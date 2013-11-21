Cannondale Pro Cycling finalizes 2014 team roster

Image 1 of 4 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) smiling at the start line (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 2 of 4 Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil - DCM) jumps out from the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Oscar Gatto (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) celebrates winning the sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 George Bennett (RadioShack Leopard) opens his season at the Santos Tour Down Under (Image credit: Sirotti)

Cannondale Pro Cycling revealed its complete 2014 team roster on Thursday. Following a successful inaugural 2013 season with 35 stage victories and a Tour de France green jersey win, the team aims to continue developing young, talented riders from around the globe. Twenty-seven men make up next year's team, including three recent signings, four neo-professionals and 20 returning riders.

Experienced Italian riders Marco Marcato and Oscar Gatto will help lead the team throughout the Classics season and in the Grand Tours. A skilled, all-round rider, the 29-year-old Marcato raced for the WorldTour team Vacansoleil-DCM in 2012. His strong character will add depth to the team during the Classics and his experience as a domestique will allow him to work with and support team star Peter Sagan.

Gatto, 28, was captain of his previous team, Fantini Vini, and has nine professional wins including a stage of the Giro d'Italia in 2011. The skilled rider will both support Sagan during the Classics and take the lead in additional races.

Another promising new addition to the talented group is New Zealander George Bennett. The 23-year-old climber took the silver medal in the New Zealand road championship in 2013 and joins Cannondale Pro Cycling from World Tour team RadioShack Leopard Trek.

Cannondale Pro Cycling has also signed four promising young guns as previously announced in August: former junior world champion and current U23 World Champion Matej Mohoric (Slovenia), and three Italians: Davide Villella, Alberto Bettiol and Davide Formolo.

The returning 20 riders include the following: Peter Sagan (Slovakia), Ivan Basso (Italy), Moreno Moser (Italy), Elia Viviani (Italy), Damiano Caruso (Italy), Ted King (USA), Maciej Bodnar (Poland), Guillaume Boivin (Canada), Alessandro De Marchi (Italy), Michel Koch (Germany), Kristijan Koren (Slovenia), Matthias Krizek (Austria), Paolo Longo Borghini (Italy), Alan Marangoni (Italy), Daniele Ratto (Italy), Fabio Sabatini (Italy), Juraj Sagan (Slovakia), Cristiano Salerno (Italy), Josè Cayetano Sarmiento (Colombia) and Cameron Wurf (Australia).