Giro d'Italia gallery: Rest day activities from Astana camp

Image 1 of 23 Nibali picked out a standard Astana kit for his rest day roll (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 23 Vincenzo Nibali was never too far away from his maglia rosa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 23 The Astana fleet of Specialized team bikes are ready to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 23 Fresh gear cables are fitted to Dmitriy Gruzdev's Specialized (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 23 High-pressure water sprayers will certainly get the bikes to shine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 23 There's always bidons to fill during a three-week race, Astana Tacx bidons get filled with SIS product (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 23 The Team Astana bikes were getting plenty of attention on rest day at the Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 23 So many snacks to choose from but Fabio Aru stays strong with his empty bowl (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 23 Massage time for Giro d'Italia race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 23 "Hmm, which cereal should I finish next?", Nibali in deep thought during breakfast time (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 23 Tanel Kangert makes sure the Astana mechanics have performed a thorough job on his bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 23 Valerio Agnoli makes some last-minute adjustments (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 23 Paolo Tiralongo will be a vital domestique for Nibali when the race enters the mountains (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 23 Nibali stands guard next to the Astana team bikes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 23 Giuseppe Martinelli and Vincenzo Nibali have formed a perfect partnership so far during this year's race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 23 The media gather to speak with the current race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at a rest day Giro press conference (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 23 Agnoli gives his helmet a freshen up after the day's ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 23 Fabio Aru (Astana) still looking fresh after 9 stages at the 2013 Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 23 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) asks the questions (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 23 Kangert is still waiting for the rest of his Astana teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 23 The Astana squad discuss if they really 'need' to go riding on the first rest day at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 23 Alessandro Vanotti keeps an eye on things from the Astana team bus (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 23 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) chats to the press on the first rest day at the Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The first rest day at the Giro d'Italia is generally a fairly relaxed affair for the riders but for someone like Vincenzo Nibali, who is the current race leader, the day can include a packed schedule of activities.

Nibali took the race lead after an impressive fourth-place ride in the 54.8km time trial from Gabicce Mare to Saltara and relinquished the former wearer of the maglia rosa Benat Intxausti (Movistar) from leadership duties.

The Astana squad duly protected their leader's position at the top of the standings on a difficult Stage 9 but the end result gave perhaps a small hint of concern. The select group that contained nearly all the overall contenders contained just one Astana rider Tanel Kangert at the end of the 170km stage and with plenty of racing still to come his remaining teammates will need to remain on task and at the head of affairs if they are to keep the Italian from being isolated.

The following gallery is a collection of images of the Astana team and its team leader Nibali from the rest day in Italy. From breakfast time, light training, massage and a press conference, Nibali was no doubt happy when the official activities for the day were finally over.