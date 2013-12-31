Garmin-Sharp confirms its 2014 line-up

Image 1 of 6 Liege-Bastogne-Liege winner Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 6 The Garmin-Sharp team (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 3 of 6 Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp), stage 3 winner and new race leader, talks to the press after the podium ceremony. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 6 David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) focuses on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 6 Johan Vansummeren leads his Garmin-Sharp teammates on the cobbled Taaienberg climb. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 6 Jonathan Vaughters (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Garmin-Sharp has confirmed the names of its 29-rider roster for the 2014 season, with the US-registered team adding a further wave of talented young riders to its roster.

Garmin-Sharp has signed 21-year-old US Under 23 time trial champion Nathan Brown, Lasse Hansen, the Olympic gold medalist in the Omnium on the track, Dylan Van Baarle, the Dutch U23 national road and time trial champion; former Under 23 US national road race and criterium champion Ben King and Tom-Jelte Slagter, winner of the 2013 Santos Tour Down Under.

Also wearing the team's argyle kit for 2014 are Classics specialist Sebastian Langeveld, American Phil Gaimon and Colombia's Janier Acavedo, who impressed in the USA in 2013 by winning a stage at the Amgen Tour of California and finishing on the final podium.

Following the retirement of Christian Vande Velde and Dave Zabriskie, Dan Martin and Andrew Talansky will have a more defined leadership role along with Ryder Hesjedal. Talansky finished tenth in the Tour de France, while Martin won a mountain stage and Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

Hesjedal had a difficult 2013 after winning the Giro d'Italia in 2012. He quit the Giro because of a virus and then rode the Tour de France with a cracked rib. He was then forced to confess to doping during his early career as a mountain bike after accusation by Michael Rasmussen.

Tyler Farrar and Steele Von Hoff will focus on sprint finishes while Australians Rohan Dennis and Lachlan Morton will be expected to build on their impressive 2013 seasons.

The young riders can count on the experience of former Paris-Roubaix winner Johan Vansummeren, Nick Nuyens, Fabian Wegmann, Tom Danielson and David Millar, who is set to retire at the end of 2014.

"This is our youngest roster ever, which I'm happy about and proud of," Jonathan Vaughters, CEO, Slipstream Sports and Team Garmin-Sharp said in the announcement confirming the roster.

"It brings us back to the roots of this organization. We have the most talented riders in the world, it's now our job to help them realize that talent and realize their dreams."

Garmin-Sharp 2014 Roster:

Janier Acavedo, Jack Bauer, Nathan Brown, Andre Cardoso, Tom Danielson, Thomas Dekker, Rohan Dennis, Caleb Fairly, Tyler Farrar, Koldo Fernandez de Larrea, Phil Gaimon, Nathan Haas, Lasse Hansen, Ryder Hesjedal, Alex Howes, Ben King, Raymond Kreder, Sebastian Langeveld, Dan Martin, David Millar, Lachlan Morton, Ramunas Navardauskas, Nick Nuyens, Tom-Jelte Slagter, Andrew Talansky, Dylan Van Baarle, Johan Vansummeren, Steele Von Hoff and Fabian Wegmann.

