Giro Rosa: Stage 7 highlights - Video
Watch world champion Van Vleuten storm to victory
Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) won the stage 7 uphill time trial at the Giro Rosa. She covered the 15km course from Lanzada to Diga di Campo Moro in 46:06, nearly two and half minutes faster than her nearest competitor. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo Bigla) finished second at 2:29 back, and Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) was third at 2:54 back.
Van Vleuten's performance moved her up into the overall race lead by 2:53 ahead of stage 6 winner and overnight leader Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), while Moolman-Pasio is in third place at on additional second back.
Watch the stage 7 highlights video from the Giro Rosa above.
