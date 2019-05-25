Trending

Giro d'Italia: Carapaz wins stage 14

Movistar rider takes overall lead by seven seconds from Roglic

Image 1 of 45

Richard Carapaz wins stage 14 at the Giro

Richard Carapaz wins stage 14 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 45

Hugh Carthy gets some advice from the team car during stage 14 at the Giro

Hugh Carthy gets some advice from the team car during stage 14 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 45

Richard Carapaz wins stage 14 at the Giro

Richard Carapaz wins stage 14 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 45

Simon Yates on the attack during stage 14 at the Giro

Simon Yates on the attack during stage 14 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali finishes stage 14 at the Giro

Vincenzo Nibali finishes stage 14 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 45

Richard Carapaz wins stage 14 at the Giro

Richard Carapaz wins stage 14 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 45

Richard Carapaz rides to the finish of stage 14 at the Giro

Richard Carapaz rides to the finish of stage 14 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 45

Richard Carapaz in pink on the Giro podium after stage 14

Richard Carapaz in pink on the Giro podium after stage 14
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 45

Richard Carapaz cherishes pink after stage 14 at the Giro

Richard Carapaz cherishes pink after stage 14 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali finished third and picked up four bonus seconds on stage 14 at the Giro

Vincenzo Nibali finished third and picked up four bonus seconds on stage 14 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 45

Richard Carapaz rides to the finish of stage 14 at the Giro

Richard Carapaz rides to the finish of stage 14 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 45

Richard Carapaz rides to the finish of stage 14 at the Giro

Richard Carapaz rides to the finish of stage 14 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali checks for Primoz Roglic during stage 14 at the Giro

Vincenzo Nibali checks for Primoz Roglic during stage 14 at the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 45

A fan urges on Richard Carapaz during stage 14 at the Giro

A fan urges on Richard Carapaz during stage 14 at the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali leads the chase during stage 14 at the Giro

Vincenzo Nibali leads the chase during stage 14 at the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 45

Primoz Roglic bides his time in the chase during stage 14 at the Giro

Primoz Roglic bides his time in the chase during stage 14 at the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali looks for help during stage 14 at the Giro

Vincenzo Nibali looks for help during stage 14 at the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 45

Richard Carapaz celebrates his big day at the Giro

Richard Carapaz celebrates his big day at the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 45

Simon Yates was second on stage 14 at the Giro and moved back into the top 10

Simon Yates was second on stage 14 at the Giro and moved back into the top 10
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 45

Rafal Majka finishes stage 14 at the Giro

Rafal Majka finishes stage 14 at the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) follows Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) follows Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali keeps an eye on Primoz Roglic

Vincenzo Nibali keeps an eye on Primoz Roglic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 45

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Merida) on the front

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Merida) on the front
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 45

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Merida)

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 45

Richard Carapaz (Movistar) heading to the win on stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia

Richard Carapaz (Movistar) heading to the win on stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 45

The group of contenders on stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia

The group of contenders on stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo VIsma)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo VIsma)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) in action on stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) in action on stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) leads the GC group

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) leads the GC group
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 45

Richard Carapaz (Movistar) wins stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia

Richard Carapaz (Movistar) wins stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 45

Richard Carapaz (Movistar) wins stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia

Richard Carapaz (Movistar) wins stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 45

Jan Hirt (Astana)

Jan Hirt (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 45

Jumbo Visma lead the peloton stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia

Jumbo Visma lead the peloton stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 45

Action at the Giro d'Italia on stage 14

Action at the Giro d'Italia on stage 14
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 45

Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo)

Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 45

Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates)

Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 45

Vinceno Nibali (Bahrain Merida)

Vinceno Nibali (Bahrain Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 45

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 45

Pavel Sivakov (Team Ineos)

Pavel Sivakov (Team Ineos)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 45

Ivan Sosa (Team Ineos)

Ivan Sosa (Team Ineos)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 45

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 45

Vincenzo NIbali (Bahrain Merida)

Vincenzo NIbali (Bahrain Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 45

Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates)

Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 45

Hugh Carthy (EF Education First)

Hugh Carthy (EF Education First)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Richard Carapaz (Movistar) produced a virtuoso display to take his second victory of the Giro d’Italia on stage 14, attacking on the mighty Colle San Carlo before soloing down into the valley and up the final haul to Courmayeur. As the other contenders hesitated and looked at each other, the Ecuadorian carved out an advantage that propelled him into the maglia rosa as overall leader of the race.

Related Articles

Giro d'Italia stage 14 finish line quotes

Giro d'Italia stage 14 highlights - Video

Carapaz: I knew Nibali and Roglic were watching one another

Simon Yates fights back with a show of Giro d'Italia pride in Courmayeur

Carapaz, who won stage 4 in Frascati, had flown under the radar the previous day as his teammate Mikel Landa dominated the headlines, but he followed that strong showing at Lago Serrù with a well-executed performance that confirms his status as a true contender for the title.

He launched his attack three kilometres from the summit of the Colle San Carlo, the fourth of five categorised climbs on a parcours that packed 4,700 metres of climbing into just 131km. By that point, the pink jersey was already slipping off the shoulders of Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates), who eventually finished 7:41 down.

The obvious successor was Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), who followed over the top of the Colle San Carlo 35 seconds behind Carapaz in a group with Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Mikel Landa (Movistar), Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana), and Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe). However, despite holding that gap all the way down the technical 16-kilometre descent, their deficit ballooned when the road tilted uphill again and the cooperation drained from the group.

The day after Nibali and Roglic were involved in a tense war of words, things fell apart to such an extent that Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) came back from being dropped on San Carlo to ride away to second place on the stage. He crossed the line 1:32 down on Carapaz, with Nibali taking third place from the rest of the group at 1:54.

Carapaz had started the day sixth overall, 1:57 down on Roglic, and took the overall lead by virtue of the 10 bonus seconds he picked up for the stage win.

In the overall standings, he now leads Roglic by seven seconds, with Nibali in third at 1:47. The Italian, whose teammate Damiano Caruso did a huge amount of work on the two final climbs, will be frustrated, despite gaining four seconds on Roglic, at another dangerous Movistar rider gaining so much time.

Stage 13 winner Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) plummeted out of the top 10, finishing more than seven minutes down just 24 hours after he’d come roaring back into the equation at Lago Serru. Similarly, Bauke Mollema, who’d jumped to fourth yesterday, dropped back to sixth after being dropped on San Carlo and finishing 4:03 down on Carapaz.

Majka, who was unable to follow the accelerations on San Carlo but repeatedly dragged his way back into contention, finished fourth on the stage and is now fourth overall at 2:10, while Landa, who had to take a back seat with Carapaz up the road, took fifth and moved up to fifth overall at 2:50. Next across the line in that elite group were Lopez, Pavel Sivakov (Ineos) who had also profited from the hesitation among the favourites to get back in, Roglic, and Joe Dombrowski, who crested San Carlo alongside Yates.

Mollema is now sixth, Polanc seventh, Sivakov eighth and still in the white jersey as best young rider, Yates up to ninth at 5:28, and Lopez still 10th at 5:30.

Early fireworks

With four major climbs and an uphill finish packed into the space of 131 kilometres, stage 14 always had the potential to be explosive, and it came to the boil on the very first climb. The second-category ascent to Verrayes – 6.7km at 8 per cent – came after just 7.5km and saw Yates launch a brace of accelerations as the bunch thinned rapidly.

Roglic shut the first one down before going away with Yates and Carapaz on the second occasion. That trio reached a breakaway group that had only just established itself, and they were soon joined by the rest of the main favourites as Nibali jumped across and Sivakov dragged the rest over. That left a group of 27 at the head of the race, with Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Roglic’s domestique Sep Kuss among the notable names dropped.

Ciccone, wearing the blue jersey as leader of the mountains classification, clipped clear at the summit to make sure of the points, before Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida) attacked on the descent and was joined by Pello Bilbao (Astana) and later Hugh Carthy (EF Education First).

They wouldn’t last long, however, as the road had flattened in the valley. Attacks came and went from the group of 27, before Ciccone went clear with Chris Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott) and the Androni duo of Fausto Masnada and Mattia Cattaneo. Soon after, Andrey Amador (Astana) and Lucas Hamilton (Mitchelton-Scott) bridged across, before Carthy and Ivan Sosa (Ineos) did the same to make it eight out front.

After a brief discussion between Nibali and Landa, that move was allowed to sail away and the group of favourites took the opportunity to take their foot off the gas, allowing the main peloton to come back into the frame. After a brief impulse from FDJ, who though the intermediate sprint might still be in play, things settled down as Polanc’s UAE Team Emirates men did a brief stint on the front of the peloton before Roglic’s Jumbo-Visma – with Kuss back in – took control.

The breakaway took a lead of 2:30 onto the second climb of the day, the first-category ascent to Verrogne – 13.8km at 7.1 per cent. It was there that foundations were laid by some of the overall contenders, as Astana and Bahrain-Merida fired riders up the road in Ion Izaguirre and Caruso. They linked up with the AG2R La Mondiale duo of Tony Gallopin and Hubert Dupont, who had attacked a kilometre or so earlier. The four of them trailed by 1:15 as they crested the climb, with the peloton a further minute behind.

They made up ground on the descent and made the catch on the false flat section ahead of the third climb, the second-category ascent at Truc d’Arbe – 8.2km at 7 per cent. The climb passed by quietly as the now 12-rider breakaway took a lead of 1:25 over the summit, where Ciccone took maximum points for the third time in a row.

San Carlo

After a short section on lightly uphill roads through the valley, it was time for the imposing Colle San Carlo, which, with an average gradient of almost 10 per cent over 10.5km, towered over today’s stage.

Jumbo-Visma led through the valley but it wasn’t long before Nibali’s team piled on the pressure. When they did, Roglic was quickly stripped of teammates, and Polanc soon found himself in trouble. It wasn’t long before Nibali launched his first attack, decimating the bunch. Roglic was straight onto the wheel, along with Carapaz, Landa, and Lopez, but there was a gap to Majka, Sivakov, Mollema, and Yates. Zakarin struggled to even follow that group and slipped further and further back.

While up front Ciccone, Cattaneo and Sosa emerged as the strongest in the break, Formolo dragged Majka and co back into the GC group, though Yates never quite made contact and spent most of the climb riding his own tempo a little further back. Caruso then dropped from the break and moved to the front to set a strong tempo for Nibali. The pace was such that Ciccone, the last remaining breakaway rider, was soon in sight just beyond the half-way mark. Lopez put in an acceleration and then Nibali produced another attack to further shake up the group. As they caught Ciccone, there were nine out front: Caruso, Nibali, Roglic, Lopez, Landa, Carapaz, Majka, Dombrowski, Ciccone.

With three kilometres to go, Carapaz made his move, surging out of the saddle with his hands in the drops. Roglic was first to respond, before Nibali took over, but the Ecuadorian was away. At first, those two, along with Landa and Lopez, were the only ones able to follow, but Majka and then Dombrowski hauled themselves up nearer the summit. Having been held at 15 seconds, Carapaz found more ground in the final kilometre of the climb and crested with 35 seconds in hand.

Nibali launched a stinging acceleration over the top that dropped Dombrowski, but he still had Roglic, Landa, Lopez and Majka for company on the long, hairpinned descent.

The gap to Carapaz fell to as little as 17 seconds at one point, and it looked like it might come back together, but the Movistar man pulled away again on the technical bottom section and took half a minute onto the final climb.

No cooperation in Courmayeur

Carapaz began the final haul to the line – 8km at a 3.2 per cent - in the shadow of Mont Blanc with a lead of 30 seconds over the five chasers, with Yates with Dombrowski at 49 seconds and Sivakov with Caruso at just over a minute.

While the descent had created no problems of cooperation, the draggy road to the line represented terrain where no one wanted to hand a rival a free ride. Consequently, Nibali, Roglic, Lopez, Majka, and Landa all looked at each other instead of committing to a coordinated chase. That allowed Yates, Dombrowski, Sivakov and Caruso back into the frame, but more importantly saw Carapaz disappear up the road.

With 6km to go he had a minute, and that was before they nearly ground to a halt. Yates sensed his opportunity and was quickly and easily away. Dombrowski and Sivakov tried to follow suit but were unable to gain ground as Caruso once again hit the front and set the pace for Nibali.

That limited the damage to a certain extent, but Carapaz gained all the way to the finish. As he gave everything and sprinted right to the line before celebrating, he found himself almost two minutes up. He was ushered to the rollers by a soigneur and quietly clenched his fist when he was informed of the time gaps and it was confirmed he was in pink.

With a time trial to come on the final day, Roglic is still in command as it stands, but there are plenty more mountains to come, and Carapaz and Movistar as a whole are flying.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team4:02:23
2Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:32
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:54
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
7Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
8Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
9Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:01
11Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:49
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:04:04
13Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:05:40
14Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
15Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
16Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:58
17Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
18Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
19Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:07:13
20Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:20
21Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
22Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
23Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
24Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
25Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
26Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
27Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
28Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:07:41
29Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
32Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
33Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:07:43
34Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:08:04
35Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:12
36Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:11:51
37Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
38Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:44
40Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:13:52
41Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:14:22
42Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:17:25
43Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
44Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
45Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
46Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
47Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
48Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
49Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
50Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
51Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
52Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:21:31
53Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:21:44
54Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
55Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:57
56Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
57Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
58Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
59Pello Bilboa (Spa) Astana Pro Team
60Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
61Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
62Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:23:28
63Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:23:30
64Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
65Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
66Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
67Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
68Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
69Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:23:33
70Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:24:24
71Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
72Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:25:29
73Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
74Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
75Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
76Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:25:32
77Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:30
78Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
79Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:26:32
80Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:28:31
81Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
82Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
83Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
84Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
85Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
86Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
87Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
88Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
89Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
90Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
91Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos
92Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
93Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
94Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
95Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:29:12
96Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
97Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
98Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
99Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
100Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
101Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
102Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
103Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
104Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
105Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
106Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
107Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
108Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
109Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
110Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
111Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
112Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
113Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
114Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
115Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team0:29:19
116Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
117Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
118Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:29:26
119Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:33:23
120Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:40:55
121Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
122Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
123Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
124Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
125Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
126Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
127Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
128Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
129Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
130Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
131Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
132Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
133Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
134Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
135Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
136Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
137Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
138Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
139Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
140Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
141Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
142Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
143Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
144Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
145Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
146Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
147Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
148Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
149Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFSam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFEnrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF

Finish Line Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team15pts
2Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott12
3Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec12
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida9
5Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec8
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe7
7Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team6
8Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First6
9Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team5
10Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5
11Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos4
12Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team4
13Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma3
14Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3
15Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First2
16Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos2
17Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
18Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott1

KOM 1 Verrayes
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo18pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8
3Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos6
4Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe4
5Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First2
6Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1

KOM 2 Verrogne
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo40pts
2Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos18
3Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec12
4Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec9
5Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott6
6Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First4
7Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2
8Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott1

KOM 3 Truc d'Arbe
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo18pts
2Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec8
3Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos6
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
6Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1

KOM 4 Colle San Carlo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team40pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida18
3Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team12
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team9
5Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma6
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe4
7Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First2
8Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1

KOM 5 Courmayeur
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team9pts
2Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott4
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Intermediate sprint 1 - Aosta
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec10pts
2Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec6
3Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First3
4Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
5Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
6Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
7Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
8Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott

Intermediate sprint 2 - La Salle
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec10pts
2Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
3Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
5Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo15pts
2Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec13
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team12
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida7
5Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott6
6Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec6
7Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos5
8Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team4
9Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First4
10Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe3
12Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team2
13Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
15Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1

Breakaway classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First38pts
2Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo38
3Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec38
4Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos38
5Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec38
6Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott38
7Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team38
8Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott38
9Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team28
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team12:14:43
2EF Education First0:07:41
3Astana Pro Team0:08:01
4Bahrain-Merida0:08:12
5Team Ineos0:09:00
6AG2R La Mondiale0:13:46
7Team Jumbo-Visma0:19:05
8Trek-Segafredo0:21:08
9Mitchelton-Scott0:21:09
10Bora-Hansgrohe0:24:39
11UAE Team Emirates0:25:36
12Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:31:03
13Dimension Data0:41:10
14Deceuninck-QuickStep0:41:38
15Team Sunweb0:46:13
16Katusha-Alpecin0:51:47
17CCC Team0:56:48
18Bardiani CSF0:57:11
19Lotto Soudal1:00:04
20Groupama-FDJ1:01:03
21Israel Cycling Academy1:06:53
22Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane1:28:02

General classification after stage 14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team58:35:34
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:07
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:47
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:10
5Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:50
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:02:58
7Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:03:29
8Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos0:04:55
9Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:28
10Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:05:30
11Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:04
12Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:21
13Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:20
14Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:11:21
15Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First0:12:56
16Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:13:10
17Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:14:38
18Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:32
19Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:21:12
20Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:21:22
21Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:34
22Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:21:56
23Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:23:07
24Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos0:25:50
25Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:29:58
26Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:30:35
27Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:31:00
28Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:33:10
29Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:34:28
30Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:34:46
31Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:34:59
32Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos0:37:39
33Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:37:41
34Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos0:38:10
35Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:39:12
36Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:41:45
37Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:43:54
38Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:44:11
39Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:44:30
40Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:46:37
41Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:47:12
42Pello Bilboa (Spa) Astana Pro team0:47:44
43Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb0:48:21
44Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:31
45Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:49:20
46Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team0:50:21
47Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:50:48
48Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:04
49Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:54
50Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:57:54
51Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:58:35
52Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:59:44
53Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:00:38
54Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data1:01:34
55Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:05:55
56Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:07:10
57Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:07:28
58Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team1:07:31
59Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:07:53
60Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data1:08:16
61Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale1:10:23
62Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy1:10:34
63Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe1:10:51
64Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:11:10
65Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott1:13:07
66Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma1:14:47
67Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb1:14:51
68Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy1:15:53
69Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:16:55
70Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:19:03
71Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott1:19:56
72Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:19:57
73Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ1:20:24
74Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:20:47
75Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma1:21:41
76Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:24:29
77Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team1:25:22
78Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1:25:53
79Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:27:00
80Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos1:27:02
81Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin1:27:11
82Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:27:20
83Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:29:57
84Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data1:30:13
85Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin1:32:31
86Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1:34:08
87Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First1:34:12
88Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1:34:28
89Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos1:34:31
90Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:35:25
91Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:35:46
92Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:36:38
93Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:37:09
94Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:39:12
95Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos1:39:31
96Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:39:51
97Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:42:04
98Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin1:42:39
99Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:44:03
100Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team1:45:31
101Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane1:47:45
102Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy1:49:01
103Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb1:54:47
104Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First1:56:32
105Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane1:56:50
106Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:58:03
107Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:58:39
108Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:58:46
109Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2:00:23
110Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo2:00:28
111Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team2:01:24
112Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2:01:28
113Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team2:02:24
114Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy2:02:43
115Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First2:03:23
116Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:03:58
117Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin2:04:07
118Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane2:05:16
119Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2:07:08
120Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:09:48
121Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:11:16
122Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:11:33
123Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott2:12:37
124Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2:15:13
125Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:16:15
126Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:20:57
127Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2:23:07
128Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy2:24:13
129Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ2:25:13
130Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team2:27:59
131Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy2:28:12
132Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:29:08
133Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data2:31:25
134Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2:32:39
135Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy2:33:22
136Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ2:38:50
137Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:38:57
138Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team2:39:21
139Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy2:43:31
140Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2:47:24
141Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2:49:10
142Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane2:50:24
143Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:58:13
144Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ3:00:25
145Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane3:01:34
146Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates3:06:40
147Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale3:10:50
148Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo3:12:16
149Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane3:15:01

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ194pts
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe183
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team72
4Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy50
5Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma49
6Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec45
7Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane44
8JosÈ Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team44
9R¸diger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe38
10Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott35
11Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec34
12Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec33
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida31
14Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates29
15BILBAO L. DE ARMENTIA Pello27
16Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe26
17Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team26
18Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates25
19Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF24
20Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida24
21Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe22
22Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data22
23Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo21
24Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane20
25Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb20
26Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
27Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep20
28Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First18
29Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ18
30Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe16
31Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott16
32Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin15
33Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team15
34Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec15
35Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos14
36Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
37Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep13
38Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
39Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ12
40Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec12
41Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
42Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12
43Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott11
44Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo10
45Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
46Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
47Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
48Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First9
49Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep9
50Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ9
51Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo8
52Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
53Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy8
54Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo8
55Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin8
56Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos7
57Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe7
58Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane7
59Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane7
60Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates6
61Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos6
62Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First6
63Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
64Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team6
65Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott6
66Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec6
67Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy6
68Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane5
69Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb5
70Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy5
71Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
72Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos4
73Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team4
74Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team4
75Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4
76Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ4
77Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
78Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team3
79Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma3
80Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team3
81Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First2
82Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos2
83Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
84FranÁois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
85Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe2
86Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy2
87Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma2
88Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team1
89Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
90Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1
91Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
92Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
93Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
94Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo1
95Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma-10

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo166pts
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team64
3Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin42
4Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo40
5Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec35
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida31
7Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma30
8Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos30
9Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott28
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida26
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida25
12Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team24
13Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team18
14Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team18
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo16
16Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec15
17Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec13
18Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
19Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team12
20Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott12
21Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe10
22Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team9
23Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
24Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos9
25Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First8
26Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates8
27Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott7
28FranÁois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
29Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates6
30Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
31Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane5
32Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe4
33Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team4
34BILBAO L. DE ARMENTIA Pello4
35JosÈ Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team4
36Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
37Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy4
38Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team3
39Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First2
40Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
41Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2
42Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane2
43Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
44Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First1
45Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep1
46Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1
47Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
48Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
49Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe1
50Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
51Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott1
52Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos58:40:29
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
3Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:08:15
4Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:09:43
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:18:12
6Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos0:20:55
7Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:26:05
8Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos0:33:15
9Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:42:17
10Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:47:59
11Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:52:59
12Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:54:49
13Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:02:15
14Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data1:03:21
15Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma1:09:52
16Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb1:09:56
17Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:14:08
18Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:19:34
19Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1:20:58
20Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos1:22:07
21Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:22:25
22Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:32:14
23Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:34:56
24Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy1:44:06
25Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane1:51:55
26Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team1:56:29
27Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1:57:48
28Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First1:58:28
29Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin1:59:12
30Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:04:53
31Mikkel Fr¯lich HonorÈ (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:06:21
32Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:24:13
33Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data2:26:30
34Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2:42:29
35Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ2:55:30
36Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates3:01:45
37Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale3:05:55

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane64pts
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec50
3Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec42
4Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF35
5JosÈ Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team31
6Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane26
7Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ26
8Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb16
9Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
10Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe14
11Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates10
12Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
13Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ9
14Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane8
15Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo7
16Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
17Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe7
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo6
19Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
20Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec6
21Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
22Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First4
23Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
24Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
25Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe4
26Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
27Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
28Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ4
29Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
30Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
31Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
32Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy3
33Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ3
34Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
35Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy3
36Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
37Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ3
38Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
39Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
40Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
41Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott2
42Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy2
43Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
44Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2
45Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First2
46R¸diger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
47Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy2
48Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo2
49Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott1
50Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos1
51Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
52Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb1
53Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ42pts
2Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane39
3Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe36
4Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec35
5Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec35
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo32
7Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team23
8Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF23
9JosÈ Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team21
10Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma17
11Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane14
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14
13Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14
14Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo12
16Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott11
17Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin10
18Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe10
19Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team10
20Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo10
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb9
22Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
23Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott9
24Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
25Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep8
26Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec8
27Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ7
28BILBAO L. DE ARMENTIA Pello6
29Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates6
30Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos6
31Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
32Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy6
33Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane6
34R¸diger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6
35Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe5
36Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team5
37Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
38Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos5
39Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
40Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
41Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5
42Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe4
43Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First4
44Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
45Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott4
46Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
47Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4
48Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
49Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
50Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy4
51Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
52Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ4
53Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team3
54Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ3
55Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
56Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
57Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy3
58Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
59Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team3
60Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ3
61Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First2
62Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
63Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
64Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
65Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
66Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott2
67Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy2
68Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
69Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2
70Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First2
71Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy2
72Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo2
73Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
74Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
75FranÁois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
76Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb1
77Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team1
78Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1
79Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb1
80Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1

Breakaway classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec816pts
2Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane760
3Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF570
4Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo278
5Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane259
6FranÁois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale214
7Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team195
8Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First180
9Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo150
10Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF115
11Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec96
12Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec88
13Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott88
14Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec85
15Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane85
16JosÈ Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team57
17Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe50
18Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale50
19BILBAO L. DE ARMENTIA Pello50
20Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos49
21Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida46
22Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos42
23Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team41
24Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team41
25Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe41
26Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates39
27Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First38
28Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep38
29Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team38
30Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos38
31Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo38
32Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott38
33Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe31
34Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates29
35Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin29
36Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team28
37Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec28
38Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team28
39Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale27
40Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First18
41Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin17
42Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF17
43Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy17
44Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott16
45Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates16
46Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo12
47Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
48Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
49Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy10
50Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane10
51Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First9
52Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team9
53Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team9

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team175:55:50
2EF Education First0:27:37
3Bahrain-Merida0:31:18
4Astana Pro Team0:34:17
5Team Ineos0:34:38
6Mitchelton-Scott0:36:57
7Trek-Segafredo0:44:18
8Bora-Hansgrohe0:48:20
9AG2R La Mondiale0:55:35
10Team Jumbo-Visma1:07:12
11Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:09:23
12UAE Team Emirates1:10:55
13Deceuninck-QuickStep1:27:19
14Dimension Data2:01:14
15Team Sunweb2:06:26
16CCC Team2:08:03
17Katusha-Alpecin2:14:29
18Lotto Soudal2:40:07
19Bardiani CSF2:50:45
20Israel Cycling Academy3:13:44
21Groupama-FDJ3:29:32
22Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane5:31:02

Fair play classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team
2Bahrain-Merida
3Bora-Hansgrohe
4Trek-Segafredo
5UAE Team Emirates
6Team Ineos
7Astana Pro Team
8Groupama-FDJ
9AG2R La Mondiale
10CCC Team
11Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
12Deceuninck-QuickStep
13Dimension Data
14Team Sunweb
15Bardiani CSF
16Lotto Soudal
17Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
18Mitchelton-Scott5pts
19Katusha-Alpecin5
20Israel Cycling Academy15
21Team Jumbo-Visma80
22EF Education First185

Latest on Cyclingnews