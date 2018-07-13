Giro Rosa: Stage 7 highlights - Video

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) won the stage 7 uphill time trial at the Giro Rosa. She covered the 15km course from Lanzada to Diga di Campo Moro in 46:06, nearly two and half minutes faster than her nearest competitor. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo Bigla) finished second at 2:29 back, and Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) was third at 2:54 back.

Van Vleuten's performance moved her up into the overall race lead by 2:53 ahead of stage 6 winner and overnight leader Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), while Moolman-Pasio is in third place at on additional second back.

Watch the stage 7 highlights video from the Giro Rosa above.