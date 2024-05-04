Good start for Ineos at Giro d'Italia, but Geraint Thomas expects 'bomb to drop' from Pogačar

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Welshman applauds teammate Narváez for stage 1 win and finishes in first group behind Pogačar

Team Ineos' Ecuadorian Jhonatan Narvaez (L) is congratulated by Team Ineos' British rider Geraint Thomas (R) after he won the stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia 2024 cycling race, 140 km between Venaria Reale and Turin on May 4, 2024. The 107th edition of the Giro d'Italia, with a total of 3400,8 km, departs from Veneria Reale near Turin on May 4, 2024 and will finish in Rome on May 26, 2024. (Photo by Fabrio Ferrari / POOL / AFP)
Geraint Thomas (right) congratulates Ineos Grenadiers' teammate Jhonatan Narváez on stage 1 win to open 2024 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Fabrio Ferrari / AFP / Pool Getty Images)

A hugely promising start for Ineos Grenadiers at the Giro d’Italia saw the British team seize the opening stage win and the first overall lead with an uxexpectedly strong Jhonatan Narvaez, simultaneously inflicting a rare, morale-boosting defeat on Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).

But if Narvaez’s triumph is something of a bonus prize and his aptitude to defend the GC lead is a real unknown, Geraint Thomas' 10th place on the stage, comfortably in the main group of rivals behind Pogačar and company, is an indication that the Ineos rider tapped for the overall remains firmly on course as well.

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.