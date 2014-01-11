Gracie Elvin credits Orica-AIS teammates for second straight national title
Orica-AIS riders help reigning Aussie road race champion make it two in a row
Bruised and battered after a second lap crash in the national criterium championships on Thursday night in Ballarat, Gracie Elvin successfully defended her Australian women’s national road race championship in a sprint finish against rivals Lauren Kitchen, Karin Garfoot and Tiffany Cromwell. Elvin became the first female cyclist since Kathy Watt (1992-94) to capture back-to-back national road race titles, and fully credits her Orica-AIS teammates for the win.
"This jersey is for them," an emotional Elvin said immediately after the race. "I love them to bits and I owe it all to them as we work as a unit and that's he we won the race."
