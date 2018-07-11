Giro Rosa: Stage 5 highlights - Video

Ruth Winder (Sunweb) wins stage 5 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ruth Winder (Team Sunweb) won the fifth stage at the Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile in Omegna on Tuesday. The American all-rounder was part of a three-rider breakaway that succeeded to the finish line, with Winder taking the victory with a small gap ahead of compatriot Tayler Wiles (Trek-Drops) in second and Italy's Alice Arzuffi (Waowdeals) third.

Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) took the reduced-group sprint for fourth place, 1:17 behind the stage winner.

Winder's victory, and her time gap to the chase group at the finish line, moved her into the overall race lead. She takes over the lead from teammate Leah Kirchmann and is the fourth Team Sunweb rider to wear the pink jersey after Ellen van Dijk and Lucinda Brand wore it after the opening two stages.

Kirchmann is now in second place at 1:17 back, and Brand is third at 1:24.

