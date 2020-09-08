Hiding in plain sight: Mitchelton-Scott's new helmet for the Tour de France

Image 1 of 6 Esteban Chaves has been wearing the new Scott Centric Plus helmet at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 6 The new helmet offers plenty of ventilation throughout (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 3 of 6 The frontal area offers maximum airflow (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 4 of 6 From the side, it retains a clear aero shape (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 5 of 6 While the rear sees the exhaust vents enlarged (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 6 of 6 The helmet also features MIPS SL rotational impact protection (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

With Adam Yates riding in the yellow jersey for four stages of this year's Tour de France, we have seen a lot of the Mitchelton-Scott on the front of the bunch driving the pace. Perched on top of the heads of a few select riders appears to be an updated version of the Scott Centric Plus road bike helmet.

A quick scroll through Scott's Instagram page shows the brand quietly announced the helmet on the back of the new Foil, and have published details on its website, but are yet to start the fireworks show surrounding its launch.

Scott makes two top-end road helmets, the Cadence Plus; its ultra aero road lid, and the Centric; the ventilated yet still-aero offering. These helmets were originally unveiled back in 2016 along with big aero and venting claims — at launch, Scott said the Centric Plus was cooler than wearing no helmet at all at 40kph and could save you up to 12-seconds in a 40km time trial. The original Cadence Plus and Centric Plus were the first helmets on the market to feature a perforated MIPS liner.

The new and the old side by side (Image credit: Scott Sports)

At this time, Scott is yet to publish any similar claims about aerodynamics or ventilation, however, the brand does say the helmet was developed in collaboration with its sponsored road and MTB riders and claims it's “one of the lightest and best-ventilated helmets in its class.”

Scott also notes a key feature its new lid is that it’s “designed for winners.”

The new Centric Plus cuts a similar silhouette to its predecessor, but the layout and size of the vents have changed. By our count, the new version has 19-vents, up three from the previous version. On paper, it may not seem like a big difference, but three vents have been added to the top of the helmet where the old had none, and the size of the exhaust ports has increased dramatically — which in theory should improve airflow and allow more heat to radiate out.

The exhaust vents have increased in size (Image credit: Scott Sports)

The small wing that was on the peak of the previs Centric is now gone, with the rear of the helmet more rounded.

Being that this one of Scott’s flagship lids, the polycarbonate shell goes under the bottom lip of the helmet to protect the EPS foam from dings and dents.

Inside, the retention system has changed from Scott’s HALO 360 retention system to a HALO 270 with a rubber dial. We’d guess the 90-degree difference is due in part to the updated MIPS liner. The HALO 360 fit system was anchored directly to the yellow perforated MIPS liner and encompassed your entire head. According to Scott, the new Centric sees the MIPS liner integrated into the padding, similar to the Specialized Prevail II with the MIPS SL liner. Because of this, it appears the retention system is anchored to the inside of the shell, 90-degrees short of a full wrap — hence 270.

A MIPS liner is used (Image credit: Scott Sports)

Carried through from the previous version appears to be the lightweight webbing straps and the fixed ear splitters — with some colours seeing patterned straps. It also appears Scott has opted a traditional buckle instead of the magnetic Fidloc buckles that are permeating through some high-end lids.

It appears the Centric Plus will be available in seven colourways, including a ‘Vogue Silver reflective option’ and a special edition Super Sonic pink and purple fade version.

According to Scott he helmet will be available in three sizes and is claimed to weigh 220g. Pricing and availability are to be announced.