind-the-scenes experiences to select children and families who have received UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation grants.

"Throughout our team's history, we have made a commitment to give back to the foundation because we believe in helping children and families," said Thierry Attias, president of Momentum Sports Group, owners and operators of the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling team. "This race is the perfect way for us to highlight the foundation to everyone in the cycling community and to the fans watching at home."

UnitedHealthcare for Amgen Tour of California: Janier Acevedo, Jonny Clarke, Daniel Eaton, Greg Henderson, Daniel Jaramillo, Gavin Mannion, Travis McCabe, Tanner Putt.

UnitedHealthcare long list for Amgen Women's Race: Katie Hall, Tayler Wiles, Ruth Winder, Rushlee Buchanan, Lauren Hall, Diana Penñuela, Lauretta Hanson.