GT Factory Racing adds Vernon and Maes

GT Factory Racing has added two young riders to its 2013 roster to expand its downhill and enduro race team. Taylor Vernon of South Wales will join the world's fastest downhill race team to train alongside Gee Atherton, Rachel Atherton, and Marc Beaumont, while Martin Maes from Belgium will join Dan Atherton on the enduro team.

"Taylor was first brought to our attention last year, and we've seen him post some solid results in the under 16 sections this past season," said Dan Brown, Team Director. "The team is on a roll right now with Rachel's World Cup win, fastest team overall title and Gee taking podiums in every race. It feels like the right time for us to start to bring on some new young riders and we think that Taylor has the potential to become a major force on the World Cup scene."

Vernon, 16, will be racing on a GT Fury as he works to dominate the junior World Cups and world championships.

"Words can't describe how stoked I am to be joining Dan, Gee, Rachel, and Marc on GT Factory Racing," said Vernon. "I'm so excited about racing at the international and World Cup level and know that I could not ask for a better or more experienced team of people to teach me all there is to know."

On the enduro side, 15-year-old Martin Maes turned heads when he took fifth place overall at the Superenduro of Nations at Sauze d'Oulz. He will be riding a GT Force and focusing on the Enduro World Series.

"Nobody could quite believe it," said Dan Atherton. "There isn't a junior category in superenduro so this 15-year-old boy is just wasting some of the toughest and most experienced adult riders on the circuit. We are really excited about the Enduro World Series in 2013 and I'm stoked to have a new teammate with this much potential."

"This opportunity feels like a dream come true," said Maes. "I have the greatest admiration for Rachel, Dan, Gee and Marc and will be so happy to ride with them."