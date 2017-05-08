Tour of California adds UAE Emirates to start list

The UAE Emirates team is presented (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Amgen Tour of California and Amgen Women's Race have added three teams to the start lists for the upcoming WorldTour races that begin May 14 and May 11, respectively.

Michael Roth, vice president of communications for race owner AEG, confirmed to Cyclingnews that UAE Team Emirates has been added to the start list for the men's race. As a first-year WorldTour event, the Tour of California was obligated to invite all 18 WorldTour teams, although not all of the teams were obliged to accept. Roth said UAE Emirates missed the initial deadline for accepting the invitation, but subsequently contacted the race and was then added to the roster after the initial announcement in March.

The initial men's team announcement featured just 16 teams, including 11 WorldTour teams, three Pro Continental and two Continental. The addition of UAE Team Emirates brings the number of men's teams to 17. Other WorldTour teams in California include Astana, BMC Racing, Bora-Hansgrohe, Cannondale-Drapac, Quick-Step Floors, Dimension Data, Team Sunweb, Katusha-Alpecin, LottoNL-Jumbo, Team Sky and Trek-Segafredo.

In the Amgen Women's Race, the USA Cycling National Team and Team Illuminate have been added to the initial teams list that was announced in March, while the BePink team is no longer on the list. Roth said race organisers found out the US national team was available, and the race was excited to provide the opportunity for riders to compete a the WorldTour level.

Team Illuminate manager Chris Johnson also confirmed to Cyclingnews that his team received a late invitation, adding that Illuminate has signed cyclo-cross star Katerina Nash for the race.

The initial women's team list also included 16 UCI teams and is now boosted to 17. The USA Cycling National Team will feature a composite roster of riders whose teams were not invited to the race.

Although teams have begun releasing their provisional rosters individually, the race organisation has not yet released an official provisional roster.

2017 Amgen Tour of California Teams

UCI WorldTour:

Astana Pro TeamBMC Racing Team

BMC Racing Team

Bora-Hansgrohe

Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team

Quick-Step Floors

Team Dimension Data

Team Sunweb

Team Katusha-Alpecin

Team LottoNL-Jumbo

Team Sky

Trek-Segafredo

UAE Team Emirates

UCI Pro Continental:

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits

Team Novo Nordisk

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team

UCI Continental:

Jelly Belly-Maxxis

Rally Cycling

2017 Amgen Women's Race Teams

Astana Women's Team

Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team

Canyon/SRAM Racing

Cylance Pro Cycling

Drops

Hagens Berman-Supermint

Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team

Rally Cycling

Sho-Air Twenty20

Team Colavita-Bianchi

Team Illuminate

Team Sunweb

Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team

Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling

USA Cycling National Team

Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling