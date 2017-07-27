Hannah Barnes leads Canyon-SRAM at RideLondon Classique

Image 1 of 5 Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Stage winner Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Barbara Guarischi (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) in the race lead (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Former British champion Hannah Barnes will lead the Canyon-SRAM squad at the RideLondon Classique aiming for victory on the London circuit. Former winner Barbara Guarischi adds further firepower as the team chase victory in the richest women's one-day race on the calendar.

Barnes, a stage winner at the Giro Rosa in July, was second in the Women's Tour London stage finale and described she is excited for a return to the British capital.

I'm really looking forward to racing the Classique on Saturday. It's a really special event to be a part of, especially as a Brit who very rarely gets the opportunity to race at home," said Barnes. "The course is more a criterium than a road race. There is very little elevation gain but the many corners that we have to negotiate can be tricky and they can also zap a lot of energy if you are in a bad position and have to accelerate back up to speed each time."

Barnes, 24, was ninth in the 2016 edition of the race won by Kirsten Wild and explained that having enjoyed a mini-break, she is well placed for a shot at victory.

"After the Giro Rosa I took my mid-season break. I have been doing some good training leading up to this weekend and the remainder of the season. I am really looking forward to racing in front of the amazing crowds that come out to support us every year and I would love to have a great result to give them something to celebrate," she added. "It will be my fifth year racing the event and every year it has come down to a bunch sprint. But anything can happen in bike racing, that's why we love it so much."

26-year-old Guarischi is yet to win a race in 2017 but the Italian explained she has been building for the event and is ready to enjoy the experience.

"For a long time I've been thinking about the Prudential RideLondon Classique and to ride in the UK. It's such a well organised event and showcases women's cycling on one of the greatest stages in central London," Guarischi said. "I really enjoy racing there. The crowds are crazy and the atmosphere they create is something special to race in front of. It's an important race for our team and we will be aiming for the top."

German trio Lisa Brennauer, Mieke Kröger and Trixi Worrack will also line out for Canyon-SRAM with American Alexis Ryan to complete the squad.

The RideLondon Classique takes place on a 5.5km circuit around St James Park that passes Buckingham Palace and Trafalgar Square on July 29.

Canyon-SRAM for 2017 Ride London Classique: Hannah Barnes, Barbara Guarischi, Alexis Ryan, Lisa Brennauer, Mieke Kröger and Trixi Worrack.