Self-inflating tyres make bold return to pro cycling as Marianne Vos uses system at the Gravel World Championships
Gravaa returns to the elite level of cycling for the first time since Paris-Roubaix 2022 with updated system
Tyres which can inflate themselves have often seemed like a sci-fi conception of a would-be gain in WorldTour riding, but the technology has moved one step closer to breaking into the WorldTour peloton at the Gravel World Championships.
Marianne Vos (Netherlands) showcased Gravaa's self-inflating tyre technology ahead of the Gravel World Championships following an absence of the system since the 2023 edition of Paris-Roubaix.
The Gravaa system uses tiny compressors which live within the bike hubs to inflate the pressure of the tyre while on solid terrain, before reducing pressure to accommodate rougher terrain where lower pressure could optimise rolling resistance.
Gertjan van Ginderen, owner of Gravaa, explained that the system has been developed considerably since its initial release in 2022. "So we improved the electronics a lot, I must say," he told Cyclingnews. "So there's a PCB inside each hub, and this is very vulnerable for moisture dirt, so we've actually made a change inside the technology to have it completely potted. So it's completely potted the electronics in the epoxy. We've changed the antenna, we've changed the disc brakes, including the interface of the disc brakes, also to be compatible with other spoke configurations."
"This basically is very small compressor clutch mechanism and electronic printed circuit board, and the hubs talk with each other. So the front hub is the master, while the rear up is a slave. And to the front up, you can connect either your smartphone or your bicycle computer, as long as it and plus or Bluetooth compatible."
Marianne Vos explained that she had been training on the bike ahead of the race. "I've been on the Cervelo gravel bike already two years ago, but now this setup on the new bike I only had since last week. We have done some recons on this bike, at least the bike is ready," she said with a laugh.
Dutch teammate Femke de Vries is also using the system, and Belgian rider Tiesj Benoot will use it in tomorrow's men's elite race.
