Richard Carapaz (Movistar) produced a virtuoso display to take his second victory of the Giro d’Italia on stage 14, attacking on the mighty Colle San Carlo before soloing down into the valley and up the final haul to Courmayeur. As the other contenders hesitated and looked at each other, the Ecuadorian carved out an advantage that propelled him into the maglia rosa as overall leader of the race.

Carapaz, who won stage 4 in Frascati, had flown under the radar the previous day as his teammate Mikel Landa dominated the headlines, but he followed that strong showing at Lago Serrù with a well-executed performance that confirms his status as a true contender for the title.

He launched his attack three kilometres from the summit of the Colle San Carlo, the fourth of five categorised climbs on a parcours that packed 4,700 metres of climbing into just 131km. By that point, the pink jersey was already slipping off the shoulders of Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates), who eventually finished 7:41 down.

The obvious successor was Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), who followed over the top of the Colle San Carlo 35 seconds behind Carapaz in a group with Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Mikel Landa (Movistar), Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana), and Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe). However, despite holding that gap all the way down the technical 16-kilometre descent, their deficit ballooned when the road tilted uphill again and the cooperation drained from the group.

The day after Nibali and Roglic were involved in a tense war of words, things fell apart to such an extent that Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) came back from being dropped on San Carlo to ride away to second place on the stage. He crossed the line 1:32 down on Carapaz, with Nibali taking third place from the rest of the group at 1:54.

Carapaz had started the day sixth overall, 1:57 down on Roglic, and took the overall lead by virtue of the 10 bonus seconds he picked up for the stage win.

In the overall standings, he now leads Roglic by seven seconds, with Nibali in third at 1:47. The Italian, whose teammate Damiano Caruso did a huge amount of work on the two final climbs, will be frustrated, despite gaining four seconds on Roglic, at another dangerous Movistar rider gaining so much time.

Stage 13 winner Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) plummeted out of the top 10, finishing more than seven minutes down just 24 hours after he’d come roaring back into the equation at Lago Serru. Similarly, Bauke Mollema, who’d jumped to fourth yesterday, dropped back to sixth after being dropped on San Carlo and finishing 4:03 down on Carapaz.

Majka, who was unable to follow the accelerations on San Carlo but repeatedly dragged his way back into contention, finished fourth on the stage and is now fourth overall at 2:10, while Landa, who had to take a back seat with Carapaz up the road, took fifth and moved up to fifth overall at 2:50. Next across the line in that elite group were Lopez, Pavel Sivakov (Ineos) who had also profited from the hesitation among the favourites to get back in, Roglic, and Joe Dombrowski, who crested San Carlo alongside Yates.

Mollema is now sixth, Polanc seventh, Sivakov eighth and still in the white jersey as best young rider, Yates up to ninth at 5:28, and Lopez still 10th at 5:30.

Early fireworks

With four major climbs and an uphill finish packed into the space of 131 kilometres, stage 14 always had the potential to be explosive, and it came to the boil on the very first climb. The second-category ascent to Verrayes – 6.7km at 8 per cent – came after just 7.5km and saw Yates launch a brace of accelerations as the bunch thinned rapidly.

Roglic shut the first one down before going away with Yates and Carapaz on the second occasion. That trio reached a breakaway group that had only just established itself, and they were soon joined by the rest of the main favourites as Nibali jumped across and Sivakov dragged the rest over. That left a group of 27 at the head of the race, with Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Roglic’s domestique Sep Kuss among the notable names dropped.

Ciccone, wearing the blue jersey as leader of the mountains classification, clipped clear at the summit to make sure of the points, before Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida) attacked on the descent and was joined by Pello Bilbao (Astana) and later Hugh Carthy (EF Education First).

They wouldn’t last long, however, as the road had flattened in the valley. Attacks came and went from the group of 27, before Ciccone went clear with Chris Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott) and the Androni duo of Fausto Masnada and Mattia Cattaneo. Soon after, Andrey Amador (Astana) and Lucas Hamilton (Mitchelton-Scott) bridged across, before Carthy and Ivan Sosa (Ineos) did the same to make it eight out front.

After a brief discussion between Nibali and Landa, that move was allowed to sail away and the group of favourites took the opportunity to take their foot off the gas, allowing the main peloton to come back into the frame. After a brief impulse from FDJ, who though the intermediate sprint might still be in play, things settled down as Polanc’s UAE Team Emirates men did a brief stint on the front of the peloton before Roglic’s Jumbo-Visma – with Kuss back in – took control.

The breakaway took a lead of 2:30 onto the second climb of the day, the first-category ascent to Verrogne – 13.8km at 7.1 per cent. It was there that foundations were laid by some of the overall contenders, as Astana and Bahrain-Merida fired riders up the road in Ion Izaguirre and Caruso. They linked up with the AG2R La Mondiale duo of Tony Gallopin and Hubert Dupont, who had attacked a kilometre or so earlier. The four of them trailed by 1:15 as they crested the climb, with the peloton a further minute behind.

They made up ground on the descent and made the catch on the false flat section ahead of the third climb, the second-category ascent at Truc d’Arbe – 8.2km at 7 per cent. The climb passed by quietly as the now 12-rider breakaway took a lead of 1:25 over the summit, where Ciccone took maximum points for the third time in a row.

San Carlo

After a short section on lightly uphill roads through the valley, it was time for the imposing Colle San Carlo, which, with an average gradient of almost 10 per cent over 10.5km, towered over today’s stage.

Jumbo-Visma led through the valley but it wasn’t long before Nibali’s team piled on the pressure. When they did, Roglic was quickly stripped of teammates, and Polanc soon found himself in trouble. It wasn’t long before Nibali launched his first attack, decimating the bunch. Roglic was straight onto the wheel, along with Carapaz, Landa, and Lopez, but there was a gap to Majka, Sivakov, Mollema, and Yates. Zakarin struggled to even follow that group and slipped further and further back.

While up front Ciccone, Cattaneo and Sosa emerged as the strongest in the break, Formolo dragged Majka and co back into the GC group, though Yates never quite made contact and spent most of the climb riding his own tempo a little further back. Caruso then dropped from the break and moved to the front to set a strong tempo for Nibali. The pace was such that Ciccone, the last remaining breakaway rider, was soon in sight just beyond the half-way mark. Lopez put in an acceleration and then Nibali produced another attack to further shake up the group. As they caught Ciccone, there were nine out front: Caruso, Nibali, Roglic, Lopez, Landa, Carapaz, Majka, Dombrowski, Ciccone.

With three kilometres to go, Carapaz made his move, surging out of the saddle with his hands in the drops. Roglic was first to respond, before Nibali took over, but the Ecuadorian was away. At first, those two, along with Landa and Lopez, were the only ones able to follow, but Majka and then Dombrowski hauled themselves up nearer the summit. Having been held at 15 seconds, Carapaz found more ground in the final kilometre of the climb and crested with 35 seconds in hand.

Nibali launched a stinging acceleration over the top that dropped Dombrowski, but he still had Roglic, Landa, Lopez and Majka for company on the long, hairpinned descent.

The gap to Carapaz fell to as little as 17 seconds at one point, and it looked like it might come back together, but the Movistar man pulled away again on the technical bottom section and took half a minute onto the final climb.

No cooperation in Courmayeur

Carapaz began the final haul to the line – 8km at a 3.2 per cent - in the shadow of Mont Blanc with a lead of 30 seconds over the five chasers, with Yates with Dombrowski at 49 seconds and Sivakov with Caruso at just over a minute.

While the descent had created no problems of cooperation, the draggy road to the line represented terrain where no one wanted to hand a rival a free ride. Consequently, Nibali, Roglic, Lopez, Majka, and Landa all looked at each other instead of committing to a coordinated chase. That allowed Yates, Dombrowski, Sivakov and Caruso back into the frame, but more importantly saw Carapaz disappear up the road.

With 6km to go he had a minute, and that was before they nearly ground to a halt. Yates sensed his opportunity and was quickly and easily away. Dombrowski and Sivakov tried to follow suit but were unable to gain ground as Caruso once again hit the front and set the pace for Nibali.

That limited the damage to a certain extent, but Carapaz gained all the way to the finish. As he gave everything and sprinted right to the line before celebrating, he found himself almost two minutes up. He was ushered to the rollers by a soigneur and quietly clenched his fist when he was informed of the time gaps and it was confirmed he was in pink.

With a time trial to come on the final day, Roglic is still in command as it stands, but there are plenty more mountains to come, and Carapaz and Movistar as a whole are flying.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 4:02:23 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:32 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:54 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 7 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 8 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:01 11 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:49 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:04 13 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:05:40 14 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 15 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:58 17 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 19 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:13 20 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:20 21 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 22 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 23 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 24 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 25 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 26 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 27 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 28 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:41 29 Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 32 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 33 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:07:43 34 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:04 35 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:12 36 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:11:51 37 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 38 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:44 40 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:13:52 41 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:14:22 42 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:25 43 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 44 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 46 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 47 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 48 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 49 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 50 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 51 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 52 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:21:31 53 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:44 54 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 55 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:57 56 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 57 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 58 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Pello Bilboa (Spa) Astana Pro Team 60 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 61 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 62 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:23:28 63 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:23:30 64 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 65 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 66 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 67 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 68 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 69 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:23:33 70 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:24:24 71 Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 72 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:25:29 73 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 74 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 75 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 0:25:32 77 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:30 78 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 79 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:32 80 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:28:31 81 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 83 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 84 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 85 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 86 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 87 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 88 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 89 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 90 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 91 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos 92 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 93 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 94 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 95 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:29:12 96 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 97 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 98 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 99 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 100 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 101 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 102 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 103 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 105 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 106 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 107 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 108 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 109 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 110 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 111 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 112 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 113 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 114 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 115 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 0:29:19 116 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 117 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 118 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:29:26 119 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:33:23 120 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:40:55 121 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 122 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 123 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 124 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 125 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 126 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 127 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 128 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 129 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 131 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 132 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 133 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 134 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 135 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 136 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 137 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 138 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 139 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 140 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 141 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 142 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 143 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 144 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 145 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 146 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 147 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First 148 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 149 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy DNF Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb DNF Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF

Finish Line Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 15 pts 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 12 3 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9 5 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 7 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 6 8 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 6 9 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 5 10 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 11 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 4 12 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 4 13 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 14 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 15 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 2 16 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 2 17 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 18 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 1

KOM 1 Verrayes # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 3 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 6 4 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 5 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 2 6 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1

KOM 2 Verrogne # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 40 pts 2 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 18 3 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 4 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9 5 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 6 6 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 4 7 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2 8 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 1

KOM 3 Truc d'Arbe # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18 pts 2 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 3 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 6 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 6 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1

KOM 4 Colle San Carlo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 40 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 18 3 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 12 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 9 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 7 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 2 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1

KOM 5 Courmayeur # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 9 pts 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 4 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Intermediate sprint 1 - Aosta # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 pts 2 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 3 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 3 4 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 5 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 6 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 7 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 8 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott

Intermediate sprint 2 - La Salle # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 pts 2 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 3 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 5 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15 pts 2 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13 3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 12 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 6 6 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 7 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 5 8 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 4 9 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 4 10 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 12 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 2 13 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 15 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1

Breakaway classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 38 pts 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 38 3 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 38 4 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 38 5 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 38 6 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 38 7 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 38 8 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 38 9 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 28 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 12:14:43 2 EF Education First 0:07:41 3 Astana Pro Team 0:08:01 4 Bahrain-Merida 0:08:12 5 Team Ineos 0:09:00 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:46 7 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:19:05 8 Trek-Segafredo 0:21:08 9 Mitchelton-Scott 0:21:09 10 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:39 11 UAE Team Emirates 0:25:36 12 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:31:03 13 Dimension Data 0:41:10 14 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:41:38 15 Team Sunweb 0:46:13 16 Katusha-Alpecin 0:51:47 17 CCC Team 0:56:48 18 Bardiani CSF 0:57:11 19 Lotto Soudal 1:00:04 20 Groupama-FDJ 1:01:03 21 Israel Cycling Academy 1:06:53 22 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 1:28:02

General classification after stage 14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 58:35:34 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:07 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:47 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:10 5 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:50 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:58 7 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:29 8 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 0:04:55 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:28 10 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:05:30 11 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:04 12 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:21 13 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:20 14 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:11:21 15 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 0:12:56 16 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:10 17 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:14:38 18 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:32 19 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:12 20 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:21:22 21 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:34 22 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:21:56 23 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:07 24 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:25:50 25 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:29:58 26 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:30:35 27 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:31:00 28 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:33:10 29 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:34:28 30 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:34:46 31 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:34:59 32 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:37:39 33 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:37:41 34 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 0:38:10 35 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:39:12 36 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:41:45 37 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:43:54 38 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:44:11 39 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:44:30 40 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:46:37 41 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:47:12 42 Pello Bilboa (Spa) Astana Pro team 0:47:44 43 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:48:21 44 Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:48:31 45 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:49:20 46 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 0:50:21 47 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:50:48 48 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:04 49 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:54 50 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:57:54 51 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:58:35 52 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:59:44 53 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:00:38 54 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 1:01:34 55 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:05:55 56 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:07:10 57 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:07:28 58 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:07:31 59 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:07:53 60 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 1:08:16 61 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 1:10:23 62 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 1:10:34 63 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:10:51 64 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:11:10 65 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 1:13:07 66 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:14:47 67 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:14:51 68 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 1:15:53 69 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:16:55 70 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:19:03 71 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 1:19:56 72 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:19:57 73 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1:20:24 74 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:20:47 75 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:21:41 76 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:24:29 77 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 1:25:22 78 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1:25:53 79 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:27:00 80 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos 1:27:02 81 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 1:27:11 82 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:27:20 83 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:29:57 84 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 1:30:13 85 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 1:32:31 86 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:34:08 87 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 1:34:12 88 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:34:28 89 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 1:34:31 90 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:35:25 91 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:35:46 92 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:36:38 93 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:37:09 94 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:39:12 95 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 1:39:31 96 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:39:51 97 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:42:04 98 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 1:42:39 99 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:44:03 100 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 1:45:31 101 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 1:47:45 102 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 1:49:01 103 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1:54:47 104 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First 1:56:32 105 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 1:56:50 106 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:58:03 107 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:58:39 108 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:58:46 109 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:00:23 110 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 2:00:28 111 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 2:01:24 112 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:01:28 113 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 2:02:24 114 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 2:02:43 115 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 2:03:23 116 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:03:58 117 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 2:04:07 118 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 2:05:16 119 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:07:08 120 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:09:48 121 Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:11:16 122 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:11:33 123 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 2:12:37 124 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2:15:13 125 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:16:15 126 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:20:57 127 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2:23:07 128 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 2:24:13 129 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 2:25:13 130 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 2:27:59 131 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 2:28:12 132 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:29:08 133 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 2:31:25 134 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:32:39 135 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 2:33:22 136 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 2:38:50 137 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:38:57 138 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 2:39:21 139 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 2:43:31 140 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2:47:24 141 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2:49:10 142 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 2:50:24 143 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:58:13 144 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 3:00:25 145 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 3:01:34 146 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 3:06:40 147 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 3:10:50 148 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 3:12:16 149 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 3:15:01

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 194 pts 2 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 183 3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 72 4 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 50 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 49 6 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 45 7 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 44 8 JosÈ Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 44 9 R¸diger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 38 10 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 35 11 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 34 12 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 33 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 31 14 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 29 15 BILBAO L. DE ARMENTIA Pello 27 16 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 17 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 26 18 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 25 19 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 20 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 24 21 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 22 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 22 23 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 21 24 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 20 25 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 20 26 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 27 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20 28 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 18 29 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 18 30 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 31 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 16 32 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 15 33 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 15 34 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15 35 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 14 36 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 37 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 38 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 39 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 40 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 41 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 42 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 43 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 11 44 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 45 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 46 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 47 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 48 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 9 49 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 50 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 9 51 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 52 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 53 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 8 54 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 55 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 8 56 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 7 57 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 58 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 7 59 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 7 60 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 61 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 6 62 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 6 63 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 64 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 6 65 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 6 66 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 67 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 6 68 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 5 69 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 5 70 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 5 71 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 72 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 4 73 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 4 74 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 4 75 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4 76 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 4 77 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 78 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 79 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 80 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 81 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 2 82 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 2 83 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 84 FranÁois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 85 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 86 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 2 87 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 88 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 1 89 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 90 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1 91 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 92 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 93 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 94 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 1 95 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma -10

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 166 pts 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 64 3 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 42 4 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 40 5 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 35 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 31 7 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 30 8 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 30 9 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 28 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 26 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 25 12 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 24 13 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 18 14 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 18 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 16 16 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15 17 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13 18 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 19 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 20 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 12 21 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 22 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 9 23 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 24 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 9 25 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 8 26 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 27 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 7 28 FranÁois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 29 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 30 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 31 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 5 32 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 33 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 4 34 BILBAO L. DE ARMENTIA Pello 4 35 JosÈ Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 36 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 37 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 4 38 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 3 39 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 2 40 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 41 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 42 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 2 43 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 44 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 1 45 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 46 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1 47 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 48 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 49 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 50 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 51 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 1 52 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 58:40:29 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:35 3 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:15 4 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:09:43 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:12 6 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:20:55 7 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:26:05 8 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 0:33:15 9 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:42:17 10 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:47:59 11 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:52:59 12 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:54:49 13 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:02:15 14 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 1:03:21 15 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:09:52 16 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:09:56 17 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:14:08 18 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:19:34 19 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1:20:58 20 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos 1:22:07 21 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:22:25 22 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:32:14 23 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:34:56 24 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 1:44:06 25 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 1:51:55 26 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:56:29 27 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 1:57:48 28 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 1:58:28 29 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:59:12 30 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:04:53 31 Mikkel Fr¯lich HonorÈ (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:06:21 32 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:24:13 33 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 2:26:30 34 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2:42:29 35 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 2:55:30 36 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 3:01:45 37 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 3:05:55

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 64 pts 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 50 3 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 42 4 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 35 5 JosÈ Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 31 6 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 26 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 26 8 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 16 9 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 10 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 11 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 12 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 13 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 14 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 8 15 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 16 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 17 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 6 19 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 20 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 21 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 22 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 4 23 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 24 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 25 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 26 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 27 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 28 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 4 29 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 30 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 31 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 32 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 3 33 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 3 34 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 35 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 3 36 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 37 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 3 38 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 39 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 40 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 41 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 2 42 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 2 43 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 44 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2 45 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 2 46 R¸diger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 47 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 2 48 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 2 49 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 1 50 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 1 51 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 52 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 1 53 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 42 pts 2 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 39 3 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 36 4 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 35 5 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 35 6 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 32 7 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 23 8 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 23 9 JosÈ Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 21 10 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 17 11 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 14 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 14 13 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 14 14 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 12 16 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 11 17 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 10 18 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 19 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 10 20 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 21 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 9 22 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 23 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 9 24 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 25 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 26 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 27 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 28 BILBAO L. DE ARMENTIA Pello 6 29 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 30 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 6 31 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 32 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 6 33 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 6 34 R¸diger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 35 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 36 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 5 37 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 38 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 5 39 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 40 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 41 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 42 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 43 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 4 44 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 45 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4 46 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 47 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 48 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 49 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 50 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 4 51 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 52 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 4 53 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 54 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 3 55 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 56 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 57 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 3 58 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 59 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 60 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 3 61 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 2 62 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 63 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 64 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 65 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 66 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 2 67 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 2 68 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 69 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2 70 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 2 71 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 2 72 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 2 73 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 74 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 75 FranÁois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 76 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 1 77 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 1 78 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1 79 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1 80 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1

Breakaway classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 816 pts 2 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 760 3 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 570 4 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 278 5 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 259 6 FranÁois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 214 7 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 195 8 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 180 9 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 150 10 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 115 11 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 96 12 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 88 13 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 88 14 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 85 15 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 85 16 JosÈ Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 57 17 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 18 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 19 BILBAO L. DE ARMENTIA Pello 50 20 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 49 21 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 46 22 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 42 23 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 41 24 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 41 25 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 41 26 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 39 27 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 38 28 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 38 29 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 38 30 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 38 31 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 38 32 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 38 33 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 34 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 29 35 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 29 36 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 28 37 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 28 38 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 39 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 40 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 18 41 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 17 42 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 17 43 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 17 44 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 16 45 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 46 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 12 47 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 48 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 49 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 10 50 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 10 51 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 9 52 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 53 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 9

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 175:55:50 2 EF Education First 0:27:37 3 Bahrain-Merida 0:31:18 4 Astana Pro Team 0:34:17 5 Team Ineos 0:34:38 6 Mitchelton-Scott 0:36:57 7 Trek-Segafredo 0:44:18 8 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:48:20 9 AG2R La Mondiale 0:55:35 10 Team Jumbo-Visma 1:07:12 11 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:09:23 12 UAE Team Emirates 1:10:55 13 Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:27:19 14 Dimension Data 2:01:14 15 Team Sunweb 2:06:26 16 CCC Team 2:08:03 17 Katusha-Alpecin 2:14:29 18 Lotto Soudal 2:40:07 19 Bardiani CSF 2:50:45 20 Israel Cycling Academy 3:13:44 21 Groupama-FDJ 3:29:32 22 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 5:31:02