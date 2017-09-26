Guarnier out of hospital after Worlds crash - Women's news shorts

Image 1 of 5 Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) steps onto the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) celebrates the stage victory ahead of Emma White (Rally Cycling) and Marlies Mejias Garcia (Weber Shimano Ladies Power). (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography) Image 3 of 5 Gracie Elvin on the Ladies Tour of Norway podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Moniek Tenniglo and Marianne Vos after stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Silver medallist Pernille Mathiesen (Denmark) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Megan Guarnier has left hospital after a horrible crash during Saturday's women's road race at the World Championships.

"Thank you for all the kind words & messages! I'm out of the hospital & enjoying my favorite. Thanks to @haukeland_no for the excellent care," Guarnier wrote on Twitter.

Guarnier went into the road race as a medal contender but left with some silverware of a different kind. She has had to get some titanium fitted to hold her jaw in place after breaking it in a crash in the closing laps of the race. Guarnier came down in a multi-rider crash that involved her trade teammate and eventual race winner Chantal Blaak, and could be seen in considerable pain as other riders remounted their bikes and continued the race.

The American was not able to continue and was taken straight to hospital where she underwent surgery on Sunday. Her teammate Coryn Rivera was the nation's best finisher in 18th place, with Blaak soloing to victory.

After a brilliant 2016, Guarnier has endured a difficult start to the year with illness and personal problems hampering her in the opening months. She would take her first win on the opening stage of the Tour of California and later claimed wins at the Giro Rosa and the Ladies Tour of Norway. She did take home a medal from earlier in the championships, finishing second with Boels Dolmans in the team time trial on the opening day of action.

Winder and Mathiesen sign for Team Sunweb

Team Sunweb has bolstered their line-up for 2018 with the signing of Ruth Winder and Pernille Mathiesen on one-year contracts.

Winder has had her best season to date. Following a strong start at the Santos Women's Tour, the British-born American racked up wins at the Joe Martin stage race, the Redlands Bicycle Classic and the Tour de Feminin - O cenu Českého Švýcarska. She recently took second overall at the Lotto Belgium Tour and represented the USA at the World Championships in Bergen. She will be the third North American rider on the team with Coryn Rivera and Leah Kirchmann already on-board.

"I'm really excited to join the team and race full-time in Europe," said Winder. "This is a team full of strong riders and I'm looking forward to learning from all of my teammates. I feel like I am developing more and more as a climber and hope that this brings added value to the team. I have always admired Team Sunweb for their professional structure and the way they race. They go into a race with a clear plan and always have a good time on the bike, and at the same time achieve their goals, which is the perfect combination."

Danish rider Mathiesen joins after a season with the Virtu Cycling team where she recently finished second in the youth classification at the Boels Rentals Tour. Molly Weaver and Rozanne Slik are both due to leave the team at the end of the season.

Elvin extends with Orica-Scott

Gracie Elvin will spend at least two more seasons with the Orica-Scott team after signing an extension to her current contract. Elvin joined the team in their second season, 2013, and has remained there since.

During her time with the team, she has twice won Gooik-Geraardsbergen-Gooik and finished runner-up in this year's Tour of Flanders. The team has already extended with Annemiek van Vleuten and Amanda Spratt, while adding Jolien D'hoore to their roster.

"I'm really happy with my decision to stay with the team for the next two seasons," said Elvin. "I have thought a lot about what is important to me both professionally and personally, and my instincts have always told me to stay.

"Whilst I'm at home here, I never feel complacent in my role and love that the riders and staff are always pushing me to be my best self. I have full trust in everyone involved and know that I can always dedicate myself to just riding my bike and not worry about peripheral problems."

Tenniglo joins FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope

Dutch rider Moniek Tenniglo has signed for the FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope team for next season. The 29-year-old has been a part of Rabo-Liv and the subsequent WM3 Pro Cycling team that came from it since 2014.

She joins Lauren Kitchen, who was announced as a new signing last month, and Rozanne Slik. In recent months, the team has also extended with Shara Gillow, Roxane Fournier and several others. Meanwhile, Roxane Knetemann will leave the team at the end of the season to join Ale Cipollini.