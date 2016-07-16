Guarnier achieves career-long goal after winning Giro Rosa - Video

Megan Guarnier celebrates winning the Giro Rosa 2016 after the final stage of the Giro Rosa 2016 on 10th July 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) achieved an important career-long goal when she won the overall title at the 2016 Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile this July. In a recent video from the UCI, which highlighted Gaurnier's success, she pointed to the importance of such a big women's race.

Guarnier didn't win a stage of the Giro Rosa this year. She took the lead after stage 1 for one day before re-taking the pink jersey on stage 6 and holding the lead through to the final day in Verbania. She became the second American to win the race after Mara Abbott (Wiggle High5) won two editions in 2010 and 2013.

After winning the Giro Rosa, Guarnier increased her lead in the Women's WorldTour ranking and moved into the number one spot in the UCI world ranking.

Guarnier heads into August with one objective; to win the gold medal at the Olympic Games in Rio. She told Cyclingnews in an interview earlier this year that winning the Olympic road race was an all-encompasing goal.

Watch the UCI's video featuring Guarnier above.