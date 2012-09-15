Image 1 of 8 Hafjell elite women's downhill World Cup podium: Casey Brown, Emmeline Ragot, Rachel Atherton, Morgane Charre, Jacqueline Harmony (Image credit: Keith Valentine) Image 2 of 8 ALL Overall downhill World Cup winners: Tahnee Seagrave, Aaron Gwin, Rachel Atheron, Loic Bruni (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 8 Swedish fans were out in force (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 8 Casey Brown (PerformX Young Guns) was fourth (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 8 Morgane Charre (Passion Velo.fr) racing for the first time in her world champ's jersey (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 8 Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) won both the final and the overall (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 8 There was a campaign for keeping equal men's and women's points for calculating team results and standings at the UCI Downhill World Cup. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 8 House, overall leader for the first two stages, checks the gap following an attack on the final climb of the circuit early in stage four of the Sea Otter Classic.\ (Image credit: Keith Valentine)

Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) took her first World Cup title since 2008 on Saturday, after winning the final round of the downhill mountain bike World Cup in Hafjell, Norway.

The Hafjell track is new to the World Cup, but has already drawn strong praise from riders for its varied and technical terrain. After rain earlier in the week, the course dried considerably for a sunny and windy race day.

American Jacqueline Harmony, 10th fastest in qualifying, set the first sub-4:25 time for the women, a time that proved to be strong enough for fifth, and her first podium appearance. Harmony held the hot seat for two riders before Canadian national champion Casey Brown knocked over 10.5 seconds off to take the lead. Brown held the lead for four riders until the newly crowned world champion, Morgane Charre (Passionvelo.fr), bumped her by nearly two seconds.

However, everyone was waiting for the final three riders to come down, which included the two who have been battling for the World Cup title all season: Atherton and Emmeline Ragot (MS Mondraker). Ragot qualified third fastest, and came through the speed trap significantly faster than anyone else, the first to beat Atherton's qualifying time with 4:03.828. Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen) was the second fastest qualifier, but crashed hard in the middle of her run, leaving it up to Atherton.

Atherton had finished a disappointing fifth at the world championships, struggling with back problems and, at the first split Ragot was ahead by three-tenths of a second. But the British rider put in a brilliant lower half to her run, to win by 2.283 seconds, and take her first World Cup overall title since 2008.

"I am so happy the race is done," Atherton said. "The track was really hard, really challenging and really physical. I was probably the most scared I have been all year. I am really tired, I pushed all the way. It is an awesome track. I am really happy."

"It is cool [because] I haven't won the overall title since 2008, with all the injuries I've had. It is cool to finally be back at the top. I missed out at the world championships last week with an injury. It is just an amazing feeling, it hasn't quite sunk in yet."

Atherton won the 2012 title with 1450 points, despite missing the first round, with Ragot 140 points back, followed by the absent and injured Myriam Nicole (Commencal/Riding Addiction) with 892 points.

Race note

- Many top women were not competing due to injury. Among them were Tracey Hannah, Myriam Nicole and Floriane Pugin

- Former four cross world champion Anita Molcik was in her final World Cup race prior to retirement.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:04:01.545 2 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) MS Mondraker Team 0:00:02.283 3 Morgane Charre (Fra) Passion Velo.Fr 0:00:08.853 4 Casey Brown (Can) 0:00:10.692 5 Jacqueline Harmony (USA) 0:00:22.271 6 Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 0:00:25.399 7 Anita Molcik (Aut) 0:00:25.893 8 Anita Ager-Wick (Nor) 0:00:26.848 9 Tahnee Seagrave° (GBr) 0:00:28.079 10 Jessica Stone (GBr) Unior Tools Team 0:00:28.740 11 Marianne Ruud° (Nor) 0:00:30.787 12 Caroline Sax (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace 0:00:31.074 13 Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 0:00:32.934 14 Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 0:00:35.138 15 Harriet Rucknagel (Ger) 0:00:36.454 16 Sophiemarie Bethell (NZl) 0:00:37.833 17 Mélanie Pugin (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 0:00:38.787 18 Lina Skoglund (Swe) 0:00:50.154 19 Veronique Sandler (NZl) 0:00:51.283 20 Gabriela Williams (Cze) 0:01:02.377

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Devinci Global Racing 103 pts 2 MS Mondraker Team 74 3 GT Factory Racing 72 4 Santa Cruz Syndicate 55 5 Lapierre International 36 6 Passion Velo.Fr 30 7 Monster Energy-Specialized 24 8 Scott11 21 9 Alpine Commencal Austria 20 10 Hutchinson United Ride 20 11 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 18 12 Commencal / Riding Addiction 15 13 Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing 14 14 Unior Tools Team 12 15 Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 12 16 Trek World Racing 12 17 Madison Saracen Downhill Team 11 18 Team Norco International 11 19 Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace 9 20 SC-Intense 9 21 Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 7 22 Pila-Black Arrows-MTB Herin School Asd 3 23 CG Racing Brigade 1 24 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 1

Elite women individual final World Cup standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 1450 pts 2 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) MS Mondraker Team 1310 3 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 892 4 Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride 732 5 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott11 705 6 Morgane Charre (Fra) Passion Velo.Fr 546 7 Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 511 8 Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott11 500 9 Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 500 10 Anita Molcik (Aut) 480 11 Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International 363 12 Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) France 239 13 Casey Brown (Can) 232 14 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) SC-Intense 232 15 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) Japan 230 16 Micayla Gatto (Can) Canada 221 17 Jacqueline Harmony (USA) 180 18 Tahnee Seagrave° (GBr) 166 19 Miranda Miller (Can) Canada 140 20 Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 130 21 Tracy Moseley (GBr) Great Britain 124 22 Caroline Sax (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace 120 23 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) 115 24 Jessica Stone (GBr) Unior Tools Team 105 25 Harriet Rucknagel (Ger) 105 26 Mélanie Pugin (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 95 27 Luana Maria De Souza Oliveira (Bra) Brazil 84 28 Anita Ager-Wick (Nor) 80 29 Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) Slovenia 70 30 Claire Buchar (Can) Canada 57 31 Alia Marcellini (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop 55 32 Marianne Ruud° (Nor) 50 33 Chloe Gallean° (Fra) France 45 34 Martina Bruehlmann (Swi) 35 35 Sarah Newman (GBr) 30 36 Gabriela Williams (Cze) Cg Racing Brigade 30 37 Sophiemarie Bethell (NZl) 25 38 Fiona Ourdouillie° (Fra) France 25 39 Carina Cappellari (Swi) 20 40 Lauren Rosser (Can) Canada 20 41 Lina Skoglund (Swe) 15 42 Elke Rabeder (Aut) 15 43 Tamara Maria Ulrich (Aut) 15 44 Veronique Sandler (NZl) 10 45 Jana Bartova (Cze) Czech Republic 10 46 Jaime Hill (Can) 10 47 Jaime Rees (USA) United States Of America 5