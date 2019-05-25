Giro d'Italia: Carapaz wins stage 14
Movistar rider takes overall lead by seven seconds from Roglic
Richard Carapaz (Movistar) produced a virtuoso display to take his second victory of the Giro d’Italia on stage 14, attacking on the mighty Colle San Carlo before soloing down into the valley and up the final haul to Courmayeur. As the other contenders hesitated and looked at each other, the Ecuadorian carved out an advantage that propelled him into the maglia rosa as overall leader of the race.
Carapaz, who won stage 4 in Frascati, had flown under the radar the previous day as his teammate Mikel Landa dominated the headlines, but he followed that strong showing at Lago Serrù with a well-executed performance that confirms his status as a true contender for the title.
He launched his attack three kilometres from the summit of the Colle San Carlo, the fourth of five categorised climbs on a parcours that packed 4,700 metres of climbing into just 131km. By that point, the pink jersey was already slipping off the shoulders of Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates), who eventually finished 7:41 down.
The obvious successor was Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), who followed over the top of the Colle San Carlo 35 seconds behind Carapaz in a group with Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Mikel Landa (Movistar), Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana), and Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe). However, despite holding that gap all the way down the technical 16-kilometre descent, their deficit ballooned when the road tilted uphill again and the cooperation drained from the group.
The day after Nibali and Roglic were involved in a tense war of words, things fell apart to such an extent that Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) came back from being dropped on San Carlo to ride away to second place on the stage. He crossed the line 1:32 down on Carapaz, with Nibali taking third place from the rest of the group at 1:54.
Carapaz had started the day sixth overall, 1:57 down on Roglic, and took the overall lead by virtue of the 10 bonus seconds he picked up for the stage win.
In the overall standings, he now leads Roglic by seven seconds, with Nibali in third at 1:47. The Italian, whose teammate Damiano Caruso did a huge amount of work on the two final climbs, will be frustrated, despite gaining four seconds on Roglic, at another dangerous Movistar rider gaining so much time.
Stage 13 winner Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) plummeted out of the top 10, finishing more than seven minutes down just 24 hours after he’d come roaring back into the equation at Lago Serru. Similarly, Bauke Mollema, who’d jumped to fourth yesterday, dropped back to sixth after being dropped on San Carlo and finishing 4:03 down on Carapaz.
Majka, who was unable to follow the accelerations on San Carlo but repeatedly dragged his way back into contention, finished fourth on the stage and is now fourth overall at 2:10, while Landa, who had to take a back seat with Carapaz up the road, took fifth and moved up to fifth overall at 2:50. Next across the line in that elite group were Lopez, Pavel Sivakov (Ineos) who had also profited from the hesitation among the favourites to get back in, Roglic, and Joe Dombrowski, who crested San Carlo alongside Yates.
Mollema is now sixth, Polanc seventh, Sivakov eighth and still in the white jersey as best young rider, Yates up to ninth at 5:28, and Lopez still 10th at 5:30.
Early fireworks
With four major climbs and an uphill finish packed into the space of 131 kilometres, stage 14 always had the potential to be explosive, and it came to the boil on the very first climb. The second-category ascent to Verrayes – 6.7km at 8 per cent – came after just 7.5km and saw Yates launch a brace of accelerations as the bunch thinned rapidly.
Roglic shut the first one down before going away with Yates and Carapaz on the second occasion. That trio reached a breakaway group that had only just established itself, and they were soon joined by the rest of the main favourites as Nibali jumped across and Sivakov dragged the rest over. That left a group of 27 at the head of the race, with Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Roglic’s domestique Sep Kuss among the notable names dropped.
Ciccone, wearing the blue jersey as leader of the mountains classification, clipped clear at the summit to make sure of the points, before Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida) attacked on the descent and was joined by Pello Bilbao (Astana) and later Hugh Carthy (EF Education First).
They wouldn’t last long, however, as the road had flattened in the valley. Attacks came and went from the group of 27, before Ciccone went clear with Chris Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott) and the Androni duo of Fausto Masnada and Mattia Cattaneo. Soon after, Andrey Amador (Astana) and Lucas Hamilton (Mitchelton-Scott) bridged across, before Carthy and Ivan Sosa (Ineos) did the same to make it eight out front.
After a brief discussion between Nibali and Landa, that move was allowed to sail away and the group of favourites took the opportunity to take their foot off the gas, allowing the main peloton to come back into the frame. After a brief impulse from FDJ, who though the intermediate sprint might still be in play, things settled down as Polanc’s UAE Team Emirates men did a brief stint on the front of the peloton before Roglic’s Jumbo-Visma – with Kuss back in – took control.
The breakaway took a lead of 2:30 onto the second climb of the day, the first-category ascent to Verrogne – 13.8km at 7.1 per cent. It was there that foundations were laid by some of the overall contenders, as Astana and Bahrain-Merida fired riders up the road in Ion Izaguirre and Caruso. They linked up with the AG2R La Mondiale duo of Tony Gallopin and Hubert Dupont, who had attacked a kilometre or so earlier. The four of them trailed by 1:15 as they crested the climb, with the peloton a further minute behind.
They made up ground on the descent and made the catch on the false flat section ahead of the third climb, the second-category ascent at Truc d’Arbe – 8.2km at 7 per cent. The climb passed by quietly as the now 12-rider breakaway took a lead of 1:25 over the summit, where Ciccone took maximum points for the third time in a row.
San Carlo
After a short section on lightly uphill roads through the valley, it was time for the imposing Colle San Carlo, which, with an average gradient of almost 10 per cent over 10.5km, towered over today’s stage.
Jumbo-Visma led through the valley but it wasn’t long before Nibali’s team piled on the pressure. When they did, Roglic was quickly stripped of teammates, and Polanc soon found himself in trouble. It wasn’t long before Nibali launched his first attack, decimating the bunch. Roglic was straight onto the wheel, along with Carapaz, Landa, and Lopez, but there was a gap to Majka, Sivakov, Mollema, and Yates. Zakarin struggled to even follow that group and slipped further and further back.
While up front Ciccone, Cattaneo and Sosa emerged as the strongest in the break, Formolo dragged Majka and co back into the GC group, though Yates never quite made contact and spent most of the climb riding his own tempo a little further back. Caruso then dropped from the break and moved to the front to set a strong tempo for Nibali. The pace was such that Ciccone, the last remaining breakaway rider, was soon in sight just beyond the half-way mark. Lopez put in an acceleration and then Nibali produced another attack to further shake up the group. As they caught Ciccone, there were nine out front: Caruso, Nibali, Roglic, Lopez, Landa, Carapaz, Majka, Dombrowski, Ciccone.
With three kilometres to go, Carapaz made his move, surging out of the saddle with his hands in the drops. Roglic was first to respond, before Nibali took over, but the Ecuadorian was away. At first, those two, along with Landa and Lopez, were the only ones able to follow, but Majka and then Dombrowski hauled themselves up nearer the summit. Having been held at 15 seconds, Carapaz found more ground in the final kilometre of the climb and crested with 35 seconds in hand.
Nibali launched a stinging acceleration over the top that dropped Dombrowski, but he still had Roglic, Landa, Lopez and Majka for company on the long, hairpinned descent.
The gap to Carapaz fell to as little as 17 seconds at one point, and it looked like it might come back together, but the Movistar man pulled away again on the technical bottom section and took half a minute onto the final climb.
No cooperation in Courmayeur
Carapaz began the final haul to the line – 8km at a 3.2 per cent - in the shadow of Mont Blanc with a lead of 30 seconds over the five chasers, with Yates with Dombrowski at 49 seconds and Sivakov with Caruso at just over a minute.
While the descent had created no problems of cooperation, the draggy road to the line represented terrain where no one wanted to hand a rival a free ride. Consequently, Nibali, Roglic, Lopez, Majka, and Landa all looked at each other instead of committing to a coordinated chase. That allowed Yates, Dombrowski, Sivakov and Caruso back into the frame, but more importantly saw Carapaz disappear up the road.
With 6km to go he had a minute, and that was before they nearly ground to a halt. Yates sensed his opportunity and was quickly and easily away. Dombrowski and Sivakov tried to follow suit but were unable to gain ground as Caruso once again hit the front and set the pace for Nibali.
That limited the damage to a certain extent, but Carapaz gained all the way to the finish. As he gave everything and sprinted right to the line before celebrating, he found himself almost two minutes up. He was ushered to the rollers by a soigneur and quietly clenched his fist when he was informed of the time gaps and it was confirmed he was in pink.
With a time trial to come on the final day, Roglic is still in command as it stands, but there are plenty more mountains to come, and Carapaz and Movistar as a whole are flying.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|4:02:23
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:32
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:54
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|8
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:01
|11
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:49
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:04
|13
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:05:40
|14
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:58
|17
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:13
|20
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:20
|21
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|22
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|23
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|24
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|25
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|26
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|27
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|28
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:41
|29
|Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|32
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|33
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:43
|34
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:04
|35
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:12
|36
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:11:51
|37
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|38
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:44
|40
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:13:52
|41
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:14:22
|42
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:25
|43
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|44
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|45
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|47
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|48
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|50
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|51
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|52
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:21:31
|53
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:44
|54
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:57
|56
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|58
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Pello Bilboa (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|61
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|62
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:28
|63
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:23:30
|64
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|65
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|66
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|67
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|68
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|69
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:23:33
|70
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:24:24
|71
|Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|72
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:25:29
|73
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|74
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|75
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|0:25:32
|77
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:30
|78
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|79
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:32
|80
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:28:31
|81
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|83
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|84
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|85
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|86
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|88
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|89
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|91
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos
|92
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|93
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|94
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|95
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:29:12
|96
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|97
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|98
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|99
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|100
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|101
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|102
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|103
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|105
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|106
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|107
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|108
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|109
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|110
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|112
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|113
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|114
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|115
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|0:29:19
|116
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|117
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|118
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:29:26
|119
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:33:23
|120
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:40:55
|121
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|122
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|123
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|124
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|125
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|126
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|127
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|128
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|129
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|131
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|132
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|133
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|134
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|135
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|136
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|137
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|138
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|139
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|140
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|141
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|142
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|143
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|144
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|145
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|146
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|147
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
|148
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|149
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|3
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|5
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|7
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|8
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|6
|9
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|5
|10
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|11
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|4
|12
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|14
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|15
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|2
|16
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|2
|17
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|18
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|pts
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|3
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|6
|4
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|5
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|2
|6
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|pts
|2
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|18
|3
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|4
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|9
|5
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|6
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|4
|7
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|8
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|pts
|2
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|3
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|6
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|6
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|40
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|3
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|9
|5
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|7
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|2
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|9
|pts
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|pts
|2
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|3
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|3
|4
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|5
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|6
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|8
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|pts
|2
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|3
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|5
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|pts
|2
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13
|3
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|12
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|6
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|7
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|5
|8
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|9
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|4
|10
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|12
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|2
|13
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|15
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|38
|pts
|2
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|3
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|38
|4
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|38
|5
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|38
|6
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|38
|7
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|38
|8
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|38
|9
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|28
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|12:14:43
|2
|EF Education First
|0:07:41
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:08:01
|4
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:12
|5
|Team Ineos
|0:09:00
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:46
|7
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:19:05
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:08
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:21:09
|10
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:39
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:36
|12
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:31:03
|13
|Dimension Data
|0:41:10
|14
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:41:38
|15
|Team Sunweb
|0:46:13
|16
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:51:47
|17
|CCC Team
|0:56:48
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|0:57:11
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|1:00:04
|20
|Groupama-FDJ
|1:01:03
|21
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:06:53
|22
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|1:28:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|58:35:34
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:07
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:47
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:10
|5
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:50
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:58
|7
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:29
|8
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|0:04:55
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:28
|10
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:30
|11
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:04
|12
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:21
|13
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:20
|14
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:11:21
|15
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|0:12:56
|16
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:10
|17
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:14:38
|18
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:32
|19
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:21:12
|20
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:21:22
|21
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:34
|22
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:21:56
|23
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:07
|24
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|0:25:50
|25
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:29:58
|26
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:30:35
|27
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:31:00
|28
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:33:10
|29
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:34:28
|30
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:46
|31
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:34:59
|32
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|0:37:39
|33
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:37:41
|34
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|0:38:10
|35
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:39:12
|36
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:41:45
|37
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:43:54
|38
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:44:11
|39
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:44:30
|40
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:37
|41
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:47:12
|42
|Pello Bilboa (Spa) Astana Pro team
|0:47:44
|43
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:48:21
|44
|Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:31
|45
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:49:20
|46
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|0:50:21
|47
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:50:48
|48
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:51:04
|49
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:54
|50
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:57:54
|51
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:58:35
|52
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:59:44
|53
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:00:38
|54
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|1:01:34
|55
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:05:55
|56
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:07:10
|57
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:07:28
|58
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:07:31
|59
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:07:53
|60
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:08:16
|61
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:10:23
|62
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:10:34
|63
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:10:51
|64
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:11:10
|65
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:13:07
|66
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:14:47
|67
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:14:51
|68
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:15:53
|69
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:16:55
|70
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:19:03
|71
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:19:56
|72
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:19:57
|73
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|1:20:24
|74
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:20:47
|75
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:21:41
|76
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:24:29
|77
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|1:25:22
|78
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:25:53
|79
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:27:00
|80
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos
|1:27:02
|81
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:27:11
|82
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:27:20
|83
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:29:57
|84
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|1:30:13
|85
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:32:31
|86
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:34:08
|87
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|1:34:12
|88
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:34:28
|89
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|1:34:31
|90
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:35:25
|91
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:35:46
|92
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:36:38
|93
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:37:09
|94
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:39:12
|95
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|1:39:31
|96
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:39:51
|97
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:42:04
|98
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:42:39
|99
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:44:03
|100
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|1:45:31
|101
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|1:47:45
|102
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:49:01
|103
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|1:54:47
|104
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
|1:56:32
|105
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|1:56:50
|106
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:58:03
|107
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:58:39
|108
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:58:46
|109
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:00:23
|110
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|2:00:28
|111
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:01:24
|112
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:01:28
|113
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|2:02:24
|114
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|2:02:43
|115
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|2:03:23
|116
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:03:58
|117
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:04:07
|118
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|2:05:16
|119
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:07:08
|120
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:09:48
|121
|Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:11:16
|122
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:11:33
|123
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:12:37
|124
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:15:13
|125
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:16:15
|126
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:20:57
|127
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2:23:07
|128
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|2:24:13
|129
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|2:25:13
|130
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:27:59
|131
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|2:28:12
|132
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:29:08
|133
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|2:31:25
|134
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:32:39
|135
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|2:33:22
|136
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|2:38:50
|137
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:38:57
|138
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|2:39:21
|139
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|2:43:31
|140
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:47:24
|141
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2:49:10
|142
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|2:50:24
|143
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:58:13
|144
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|3:00:25
|145
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|3:01:34
|146
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|3:06:40
|147
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:10:50
|148
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|3:12:16
|149
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|3:15:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|194
|pts
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|183
|3
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|72
|4
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|50
|5
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|49
|6
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|45
|7
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|44
|8
|JosÈ Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|9
|R¸diger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|38
|10
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|35
|11
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|34
|12
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|33
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|14
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|29
|15
|BILBAO L. DE ARMENTIA Pello
|27
|16
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|17
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|26
|18
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|19
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|20
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|24
|21
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|22
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|22
|23
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|24
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|20
|25
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|20
|26
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|27
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|20
|28
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|18
|29
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|30
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|31
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|32
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|33
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|34
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15
|35
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|14
|36
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|37
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13
|38
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|39
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|40
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|41
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|42
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|43
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|44
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|45
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|46
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|47
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|48
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|9
|49
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|50
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|51
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|52
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|53
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|54
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|55
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|56
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|7
|57
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|58
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|7
|59
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|7
|60
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|61
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|6
|62
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|6
|63
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|64
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|6
|65
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|66
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|67
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|68
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|5
|69
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|5
|70
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|71
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|72
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|4
|73
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|4
|74
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|4
|75
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|76
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|77
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|78
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|79
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|80
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|81
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|2
|82
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|2
|83
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|84
|FranÁois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|85
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|86
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|87
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|88
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|1
|89
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|90
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|91
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|92
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|93
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|94
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|95
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|-10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|166
|pts
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|64
|3
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|42
|4
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|5
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|35
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|7
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|30
|8
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|30
|9
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|28
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|26
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|12
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|13
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|14
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|16
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15
|17
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13
|18
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|19
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12
|20
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|21
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|22
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|9
|23
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|24
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|9
|25
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|8
|26
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|27
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|28
|FranÁois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|29
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|30
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|31
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|5
|32
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|33
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|4
|34
|BILBAO L. DE ARMENTIA Pello
|4
|35
|JosÈ Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|36
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|37
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|38
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|3
|39
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|2
|40
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|41
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|42
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|2
|43
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|44
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|1
|45
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|46
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|47
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|48
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|49
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|50
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|51
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|52
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|58:40:29
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:35
|3
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:15
|4
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:09:43
|5
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:12
|6
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|0:20:55
|7
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:26:05
|8
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|0:33:15
|9
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:42:17
|10
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:47:59
|11
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:52:59
|12
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:54:49
|13
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:02:15
|14
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:03:21
|15
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:09:52
|16
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:09:56
|17
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:14:08
|18
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:19:34
|19
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:20:58
|20
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos
|1:22:07
|21
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:22:25
|22
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:32:14
|23
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:34:56
|24
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:44:06
|25
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|1:51:55
|26
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:56:29
|27
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:57:48
|28
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|1:58:28
|29
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:59:12
|30
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:04:53
|31
|Mikkel Fr¯lich HonorÈ (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:06:21
|32
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:24:13
|33
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|2:26:30
|34
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:42:29
|35
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|2:55:30
|36
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|3:01:45
|37
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:05:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|64
|pts
|2
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|50
|3
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|42
|4
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|35
|5
|JosÈ Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|6
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|26
|7
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|26
|8
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|16
|9
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|10
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|11
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|12
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|13
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|14
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|8
|15
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|16
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|17
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|18
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|19
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|20
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|21
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|22
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|4
|23
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|24
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|25
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|26
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|27
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|28
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|29
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|30
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|31
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|32
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|33
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|34
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|35
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|36
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|37
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|38
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|39
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|40
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|41
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|42
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|43
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|44
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|45
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|2
|46
|R¸diger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|47
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|48
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|49
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|50
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|1
|51
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|52
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|53
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|42
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|39
|3
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|36
|4
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|35
|5
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|35
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|7
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|23
|8
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|23
|9
|JosÈ Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|10
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|17
|11
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|14
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|13
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|14
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|16
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|17
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|18
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|19
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|20
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|21
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|9
|22
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|23
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|24
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|25
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|26
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|27
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|28
|BILBAO L. DE ARMENTIA Pello
|6
|29
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|30
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|6
|31
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|32
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|33
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|6
|34
|R¸diger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|35
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|36
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|5
|37
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|38
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|5
|39
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|40
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|41
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|42
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|43
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|4
|44
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|45
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|46
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|47
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|48
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|49
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|50
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|51
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|52
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|53
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|54
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|55
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|56
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|57
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|58
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|59
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|60
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|61
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|2
|62
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|63
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|64
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|65
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|66
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|67
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|68
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|69
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|70
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|2
|71
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|72
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|73
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|74
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|75
|FranÁois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|76
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|77
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|1
|78
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|79
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|1
|80
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|816
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|760
|3
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|570
|4
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|278
|5
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|259
|6
|FranÁois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|214
|7
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|195
|8
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|180
|9
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|150
|10
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|115
|11
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|96
|12
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|88
|13
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|88
|14
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|85
|15
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|85
|16
|JosÈ Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|17
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|50
|18
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|19
|BILBAO L. DE ARMENTIA Pello
|50
|20
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|49
|21
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|46
|22
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|42
|23
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|41
|24
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|25
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|41
|26
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|27
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|38
|28
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|38
|29
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|38
|30
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|38
|31
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|32
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|38
|33
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|34
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|29
|35
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|36
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|28
|37
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|28
|38
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|39
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|40
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|18
|41
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|42
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|17
|43
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|17
|44
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|45
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|46
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|47
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|48
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|49
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|50
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|10
|51
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|9
|52
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|9
|53
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|175:55:50
|2
|EF Education First
|0:27:37
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:31:18
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:34:17
|5
|Team Ineos
|0:34:38
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:36:57
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:44:18
|8
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:48:20
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:55:35
|10
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:07:12
|11
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:09:23
|12
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:10:55
|13
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:27:19
|14
|Dimension Data
|2:01:14
|15
|Team Sunweb
|2:06:26
|16
|CCC Team
|2:08:03
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|2:14:29
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|2:40:07
|19
|Bardiani CSF
|2:50:45
|20
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:13:44
|21
|Groupama-FDJ
|3:29:32
|22
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|5:31:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Team Ineos
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|Groupama-FDJ
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|CCC Team
|11
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13
|Dimension Data
|14
|Team Sunweb
|15
|Bardiani CSF
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|17
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|18
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|pts
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|20
|Israel Cycling Academy
|15
|21
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|80
|22
|EF Education First
|185
