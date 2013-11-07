Video: How the race was won, Harbin Park edition

Image 1 of 3 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) takes the sprint against Compton to win at Harbin Park (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 3 Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) fighting Miller for fourth place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 3 Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) found herself in a Cal Giant sandwich for much of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Cyclingnews teamed up with Behind the Barriers TV to bring you the weekly How the Race Was Won series, where analyst Cosmo Catalano breaks down the women's Harbin Park race.

The race won by Katerina Nash over Katie Compton, but a series of clever moves and minor mistakes cost Cyclocrossworld's Kaitlin Antonneau a spot on the podium.

