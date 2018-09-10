Moolman-Pasio signs with new CCC women's team

Image 1 of 4 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio wins the most aggressive rider at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 4 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo-Bigla) (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 3 of 4 Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) dons the WorldTour jersey (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 4 of 4 Danielle Rowe (WaowDeals Pro Cycling) in the blue jersey of the Best British Rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The WaowDeals team, which will become part of the new CCC WorldTour organisation in 2019, announced that they have signed South African Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio.

The fourth-ranked rider in the UCI World Rankings will team up with WorldTour leader Marianne Vos and six other riders from the current WaowDeals team who will remain: Inge van der Heijden, Jeanne Korevaar, Riejanne Markus, Pauliena Rooijakkers, Dani Rowe and Sabrina Stultiens.

Moolman-Pasio is the first new addition to the outfit, and comes from Cervelo-Bigla, with whom she finished second in the Giro Rosa and Fleche Wallonne, and won La Classique Morbihan and the Grand Prix de Plumelec-Morbihan Dames.

"After four wonderful years with my current team, I now am ready for the next step," Moolman-Pasio said in a team press release. "With the transition to CCC, I hope I can improve myself and above all, win more races. During this season, I have gathered a number of places of honor, but I also want to be on the highest podium step more often.

"At CCC, I will be surrounded by a professional organisation with great cyclists who make it possible to head further to the top of the world. The past has proven that everyone who starts riding in this team becomes stronger. Dani Rowe for instance, has had her best season ever. A lot of young talents have broken through. In the Lotto Belgium Tour last week, I watched the team with a lot of interest and appreciation."