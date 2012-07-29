Image 1 of 8 Floriane Pugin (Scott 11) has worked hard to rehab her shoulder since her crash in Mont-Sainte-Anne (Image credit: Scott11 Racing) Image 2 of 8 Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) on her way to winning in Val d'Isere (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 3 of 8 Big crowds watched the World Cup downhill in Val d'Isere (Image credit: Scott11 Racing) Image 4 of 8 Emilie Siegenthaler attacked hard but made too many mistakes for as good of a result as she would have liked. (Image credit: Scott11 Racing) Image 5 of 8 Floriane Pugin (Scott11) returned to the podium (Image credit: Scott11 Racing) Image 6 of 8 Nicole, Ragot, Atherton, Pugin, Carpenter (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 7 of 8 Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist) Image 8 of 8 Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) on the podium after winning in Val d'Isere (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)

Round six of the downhill at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Val d'Isere, France turned out to be a much more difficult course than anyone anticipated, with many top riders crashing and performing below expectations. Rachel Atherton (GT Factory) took her fourth win of the season to extend her lead over Emmeline Ragot (MS Mondraker Team) in the overall standings, with one round remaining.

Atherton won round six ahead by 1.49 seconds ahead of Ragot and 3.12 seconds ahead of Floriane Pugin (Scott11).

Petra Bernhard (Alpine Commencal Austria) was the first to record a sub-2:50 run, but Myriam Nicole (Commencal / Riding Addiction) immediately took nearly seven seconds off the leading time, good enough to eventually finish fourth. Floriane Pugin (Scott 11) then knocked a further second off, but the final two riders were in a class of their own.

World champion Emmeline Ragot (MS Mondraker) was 1.6 seconds faster than Pugin, but Atherton, the fastest qualifier, once again showed that her return this season, after struggling with injury, is complete - finishing a second and a half ahead of Ragot and recording the only sub-2:40 time of the day.

"I am so happy," said Atherton. "I think this is the most nervous I have been all year. This track is very, very difficult. One day it's dry and then it's really, really wet, so tire and suspension changes are so important, and you don't know how it's gonna be on your race run. Everyone was just playing it like a guessing game.

"I almost crashed today [in training]; I landed on my seat. My stomach was hurting really bad, but I thought, this is like Fort William: I need to just switch off and then switch back on for the race. I have learned that from racing and crashing."

Several riders were missing, including Jill Kintner, who is recovering from surgery following a crash earlier this month, and Tracey Hannah, who crashed out earlier this weekend

Atherton now holds an 80-point lead over Ragot, 1,200 points to 1,120, with Nicole a distant third at 892 points. There is one round of the downhill World Cup remaining in mid-September.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:02:38.97 2 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) MS Mondraker Team 0:00:01.49 3 Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott11 0:00:03.12 4 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:04.25 5 Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 0:00:04.90 6 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott11 0:00:08.18 7 Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 0:00:11.12 8 Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 0:00:12.79 9 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) 0:00:13.50 10 Morgane Charre (Fra) Passion Velo.Fr 0:00:14.37 11 Tahnee Seagrave° (GBr) 0:00:18.46 12 Chloe Gallean° (Fra) Dagg - Racing 0:00:19.86 13 Mélanie Pugin (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 0:00:20.53 14 Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) 0:00:21.49 15 Anita Molcik (Aut) 0:00:23.72 16 Fiona Ourdouillie° (Fra) 0:00:26.40 17 Caroline Sax (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace 0:00:28.10 18 Elke Rabeder (Aut) 0:00:29.30 19 Jana Bartova (Cze) 0:00:31.53 20 Harriet Rucknagel (Ger) 0:01:25.56

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 GT Factory Racing 99 pts 2 MS Mondraker Team 87 3 Santa Cruz Syndicate 81 4 Scott11 50 5 Commencal / Riding Addiction 42 6 Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 38 7 Lapierre International 36 8 Devinci Global Racing 31 9 Trek World Racing 28 10 Hutchinson United Ride 26 11 Monster Energy-Specialized 22 12 Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 22 13 Madison Saracen Downhill Team 22 14 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 21 15 Alpine Commencal Austria 18 16 SC-Intense 15 17 Pila-BlaCK Arrows-MTB Herin School Asd 14 18 Passion Velo.Fr 12 19 Dagg - Racing 9 20 Kona 9 21 Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 8 22 Topcycle By Trek 7 23 CK Racing Santacruz 6 24 Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace 4 25 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 3 26 Unior Tools Team 1

Elite women individual World Cup standings after round 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 1200 pts 2 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) MS Mondraker Team 1120 3 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 892 4 Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride 732 5 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott11 705 6 Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott11 500 7 Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 425 8 Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 402 9 Morgane Charre (Fra) Passion Velo.Fr 381 10 Anita Molcik (Aut) 380 11 Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International 363 12 Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 239 13 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) SC-Intense 232 14 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) 230 15 Micayla Gatto (Can) 221 16 Miranda Miller (Can) 140 17 Tracy Moseley (GBr) 124 18 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) 115 19 Casey Brown (Can) 95 20 Tahnee Seagrave° (GBr) 90 21 Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 90 22 Luana Maria De Souza Oliveira (Bra) 84 23 Mélanie Pugin (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 75 24 Harriet Rucknagel (Ger) 75 25 Caroline Sax (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace 75 26 Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) 70 27 Jacqueline Harmony (USA) 65 28 Claire Buchar (Can) 57 29 Alia Marcellini (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop 55 30 Jessica Stone (GBr) Unior Tools Team 50 31 Chloe Gallean° (Fra) Dagg - Racing 45 32 Martina Bruehlmann (Swi) 35 33 Sarah Newman (GBr) 30 34 Fiona Ourdouillie° (Fra) 25 35 Gabriela Williams (Cze) CG Racing Brigade 25 36 Carina Cappellari (Swi) 20 37 Lauren Rosser (Can) 20 38 Elke Rabeder (Aut) 15 39 Tamara Maria Ulrich (Aut) 15 40 Jana Bartova (Cze) 10 41 Jaime Hill (Can) 10 42 Jaime Rees (USA) 5