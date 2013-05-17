Giro d'Italia rider galleries: Vincenzo Nibali
A photographic timeline from Naples to Brescia
Riding into the first rest day at the Giro d'Italia with the maglia rosa safely packed into his Astana team suitcase does not mean Vincenzo Nibali believes he has the Italian grand tour wrapped-up.
Related Articles
Giro d'Italia rider galleries: Cadel Evans
Giro d'Italia rider galleries: Bradley Wiggins
Giro d'Italia rider galleries: Taylor Phinney
Nibali: Wiggins and Hesjedal are still dangerous Giro d'Italia rivals
Nibali awaits Sky's Colombian offensive
Nibali's confidence grows after gaining time on his rivals
With the race yet to hit the real mountains and still 12 stages to get through Nibali is remaining "tranquillo" while also suggesting that he is yet to really make any aggressive movements towards his rivals for the overall classification.
"In this first part of the Giro, I've stayed pretty covered and only gone on the attack once so far [on stage 7 to Pescara]. If there's a chance to gain seconds in the in the stages to come ahead then I'll go for it, but I'll also defend myself against my rivals," he said.
The Italian has looked to be the perfect wearer of the pink jersey and with his improvements in the time trial appears a better-rounded rider than the one that finished on the lowest rung of the podium ladder at last year's Tour de France.
Nibali has the home court and crowd advantage and as he did in last year's Tour, he is never one to wait for others to attack. If he senses a time to exploit a rival's weakness, like when Wiggins has been distanced on the tricky descents in this year's Giro, the Italian and his Astana squad will look to take it.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy