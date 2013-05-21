Giro d'Italia gallery: Evans and Nibali enjoy rest day

Image 1 of 13 Just in case you needed a reminder, there's still 8k till the summit of the Col du Galibier (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 13 The Marco Pantani memorial at the exact location he attacked on the Col du Galibier (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 13 Giuseppe Martinelli must be feeling happy leading into the final week of the Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 13 Cadel Evans and Steve Morabito (BMC) head out for a easy ride around Valloire (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 13 Daniel Oss (BMC) wishes he could have done this on Stage 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) checks to make sure the mechanic has the right pack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 13 The second Giro rest was a good chance for Nibali to make some adjustments to his Specialized shoes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 13 Galibier stage winner Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) is followed by a race TV moto (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 13 Alessandro Vanotti (Astana) was still at the race to support his teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 13 Nibali signs an autograph for a young fan during the rest day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 13 Giuseppe Martinelli is hoping Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) can maintain his stronghold on the Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 13 Max Sciandri was happy to have a day off during the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 13 Nibali ensures his Astana team equipment is in primo condition (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The second and final rest day of this year's Giro d'Italia was a fairly relaxed affair for the remaining riders who made it through the freezing stage that finished at the Col du Galibier - won by Giovanni Visconti. The three-time Italian national road champion savoured his emotional victory the day prior and was also out taking in the sights around the ski resort of Valloire.

With six stages remaining in this year's edition and one final mountain time trial to go it looks like Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) will ride into Brescia as the champion of the Italian grand tour. His team may have been weakened by illness and injury but the 2011 third-place finisher has kept himself more-or-less out of trouble and at the front of the action since the race left Naples.

The first and sole Australian winner of the Tour de France Cadel Evans remains one of Nibali's greatest threats in the overall classification and has already said he is not willing to accept a podium position just yet. Evans, along with a couple of his BMC teammates also looked to be enjoying a quieter day ahead of the final testing week.

The following gallery features a collection of images captured on the second rest day where most riders were looking to get some much needed recovery before entering what will arguably be the toughest six days of the race.