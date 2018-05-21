Giro d'Italia rest day analysis - Podcast

Image 1 of 5 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) attacks to win Stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Chris Froome (Team Sky) tries to signal to the running T-Rex to move out of the way, stage 14 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Bernie Eisel (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast, in association with Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello, and Floyds of Leadville, comes to you on the third rest day of the 2018 Giro d'Italia.

A week on from our previous rest day podcast, there are plenty of developments to discuss, chiefly Simon Yates' continued dominance, Tom Dumoulin's growing consistency, and Chris Froome's temporary resurgence.

We'll hear from all three, with reaction from Sappada from Yates and Dumoulin and rest day press conference thoughts from Froome.

Patrick Fletcher is joined by Procycling magazine editor Ed Pickering not just to discuss the action from the second week, but also to look ahead to the final stages of this Giro d'Italia. Tuesday's all-important time trial is followed by three gruelling stages in the mountains, so there's ample room for the plot to thicken, even if this looks suspiciously like a two-horse race, and maybe even a one-horse race.

Before making more predictions that will no doubt fail to stand the test of time, we also bring an interview with Bernhard Eisel on his recovery from emergency brain surgery at the end of last month.

