GT Factory Racing launches 2012 look

Image 1 of 5 The GT Factory Racing Team for 2012 (Image credit: Sven Martin) Image 2 of 5 A GT Factory Racer in action (Image credit: Sven Martin) Image 3 of 5 A GT Factory Racing team rider trains (Image credit: Sven Martin) Image 4 of 5 Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) (Image credit: Sven Martin) Image 5 of 5 The Athertons and Marc Beaumont will race in black, yellow and white in 2012. (Image credit: Sven Martin)

The GT Factory Racing Team is raring to go at the first UCI Mountain Bike World Cup of 2012, coming up in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, this weekend. The team, which includes the Atherton siblings and Marc Beaumont, launched its new look while out on its pre-season training camp in Newport Beach, California.

With its new title sponsor GT, the team adopted a new look for the season, and it features black, yellow and white colors for bikes and kit.

"We've gone for a subtler look this year for our main race kit but don't worry, we'll be mixing it up with a few other offerings as the year progresses," said 2008 downhill world champion Rachel Atherton.

Other major changes including switching to Shimano and Fox components for the season. The racers will be aboard GT Fury bikes on the World Cup circuit.

Using the Alpi Bike Resort in Torinio, Italy as its base for the summer, the team's schedule will take in the full World Cup circuit, Crankworx Canada and Europe, Mega Avalanche, Super Enduros, select British Downhill Series events as well as Rampage and a host of other enduro events.