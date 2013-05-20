Video: Visconti discusses Galibier victory, Pantani

Image 1 of 4 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar Team) wins stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar Team) rides up the Galibier (Image credit: Sirotti)

Eight days after Alex Dowsett opened Movistar's stage win account at the Giro d'Italia, Giovanni Visconti added an emotional second stage victory for the Spanish WorldTour squad as the 30-year-old Italian prevailed on Sunday's stage 15 with its mountain finish on the Galibier.

The stage win was Visconti's first of the 2013 season, and arguably the biggest of his career. The originally proposed Galibier summit finish was unable to take place due to snow, and the stage instead finished 4km from the top, next to the Marco Pantani monument. Visconti shares the same birthday as Pantani, albeit 13 years apart, and for Visconti to ride solo to victory was a special day in his career.

"I was born on the same day as Marco and so for me Marco is not a simple rider, a simple person. Marco is the legend, the story of cycling," said Visconti.

In this Cyclingnews exclusive, including footage of the Movistar team training on the Giro's second rest day, find out more from Visconti by clicking on the video below: