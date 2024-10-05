Self-inflating tyres make bold return to pro cycling as Marianne Vos uses system at the Gravel World Championships

By
published

Gravaa returns to the elite level of cycling for the first time since Paris-Roubaix 2022 with updated system

Gravaa self-inflating tyres
(Image credit: Future/ Peter Stuart)

Tyres which can inflate themselves have often seemed like a sci-fi conception of a would-be gain in WorldTour riding, but the technology has moved one step closer to breaking into the WorldTour peloton at the Gravel World Championships.

Marianne Vos (Netherlands) showcased Gravaa's self-inflating tyre technology ahead of the Gravel World Championships following an absence of the system since the 2023 edition of Paris-Roubaix.

