2013 Reader Poll Gallery: Garmin-Sharp Cervélo Rca voted best bike

Image 1 of 28 Defending Giro d'Italia champion Ryder Hesjedal at the team presentation for the 2013 Giro aboard his Cervélo Rca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 28 2013 Scheldeprijs winner Marcel Kittel's Felt F-Series FRD bookends the Argos-Shimano fleet before the start. Actual weight without bottles is 7.50kg (16.53lb). (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 3 of 28 British champion Mark Cavendish on his special issue Specialized S-Works McLaren Venge (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 28 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) carves through a turn at the 2013 Giro d'Italia on his Cervélo Rca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 28 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) in action during the 2013 Tour de France on his Cervélo Rca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 28 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on his Colnago C59 Italia during the 2013 Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 28 Team Europcar on their Colnago C59 Italias during the final stage of the 2013 Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 28 Tour de France leader Chris Froome on his team issue Pinarello Dogma 65.1 Think 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 28 Team Sky rolled out a yellow edition of the Pinarello Dogma 65.1 Think 2 for Chris Froome's ride into Paris in the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 28 Team Belkin was aboard Giant's Propel Advanced SL at the 2013 Tour de France (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 11 of 28 2013 Amgen Tour of California winner Tejay van Garderen on his BMC SLR01 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 28 Fabian Cancellara en route to victory at Tour of Flanders aboard a Trek Domane (Image credit: AFP) Image 13 of 28 Fabian Cancellara en route to victory at Tour of Flanders aboard a Trek Domane (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 28 John Degenkolb's Argos-Shimano Felt F-Series FRD (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 15 of 28 Slovakian champion Peter Sagan on his Cannondale SuperSix EVO Hi-Mod at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: AFP) Image 16 of 28 John Degenkolb's Argos-Shimano Felt F-Series FRD (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 17 of 28 Froome’s Dogma 65.1 Think 2 frame is set up for the mountains (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 18 of 28 Mark Cavendish's special 100th victory Specialized Venge bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 19 of 28 Mark Cavendish unveiled his special edition Specialized Venge after taking the 100th win of his career at the Giro d’Italia stage 12 in Treviso in May (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 20 of 28 Peter Sagan's (Cannondale Pro Cycling) new Cannondale Synapse Carbon Hi-Mod Evo. Cannondale supplies the rising superstar with a custom frame geometry with the more aggressive stack of a 54cm SuperSix Hi-Mod but the reach of a 58cm size. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 21 of 28 Peter Sagan’s Cannondale SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod: looking hot in the Corsican sun (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 22 of 28 Fabian Cancellara (Radioshack-Nissan-Leopard-Trek) is sticking with his tried-and-true Trek Domane 6-Series for Sunday's Ronde van Vlaanderen. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 23 of 28 The all new BMC SLR01 retains a familiar look but is completely re-engineered (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 24 of 28 Thomas Voeckler's Colnago C59 Team Edition (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 25 of 28 Sprinter Mark Renshaw (Blanco) is using Giant's brand new Propel Advanced SL aero road bike for this year's Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 26 of 28 The Look 695 Aerolight in Pro Team livery (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 27 of 28 New to the 695 AeroLight is the Look AeroStem – an elegant, more aerodynamic evolution to the angular and brick-like C-Stem. The clamping mechanism is covered under the rubberised flap (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 28 of 28 The Cervélo RCA represents the pinnacle of what Cervélo engineers can achieve (Image credit: Cervélo)

Specialized managed to topple seven-time winner Cervélo from its perch last year but the king has roared back to claim its eighth title, this time with Garmin-Sharp's ultralight Rca.

The Rca builds on the same engineering-centric design philosophies Cervélo has long used on its popular R-series: stiffness, low weight, and rider comfort. Key features include the so-called 'Squoval' tube profiles, the extra-wide and oversized BBright bottom bracket shell, huge chain stays, and ultra-tiny seat stays.

What makes the Rca model special, though, is that it's built by hand in Cervélo's California design studio by the engineers that designed it, not in some far-off factory overseas. As a result, claimed frame weights hover at an unreal sub-700g, which leaves Garmin-Sharp team mechanics plenty of latitude for some creative builds, such as the pseudo-TT setup used by riders at the USA Pro Cycling Challenge in Colorado.

Such attention to detail doesn't come cheaply, of course, and each Rca frameset carries a price tag of US$10,000 – not that the team riders have to worry about that, of course.

Team Sky's Pinarello Dogma 65.1 Think 2 came in second again this year, despite another dominating performance in the Tour de France this year with Chris Froome. Pinarello can't claim anywhere near the Cervélo Rca's outlandish weight but its curvaceous chassis nevertheless offers one of the most planted and confidence-inspiring personalities we've encountered, plus exceptional ride quality.

Specialized fell to third place this year with its aero-inspired S-Works McLaren Venge. Designed to be a race machine above all else, the deep-profile frame is neither ultralight nor particularly light but then again, that's not the point. The aim here is only to get to the finish line first – and in this field, third place is still pretty good.

