Handling the pressure - Self-inflating tyres and decisive late sprint helped Marianne Vos take Gravel World Championships

By
Contributions from
published

New Dutch World Champion doubted her form against Kopecky after long two-up break, but overpowered her in the final sprint

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 05/10/2024 - Cycling - 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships, Halle-Leuven, Belgium - Women Elite Race - Marianne Vos (Netherlands) wins the 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships receiving the Gold Medal and World Champions Jersey
Marianne Vos (Netherlands) celebrates her Gold Medal and World Champions Jersey (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Marianne Vos delivered a stunning win for the Dutch team against home favourite Lotte Kopecky at the UCI Gravel World Championships in Leuven, while becoming the first rider to win a race using innovative self-inflating tyres.

The two riders rode clear of the field with a little under 50km remaining and dramatically outpaced the chase group of pre-race contenders such as Puck Pieterse and Lorena Wiebes.

Peter Stuart
Peter Stuart
Editor

Peter Stuart has been the editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.

Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.

With contributions from