Giro d'Italia stage 14 highlights - Video

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) in action on stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Stage 14 delivered on the drama one would expect from the Giro d'Italia in the Alps, with Movistar's Richard Carapaz going on a well-timed mountain raid and soloing across the line in Courmayeur to take the stage victory and the maglia rosa as well.

Mitchelton-Scott's Simon Yates redeemed his poor performance on Friday, jumping away from the select chase group over the final climb to take second and collect enough time to climb back into the top 10 overall.

In the GC battle behind, pre-race favourite Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) once again kept a close eye on rival Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), although the rider called "The Shark" won the sprint fror third place and so earned a four-second time bonus with more mountains to come.