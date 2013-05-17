Giro d'Italia rider galleries: Vincenzo Nibali

Image 1 of 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) rides through stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) awaits the start of stage 9 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) rode out of his skin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 18 Astana leader Vincenzo Nibali and teammate Valerio Agnoli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 18 Specialized went to town on Vincenzo Nibali’s Tarmac SL4, giving his frame a one-off paint job. Nibali gets a shark motif a reference to his nickname (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 8 of 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 18 Vicenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 18 Giro d'Italia leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) successfully defended his maglia rosa on stage 12. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) came through another day in pink (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 18 Agnoli stood by Nibali until he couldn't give any more (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads his rivals (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 18 The start of the Giro d'Italia's 12th stage was delayed due to a bus blocking the road, so riders such as points leader Cadel Evans (BMC) and maglia rosa holder Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) sought shelter out of the rain. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Riding into the first rest day at the Giro d'Italia with the maglia rosa safely packed into his Astana team suitcase does not mean Vincenzo Nibali believes he has the Italian grand tour wrapped-up.

With the race yet to hit the real mountains and still 12 stages to get through Nibali is remaining "tranquillo" while also suggesting that he is yet to really make any aggressive movements towards his rivals for the overall classification.

"In this first part of the Giro, I've stayed pretty covered and only gone on the attack once so far [on stage 7 to Pescara]. If there's a chance to gain seconds in the in the stages to come ahead then I'll go for it, but I'll also defend myself against my rivals," he said.

The Italian has looked to be the perfect wearer of the pink jersey and with his improvements in the time trial appears a better-rounded rider than the one that finished on the lowest rung of the podium ladder at last year's Tour de France.

Nibali has the home court and crowd advantage and as he did in last year's Tour, he is never one to wait for others to attack. If he senses a time to exploit a rival's weakness, like when Wiggins has been distanced on the tricky descents in this year's Giro, the Italian and his Astana squad will look to take it.