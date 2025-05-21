Recommended reading

'He'll sharpen his instincts' – Egan Bernal edging closer to Giro d'Italia success but may need to tame his excitement

'We want a lot more from it than top fives,' says Ineos Grenadiers as ambitions and belief are still high in Italy

Giro d&#039;Italia 2025: Egan Bernal racing uphill ahead of the pink jersey group on stage 11
Giro d'Italia 2025: Egan Bernal attacking during stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images)

As he has been throughout this Giro d'Italia, Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) was once again active and aggressive on stage 11, attacking on the Alpe San Pellegrino and taking fifth at the finish, just a day after crashing in the TT.

Bernal and his sports director Zak Dempster explained at the finish that the move on the Alpe was mainly to test his legs after the crash and see if any other riders or teams were keen to go on the offensive early on.

