Gallery: Vacansoleil-DCM presents 2013 squad in Amsterdam

Image 1 of 13 The 29 members of Vacansoleil-DCM's 2013 roster (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 13 Thomas De Gendt hopes to have another strong season in 2013 for Vacansoleil-DCM (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 13 VacansoleilDCM general manager Daan Luijkx (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 13 Kris Boeckmans, Hilaire Van der Schuren, Thomas de Gendt, Bjorn Leukemans, Willem Wauters and Frederik Veuchelen at the Vacansoleil-DCM presentation. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 13 Kris Boeckmans, Hilaire Van der Schuren, Thomas de Gendt, Bjorn Leukemans, Willem Wauters and Frederik Veuchelen at the Vacansoleil-DCM presentation. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 13 Hilaire Van Der Schueren is an assistant directeur sportif for Vacansoleil-DCM (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 13 Returning Vacansoleil-DCM rider Rob Ruijgh along with new signings Jose Rujano and Juan Antonio Flecha are introduced at the team presentation. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 13 The full 29-man Vacansoleil-DCM roster for 2013 was presented in Amsterdam at a film theater and museum (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 13 Juan Antonio Flecha is a new member of Vacansoleil-DCM for 2013 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 13 Relaxed atmoshphere for the 2013 Vacansoleil-DCM team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 13 Juan Antonio Flecha looks out at a rainy Amsterdam (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 13 A moment of levity from Vacansoleil-DCM's Rob Ruijgh, Wout Poels and Romain Feillu while they make their way to the team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 13 Juan Antonio Flecha is one of seven new members of the 2013 Vacansoleil-DCM squad. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Dutch WorldTour squad Vacansoleil-DCM presented its team for the 2013 cycling season today at EYE, a film museum and theatre in Amsterdam. As "confidence" was the theme during last year's presentation, this time the team choose "pure", "pride" and "passion" as keywords. Amidst images from 2012 of Marco Marcato's victory at Paris-Tours plus Thomas De Gendt's solo stage victory atop the Stelvio in the Giro d'Italia's penultimate stage, the 2013 team was introduced.

"We want to at least equal the highest peaks," said general manager Daan Luijkx.

Seven newcomers are part of Vacansoleil-DCM's 29-man roster, including marquee signing Juan Antonio Flecha, plus Aart Vierhouten joins the team as a new sports director. "I started work on December 1," Vierhouten said. "That meant talking a lot straight away, in order to coordinate our visions. Long-term planning is at the heart of my strategy. If I look at the individual qualities within Vacansoleil-DCM, I can see it has the potential to be a top team.

"Last season, the forward momentum of the team halted somewhat. It has to be rediscovered in 2013. It is my job to increase the return. Road cycling is an individual team sport. At the moment that matters, you have to function as a team. Sometimes something doesn't matter to an individual, but he'll be the piece of the puzzle that will lead the team to victory. I want to see this kind of well-oiled machine."

Additionally Luijkx told the international cycling press about his personal worries and emotions for the upcoming season. "The sport is being damaged", Luijkx said. "There only is attention for the bad things and hardly for the performances. This season, in our fifth year as a professional team and our third year in the WorldTour, we'll be more professionally organized than ever before. We have invested hugely in our staff, but in the same time we are in a difficult era. We fight for credibility and I hope that our sponsors won't let our beloved sport down."

Vacansoleil-DCM for 2013:

New signings: Grega Bole, Juan Antonio Flecha, Wesley Kreder, José Rujano, Boy van Poppel, Danny van Poppel and Willem Wauters

Returning: Kris Boeckmans, Thomas De Gendt, Romain Feillu, Johnny Hoogerland, Martijn Keizer, Sergey Lagutin, Maurits Lammertink, Björn Leukemans, Pim Ligthart, Bert-Jan Lindeman, Marco Marcato, Tomasz Marczynski, Barry Markus, Wouter Mol, Nikita Novikov, Wout Poels, Rob Ruijgh, Mirko Selvaggi, Rafael Valls, Kenny van Hummel, Frederick Veuchelen and Lieuwe Westra