Video: How the race was won, Halloween edition

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) follows up her CrossVegas victory with a win in Providence (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Cyclingnews has joined up with Behind the Barriers TV to bring our readers a weekly analysis of the season's North American cyclo-cross races. Commentator Cosmo Catalano breaks down the action with a razor sharp eye for the tiny details that can make a race, or shatter a rider's hopes.

This week's race analysis goes back to the women's race at Cross Vegas, where we learn we learn just what made the mountain bikers so successful in what should have been a roadie-friendly course, and what winner Katerina Nash, Lea Davison and Catharine Pendrel did better than the rest.

