Image 1 of 12 Rachel Atherton (GT) on her way to victory in Mont-Sainte-Anne at the World Cup (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 12 Emilie Siegenthaler (Scott11) on her way to a podium finish (Image credit: Scott11 Racing) Image 3 of 12 World Cup leaders: Aaron Gwin and Emmeline Ragot (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 12 Myriam Nicole (Commencal / Riding Addiction) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 12 Emmeline Ragot (MS Mondraker Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 12 Emilie Siegenthaler (Scott11) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 12 Micayla Gatto (PerformX Young Guns) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 12 Sabrina Jonnier (Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 12 Jacqueline Harmony (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 12 Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen Downhill Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 12 Rachel Atherton (GT) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 12 Elite women's downhill podium at Mont-Sainte-Anne at the World Cup: Emilie Siegenthaler (Scott11), Myriam Nicole (Commencal/Riding Addiction), Rachel Atherton (GT), Emmeline Ragot (MS Mondraker), Micaylo Gatto (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The last woman down the mountain, Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing), took victory in the elite women's downhill World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne on Sunday. Myriam Nicole (Commencal/Riding Addiction) and Emmeline Ragot (MS Mondraker Team) rounded out the top three. Nicole was just 1.842 seconds behind Atherton. Ragot was another half second back.

"I'm happy," said Atherton after her win. "I'm relieved because everyone is so fast and strong and they are a little bit crazy, like they don't mind if they crash. I'm scared to crash, and I think I was lucky."

"I wasn't risking everything, and you have to risk everything to win. One more minute of track, and I probably would have been second. It always surprises me how hard it is to race after four days of riding - Mont-Sainte-Anne is an extra day. It's tough."

Micayla Gatto set the first fast time of the day as the 10th rider down the hill. The Canadian finished in 4:59.435, a time that put her in the hot seat and would be good enough for fifth on the day.

"I couldn't be happier. I hit all of my lines. The only thing I could have done to get a better time was to have pedalled a little bit more," said Gatto. "I'm ecstatic. This is my first World Cup podium ever, and I'm absolutely over the moon."

She is looking forward to racing the Canadian national championships on the same course in July. "It's good that our Canadian champs will be on the same course. I think it will be an advantage to those of us who raced here this weekend."

Gatto's time held for another half dozen riders. That's when Emilie Siegenthaler (Scott11) set the bar higher with a 4:58.973. The Swiss rider was delighted with her performance.

"This is my best result ever so of course I'm satisfied," she said. "I was back at the first split, and my run wasn't the best. I could have done a bit better, but I'm really stoked with it."

Siegenthaler thought she made her run on the technical part. She was extra motivated after her teammate Floriane Pugin had to sit out the finals following a crash in practice in which she hit her head and was left dizzy. "I wanted to get revenge on the track that destroyed my teammate's face," said Siegenthaler.

The next rider up, Tracey Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride), did not set a new best time. "I made a mistake in the top woods, but it was pretty good," said Hannah. "It was dry and fast and I felt good. It was a very tough course, and I'm looking forward to next weekend in Windham. What makes this course tough is the length and the amount of technical bits in it."

World champion Emmeline Ragot (MS Mondraker) set a new best time with a 4:52.357. She was going well enough that she might have won the race, but a mechanical put an end to her chances.

"I broke my chainguard, so I couldn't pedal any more after that in the bottom part," said Ragot. "It's the kind of thing that happens and you can't do anything about it. I had thought about it during training: 'If you break something, just keep going, don't brake and keep it smooth.'" She did just that and still managed to finish third overall on the day.

Myriam Nicole (Commencal / Riding Addiction) bumped Ragot out of the hotseat with a 4:51.811. "I was happy to come first when I came down, but I had done two mistakes on the way down," she said. "I almost crashed and lost quite a bit of time, but second is not bad."

The only woman to beat Nicole was Atherton, who said her knowledge of the track helped her immensely.

"It surprises you how much you ride the track from memory because it is so fast," said Atherton. "I can't see the rocks and react fast enough, so a lot of it is memory. You hit holes and stuff that are new now and you just blast through them. It's wild."

"I felt tired out there. This track is so full on and 100 percent, and when you do get to a straight, you just want to sit down and relax. People were like 'come on pedal' and I was like 'I'm trying to relax'." Atherton had a particularly good top section and didn't want to throw it away down low by messing up.

The British gravity star was very motivated to be back in top form. "I think I can safely say that this is one of the first races in a long time that I attacked. I was very determined and very focused. It's the first time in awhile that I felt like I was really in the zone."

Canada placed two riders in the top 10 on home turf: Gatto in fifth and Casey Brown in sixth. The best American was Jill Kintner (Team Norco International) in eighth.

"My run was pretty good. I don't know why my time wasn't better. I guess I was just braking in spots where I could have been off the brakes," said Kintner. " It's so fast that you are taking in as much as you can. The course was real grippy - it was good. I should have pushed a little harder."

Ragot leads the World Cup standings with 740 points to runner-up Atherton's 700 points. Nicole is in third with 641 points.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:04:49.969 2 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:01.842 3 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) MS Mondraker Team 0:00:02.388 4 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott11 0:00:09.004 5 Micayla Gatto (Can) 0:00:09.466 6 Casey Brown (Can) 0:00:11.735 7 Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride 0:00:16.016 8 Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International 0:00:17.007 9 Anita Molcik (Aut) 0:00:17.037 10 Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 0:00:17.607 11 Morgane Charre (Fra) Passion Velo.Fr 0:00:18.486 12 Claire Buchar (Can) 0:00:20.644 13 Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 0:00:24.109 14 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) 0:00:27.051 15 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) SC-Intense 0:00:27.324 16 Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 0:00:27.754 17 Jacqueline Harmony (USA) 0:00:27.895 18 Jessica Stone (GBr) Unior Tools Team 0:00:32.118 19 Miranda Miller (Can) 0:00:43.814 20 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) 0:00:46.618 DNS Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott11

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 GT Factory Racing 80 pts 2 MS Mondraker Team 69 3 Trek World Racing 61 4 Lapierre International 60 5 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 55 6 Santa Cruz Syndicate 54 7 Commencal / Riding Addiction 52 8 Scott11 41 9 Devinci Global Racing 38 10 Hutchinson United Ride 34 11 Monster Energy-Specialized 28 12 Team Norco International 18 13 Alpine Commencal Austria 12 14 Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 12 15 CG Racing Brigade 11 16 Passion Velo.Fr 10 17 Madison Saracen Downhill Team 8 18 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 8 19 Kona 8 20 Topcycle By Trek 7 21 SC-Intense 6 22 Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 5 23 Unior Tools Team 3 24 Pila-BlaCK Arrows-MTBHerin School Asd 1

World Cup individual standings after four rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) 740 pts 2 Rachel Atherton (GBr) 700 3 Myriam Nicole (Fra) 641 4 Tracey Hannah (Aus) 542 5 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) 435 6 Jill Kintner (USA) 338 7 Floriane Pugin (Fra) 335 8 Anita Molcik (Aut) 320 9 Morgane Charre (Fra) 271 10 Petra Bernhard (Aut) 234 11 Manon Carpenter (GBr) 205 12 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) 157 13 Tracy Moseley (GBr) 124 14 Micayla Gatto (Can) 110 15 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) 110 16 Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) 105 17 Miranda Miller (Can) 105 18 Casey Brown (Can) 95 19 Céline Gros (Fra) 90 20 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) 90 21 Luana Maria De Souza Oliveira (Bra) 84 22 Harriet Rucknagel (Ger) 70 23 Claire Buchar (Can) 57 24 Alia Marcellini (Ita) 55 25 Jessica Stone (GBr) 50 26 Caroline Sax (Fra) 40 27 Mélanie Pugin (Fra) 35 28 Tahnee° Seagrave (GBr) 35 29 Martina Bruehlmann (Swi) 35 30 Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) 35 31 Sarah Newman (GBr) 30 32 Gabriela Williams (Cze) 25 33 Jacqueline Harmony (USA) 20 34 Carina Cappellari (Swi) 20 35 Tamara Maria Ulrich (Aut) 15