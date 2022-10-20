Guarischi bolsters Lorena Wiebes' new lead-out train at SD Worx

Barbara Guarischi has signed a two-year contract with SD Worx in a move that will see the Italian bolster Lorena Wiebes' lead-out train in the sprints throughout the 2023 season.

"With the arrival of Lorena Wiebes, we were looking for reinforcements to prepare the sprint," said SD Worx manager Danny Stam.

"We never had a real sprint train, but now a lead-out train for Lorena is necessary. With Elena Cecchini, Christine Majerus, Lonneke Uneken and Barbara Guarischi, we have riders who are suitable for this.

"Barbara is an experienced rider who knows how to choose a position in a sprint. She is going to play an important role in that sprint train."

Barbara Guarischi, 32, has made a career out of sprinting with victories in stages at the Giro d'Italia Donne, Route de France, and Thüringen Ladies Tour while winning one-day races Sparkassen Giro and Omloop van Borsele.

She joined SD Worx after spending three seasons at Movistar, and before that, she raced with Team Virtu, Canyon-SRAM and Italian-based teams Ale Cipollini, Top Girls Fassa Bortolo, and Michela Fanini Rox.

Guarischi will join her compatriot Elena Cecchini, who renewed her current contract for another season as one of the team's on-road captains.

"I was already honoured when I heard through Elena that the team was interested in me," Guarischi said.

It was revealed at the Tour de France Femmes in July that Wiebes would break her contract with Team DSM, using the 'better offer' clause, and sign a three-year contract with SD Worx beginning in 2023.

With 23 victories so far this season, Wiebes is arguably the best sprinter in the women’s peloton, and SD Worx plans to build a sprint train around the Dutchwoman to rival the top sprinters in the Women's WorldTour.

Guarischi said her move to SD Worx, and to align with Wiebes, marks a new adventure in her career.

"Although I have been in the peloton for years, I see this as a new chapter in my career. It's a switch I didn't expect any more. I am also looking forward to working with Lorena Wiebes. I am hugely motivated to take on this adventure," Guarischi said.