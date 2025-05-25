Recommended reading

'Hopefully no bad luck comes my way' - Simon Yates cautious despite being UAE Team Emirates-XRG's biggest Giro d'Italia threat

Visma-Lease a Bike leader looking good and sandwiched between Isaac del Toro and Juan Ayuso as decisive mountains near

Simon Yates on stage 15 at the Giro d&#039;Italia
Simon Yates laughed when Cyclingnews suggested he was the meat in the UAE Team Emirates-XRG sandwich, but after Primož Roglič lost 1:30 on stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia, the Briton is now the biggest threat to race leader Isaac del Toro and his teammate Juan Ayuso, who sits third.

Contrary to Roglič and others, Yates has quietly stayed in contention at the Giro. He limited his losses in the first week, on the gravel stage to Siena and in the Pisa time trial. He moved up to sixth in Siena, then fourth in Pisa and then second in Gorizia, after his Visma-Lease a Bike team helped him avoid the crash and then gain time.

