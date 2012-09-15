Rachel Atherton wins Hafjell World Cup round
British star clinches overall World Cup title
Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) took her first World Cup title since 2008 on Saturday, after winning the final round of the downhill mountain bike World Cup in Hafjell, Norway.
The Hafjell track is new to the World Cup, but has already drawn strong praise from riders for its varied and technical terrain. After rain earlier in the week, the course dried considerably for a sunny and windy race day.
American Jacqueline Harmony, 10th fastest in qualifying, set the first sub-4:25 time for the women, a time that proved to be strong enough for fifth, and her first podium appearance. Harmony held the hot seat for two riders before Canadian national champion Casey Brown knocked over 10.5 seconds off to take the lead. Brown held the lead for four riders until the newly crowned world champion, Morgane Charre (Passionvelo.fr), bumped her by nearly two seconds.
However, everyone was waiting for the final three riders to come down, which included the two who have been battling for the World Cup title all season: Atherton and Emmeline Ragot (MS Mondraker). Ragot qualified third fastest, and came through the speed trap significantly faster than anyone else, the first to beat Atherton's qualifying time with 4:03.828. Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen) was the second fastest qualifier, but crashed hard in the middle of her run, leaving it up to Atherton.
Atherton had finished a disappointing fifth at the world championships, struggling with back problems and, at the first split Ragot was ahead by three-tenths of a second. But the British rider put in a brilliant lower half to her run, to win by 2.283 seconds, and take her first World Cup overall title since 2008.
"I am so happy the race is done," Atherton said. "The track was really hard, really challenging and really physical. I was probably the most scared I have been all year. I am really tired, I pushed all the way. It is an awesome track. I am really happy."
"It is cool [because] I haven't won the overall title since 2008, with all the injuries I've had. It is cool to finally be back at the top. I missed out at the world championships last week with an injury. It is just an amazing feeling, it hasn't quite sunk in yet."
Atherton won the 2012 title with 1450 points, despite missing the first round, with Ragot 140 points back, followed by the absent and injured Myriam Nicole (Commencal/Riding Addiction) with 892 points.
Race note
- Many top women were not competing due to injury. Among them were Tracey Hannah, Myriam Nicole and Floriane Pugin
- Former four cross world champion Anita Molcik was in her final World Cup race prior to retirement.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|0:04:01.545
|2
|Emmeline Ragot (Fra) MS Mondraker Team
|0:00:02.283
|3
|Morgane Charre (Fra) Passion Velo.Fr
|0:00:08.853
|4
|Casey Brown (Can)
|0:00:10.692
|5
|Jacqueline Harmony (USA)
|0:00:22.271
|6
|Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria
|0:00:25.399
|7
|Anita Molcik (Aut)
|0:00:25.893
|8
|Anita Ager-Wick (Nor)
|0:00:26.848
|9
|Tahnee Seagrave° (GBr)
|0:00:28.079
|10
|Jessica Stone (GBr) Unior Tools Team
|0:00:28.740
|11
|Marianne Ruud° (Nor)
|0:00:30.787
|12
|Caroline Sax (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace
|0:00:31.074
|13
|Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie
|0:00:32.934
|14
|Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|0:00:35.138
|15
|Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)
|0:00:36.454
|16
|Sophiemarie Bethell (NZl)
|0:00:37.833
|17
|Mélanie Pugin (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie
|0:00:38.787
|18
|Lina Skoglund (Swe)
|0:00:50.154
|19
|Veronique Sandler (NZl)
|0:00:51.283
|20
|Gabriela Williams (Cze)
|0:01:02.377
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Devinci Global Racing
|103
|pts
|2
|MS Mondraker Team
|74
|3
|GT Factory Racing
|72
|4
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|55
|5
|Lapierre International
|36
|6
|Passion Velo.Fr
|30
|7
|Monster Energy-Specialized
|24
|8
|Scott11
|21
|9
|Alpine Commencal Austria
|20
|10
|Hutchinson United Ride
|20
|11
|Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|18
|12
|Commencal / Riding Addiction
|15
|13
|Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing
|14
|14
|Unior Tools Team
|12
|15
|Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie
|12
|16
|Trek World Racing
|12
|17
|Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|11
|18
|Team Norco International
|11
|19
|Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace
|9
|20
|SC-Intense
|9
|21
|Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|7
|22
|Pila-Black Arrows-MTB Herin School Asd
|3
|23
|CG Racing Brigade
|1
|24
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|1450
|pts
|2
|Emmeline Ragot (Fra) MS Mondraker Team
|1310
|3
|Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|892
|4
|Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride
|732
|5
|Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott11
|705
|6
|Morgane Charre (Fra) Passion Velo.Fr
|546
|7
|Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria
|511
|8
|Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott11
|500
|9
|Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|500
|10
|Anita Molcik (Aut)
|480
|11
|Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International
|363
|12
|Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) France
|239
|13
|Casey Brown (Can)
|232
|14
|Miriam Ruchti (Swi) SC-Intense
|232
|15
|Mio Suemasa (Jpn) Japan
|230
|16
|Micayla Gatto (Can) Canada
|221
|17
|Jacqueline Harmony (USA)
|180
|18
|Tahnee Seagrave° (GBr)
|166
|19
|Miranda Miller (Can) Canada
|140
|20
|Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie
|130
|21
|Tracy Moseley (GBr) Great Britain
|124
|22
|Caroline Sax (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace
|120
|23
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr)
|115
|24
|Jessica Stone (GBr) Unior Tools Team
|105
|25
|Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)
|105
|26
|Mélanie Pugin (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie
|95
|27
|Luana Maria De Souza Oliveira (Bra) Brazil
|84
|28
|Anita Ager-Wick (Nor)
|80
|29
|Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) Slovenia
|70
|30
|Claire Buchar (Can) Canada
|57
|31
|Alia Marcellini (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop
|55
|32
|Marianne Ruud° (Nor)
|50
|33
|Chloe Gallean° (Fra) France
|45
|34
|Martina Bruehlmann (Swi)
|35
|35
|Sarah Newman (GBr)
|30
|36
|Gabriela Williams (Cze) Cg Racing Brigade
|30
|37
|Sophiemarie Bethell (NZl)
|25
|38
|Fiona Ourdouillie° (Fra) France
|25
|39
|Carina Cappellari (Swi)
|20
|40
|Lauren Rosser (Can) Canada
|20
|41
|Lina Skoglund (Swe)
|15
|42
|Elke Rabeder (Aut)
|15
|43
|Tamara Maria Ulrich (Aut)
|15
|44
|Veronique Sandler (NZl)
|10
|45
|Jana Bartova (Cze) Czech Republic
|10
|46
|Jaime Hill (Can)
|10
|47
|Jaime Rees (USA) United States Of America
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|GT Factory Racing
|535
|pts
|2
|MS Mondraker Team
|420
|3
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|402
|4
|Devinci Global Racing
|379
|5
|Lapierre International
|316
|6
|Trek World Racing
|301
|7
|Hutchinson United Ride
|275
|8
|Scott11
|259
|9
|Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|249
|10
|Commencal / Riding Addiction
|216
|11
|Monster Energy-Specialized
|203
|12
|Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|134
|13
|Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team
|133
|14
|Passion Velo.Fr
|104
|15
|Alpine Commencal Austria
|98
|16
|SC-Intense
|95
|17
|Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|94
|18
|Team Norco International
|93
|19
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|68
|20
|Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie
|47
|21
|Kona
|45
|22
|CG Racing Brigade
|38
|23
|Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace
|37
|24
|Topcycle By Trek
|32
|25
|Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing
|23
|26
|Unior Tools Team
|23
|27
|Pila-Black Arrows-Mtb Herin School Asd
|23
|28
|CK Racing Santacruz
|17
|29
|Torpado Surfing Shop
|10
|30
|Dagg - Racing
|9
|31
|Dirt Norco Race Team
|4
|32
|Ghost Factory Racing Team
|3
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy