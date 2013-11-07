Video: How the race was won, Harbin Park edition
Break down of women's race
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Cyclingnews teamed up with Behind the Barriers TV to bring you the weekly How the Race Was Won series, where analyst Cosmo Catalano breaks down the women's Harbin Park race.
The race won by Katerina Nash over Katie Compton, but a series of clever moves and minor mistakes cost Cyclocrossworld's Kaitlin Antonneau a spot on the podium.
For more episodes of How the Race Was Won, visit the Behind the Barriers TV website.
