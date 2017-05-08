Tour of California adds UAE Emirates to start list
Illuminate and US National Team added to women's line-up, while BePink is dropped
The Amgen Tour of California and Amgen Women's Race have added three teams to the start lists for the upcoming WorldTour races that begin May 14 and May 11, respectively.
Michael Roth, vice president of communications for race owner AEG, confirmed to Cyclingnews that UAE Team Emirates has been added to the start list for the men's race. As a first-year WorldTour event, the Tour of California was obligated to invite all 18 WorldTour teams, although not all of the teams were obliged to accept. Roth said UAE Emirates missed the initial deadline for accepting the invitation, but subsequently contacted the race and was then added to the roster after the initial announcement in March.
The initial men's team announcement featured just 16 teams, including 11 WorldTour teams, three Pro Continental and two Continental. The addition of UAE Team Emirates brings the number of men's teams to 17. Other WorldTour teams in California include Astana, BMC Racing, Bora-Hansgrohe, Cannondale-Drapac, Quick-Step Floors, Dimension Data, Team Sunweb, Katusha-Alpecin, LottoNL-Jumbo, Team Sky and Trek-Segafredo.
In the Amgen Women's Race, the USA Cycling National Team and Team Illuminate have been added to the initial teams list that was announced in March, while the BePink team is no longer on the list. Roth said race organisers found out the US national team was available, and the race was excited to provide the opportunity for riders to compete a the WorldTour level.
Team Illuminate manager Chris Johnson also confirmed to Cyclingnews that his team received a late invitation, adding that Illuminate has signed cyclo-cross star Katerina Nash for the race.
The initial women's team list also included 16 UCI teams and is now boosted to 17. The USA Cycling National Team will feature a composite roster of riders whose teams were not invited to the race.
Although teams have begun releasing their provisional rosters individually, the race organisation has not yet released an official provisional roster.
2017 Amgen Tour of California Teams
UCI WorldTour:
BMC Racing Team
BMC Racing Team
Bora-Hansgrohe
Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
Quick-Step Floors
Team Dimension Data
Team Sunweb
Team Katusha-Alpecin
Team LottoNL-Jumbo
Team Sky
Trek-Segafredo
UAE Team Emirates
UCI Pro Continental:
Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
Team Novo Nordisk
UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
UCI Continental:
Jelly Belly-Maxxis
Rally Cycling
2017 Amgen Women's Race Teams
Astana Women's Team
Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team
Canyon/SRAM Racing
Cylance Pro Cycling
Drops
Hagens Berman-Supermint
Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
Rally Cycling
Sho-Air Twenty20
Team Colavita-Bianchi
Team Illuminate
Team Sunweb
Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
USA Cycling National Team
Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling
