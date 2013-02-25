Hoogerland trains on a bike for first time following accident

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil - DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) is making steady progress in his recovery after being seriously injured during a training ride accident on February 3.

The 29-year-old Dutchman posted a picture today on Twitter of his bike mounted on an indoor trainer with the statement, "Here we go, 3 weeks later." Hoogerland later revealed via Twitter that he was able to train for just over an hour and covered 30.18km, his first ride since his accident.

Hoogerland sustained serious injuries three weeks ago when he was hit by a car while out on a training ride in Spain. The Dutchman broke five ribs, sustained fractures to his spine and bruised his liver. After spending time in intensive care at a hospital in Spain, Hoogerland returned home to the Netherlands where his rehabilitation is underway.

Hoogerland expects to resume racing in May. He has only competed once thus far in the 2013 season at the Grand Prix Cycliste la Marseillaise on January 27, the first race contested in European soil this year.