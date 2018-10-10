Geraint Thomas' Tour de France trophy stolen

Image 1 of 5 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) on the final podium at the Tour de France, with Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) on the final podium at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Fausto Pinarello presents Geraint Thomas with his special bike ahead of the final stage of the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome on the 2018 Tour de France podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 5 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Geraint Thomas' 2018 Tour de France trophy has been stolen from the Cycle Show at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham, UK.

Team Sky had loaned Pinarello Chris Froome's Vuelta a España and Giro d'Italia trophies, alongside Thomas' Tour trophy. Pinarello, who have provided Team Sky with frames since the team's inception, were displaying all three trophies at their stand during the event.

Team Sky said in a press release: "Regrettably, during the clear-up operation at the end of the event, Geraint Thomas's Tour de France trophy was momentarily left unattended and stolen. The matter is now subject to a police investigation."

Managing Director of Pinarello UK Richard Hemington, who was appointed to the role just a few weeks before the show added: "We are obviously devastated about this. We accept full responsibility and have personally apologised to Geraint. Obviously, we hope the trophy can be recovered."

Known as the Coupe Omnisports, the ceramic cup is decorated in 24-carat gold powder and made by Manufacture de Sèvrres, who have been making porcelain since the 18th century on the banks of the river Seine, just outside of Paris.

Geraint Thomas also added: "It is incredibly unfortunate that this has happened. It goes without saying that the trophy is of pretty limited value to whoever took it but means a lot to me and to the team.

"Hopefully whoever took it will have the good grace to return it. A trophy is important, but clearly what matters most are the amazing memories from this incredible summer - and no one can ever take those away."