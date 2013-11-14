Gallery: Garmin-Sharp holds mini-camp in Boulder

Image 1 of 23 Time for some rappelling at the Garmin mini-camp in Boulder (Image credit: Garmin-Sharp) Image 2 of 23 It's a long way down! Garmin riders did some rappelling as part of their Boulder, Colorado mini-camp (Image credit: Garmin-Sharp) Image 3 of 23 Hopefully this backboard won't be necessary! Garmin-Sharp riders and staff gathered in Boulder for a pre-season mini-camp (Image credit: Garmin-Sharp) Image 4 of 23 Rappelling was on the agenda for new Garmin riders plus staff at the team's Boulder mini-camp (Image credit: Garmin-Sharp) Image 5 of 23 Rappelling was on the agenda for new Garmin riders plus staff at the team's Boulder mini-camp (Image credit: Garmin-Sharp) Image 6 of 23 Rappelling was on the agenda for new Garmin riders plus staff at the team's Boulder mini-camp (Image credit: Garmin-Sharp) Image 7 of 23 That wasn't so bad...Time to remove the rappelling gear after a successful exercise (Image credit: Garmin-Sharp) Image 8 of 23 Rappelling was on the agenda for Garmin-Sharp riders and staff who gathered in Boulder, Colorado, for a mini-camp in early November (Image credit: Garmin-Sharp) Image 9 of 23 Rappelling was one of the outdoor team-building activities on the agenda at Garmin's recent Boulder mini-camp (Image credit: Garmin-Sharp) Image 10 of 23 Garmin-Sharp riders and staff gathered in Boulder, Colorado, for a mini-camp in early November (Image credit: Garmin-Sharp) Image 11 of 23 Yes, soon you'll be coming down those ropes. New Garmin riders plus staff at the team's Boulder mini-camp (Image credit: Garmin-Sharp) Image 12 of 23 Team building exercises took place for new Garmin rides plus staff at the team's Boulder mini-camp (Image credit: Garmin-Sharp) Image 13 of 23 Coming down! New Garmin riders as well as staff took part in the team's recent Boulder mini-camp featuring wilderness team building (Image credit: Garmin-Sharp) Image 14 of 23 Garmin-Sharp riders and staff gathered in Boulder, Colorado, for a mini-camp in early November (Image credit: Garmin-Sharp) Image 15 of 23 Garmin-Sharp veteran Tyler Farrar on map detail at the team's recent Boulder mini-camp (Image credit: Garmin-Sharp) Image 16 of 23 Garmin's recent mini-camp in Boulder was all about wilderness team building for its new riders as well as staff (Image credit: Garmin-Sharp) Image 17 of 23 A beautiful day to be outside at Garmin's pre-season mini-camp in Boulder (Image credit: Garmin-Sharp) Image 18 of 23 Garmin-Sharp riders and staff broke into smaller groups for the wilderness team building exercises at their Boulder mini-camp (Image credit: Garmin-Sharp) Image 19 of 23 Garmin-Sharp riders and staff gathered in Boulder, Colorado, for a mini-camp in early November (Image credit: Garmin-Sharp) Image 20 of 23 New Garmin-Sharp riders as well as staff gathered in Boulder for wilderness team building exercises (Image credit: Garmin-Sharp) Image 21 of 23 It's all about learning the ropes for new Garmin hires at the team's pre-season mini-camp in Boulder (Image credit: Garmin-Sharp) Image 22 of 23 The recent Garmin mini-camp in Boulder was all about wilderness team building for news riders and staff (Image credit: Garmin-Sharp) Image 23 of 23 Team building was a primary theme at Garmin-Sharp's recent pre-season mini-camp in Boulder (Image credit: Garmin-Sharp)

It's only been a few weeks since the 2013 road season came to a conclusion, but teams have begun their preparations for the upcoming 2014 season in earnest. US-based WorldTour squad Garmin-Sharp recently conducted a mini-camp in Boulder, Colorado, where new riders joined the staff for an outdoor wilderness team building adventure.

New hires such as Janier Acevedo, Nathan Brown, Phil Gaimon, Lasse Norman Hansen, Ben King, Tom Jelte Slagter, and Dylan van Baarle and team staff including Bingen Fernandez, Geert Van Bondt, Eric Van Lancker and Charlie Wegelius joined several current team members such as Alex Howes and Tyler Farrar in Boulder for several days of rappelling, hiking and team building exercises.

The camp attendees' team building opportunities included a role-reversal where riders became staff for the day and staff became riders. The role reversal was designed to build a better understanding for riders and staff about each other's roles - staff were divided by riders into teams and the riders, playing the role of directors, soigneurs and mechanics, designed training routes and team rosters and were responsible for everything for the ride - from bottles to bikes.

The camp also featured the Colorado Argyle Challenge which consisted of a wilderness course more than 8.5 miles long, including 3,000 feet of elevation gain, and involved challenge checkpoints that required skillful communication, leadership, and the ability to work together efficiently and effectively to solve problems. Riders also went on a New Balance trail run, designed by the sponsor, with elite New Balance athletes Tony Krupicka, Jenny Simpson and Emma Coburn.

