Giro Rosa: Stage 8 highlights - Video

Marianne Vos wins stage 8 at the Giro Rosa - podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) took the eighth stage of the Giro Rosa on Friday, winning the sprint from a three-rider group that got away on the technical descent after the final climb of the day. Vos took the stage win ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) and Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb).

Vos, Brand and Longo Borghini cooperated well and finished 23 seconds ahead of a group of about 20 riders. Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) continues to lead the general classification ahead of Saturday's decisive stage 9 to the Monte Zoncolan.

Watch the stage 8 highlights video from the Giro Rosa above.