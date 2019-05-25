Giro d'Italia stage 14 highlights - Video
Carapaz goes on a raid in the Alps, while 'The Shark' nips another four seconds from Roglic
Stage 14 delivered on the drama one would expect from the Giro d'Italia in the Alps, with Movistar's Richard Carapaz going on a well-timed mountain raid and soloing across the line in Courmayeur to take the stage victory and the maglia rosa as well.
Related Articles
Mitchelton-Scott's Simon Yates redeemed his poor performance on Friday, jumping away from the select chase group over the final climb to take second and collect enough time to climb back into the top 10 overall.
In the GC battle behind, pre-race favourite Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) once again kept a close eye on rival Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), although the rider called "The Shark" won the sprint fror third place and so earned a four-second time bonus with more mountains to come.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy