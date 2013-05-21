Giro d'Italia gallery: Evans and Nibali enjoy rest day
Riders train around Valloire ahead of final week
The second and final rest day of this year's Giro d'Italia was a fairly relaxed affair for the remaining riders who made it through the freezing stage that finished at the Col du Galibier - won by Giovanni Visconti. The three-time Italian national road champion savoured his emotional victory the day prior and was also out taking in the sights around the ski resort of Valloire.
With six stages remaining in this year's edition and one final mountain time trial to go it looks like Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) will ride into Brescia as the champion of the Italian grand tour. His team may have been weakened by illness and injury but the 2011 third-place finisher has kept himself more-or-less out of trouble and at the front of the action since the race left Naples.
The first and sole Australian winner of the Tour de France Cadel Evans remains one of Nibali's greatest threats in the overall classification and has already said he is not willing to accept a podium position just yet. Evans, along with a couple of his BMC teammates also looked to be enjoying a quieter day ahead of the final testing week.
The following gallery features a collection of images captured on the second rest day where most riders were looking to get some much needed recovery before entering what will arguably be the toughest six days of the race.
